Windows Switch To Git Almost Complete: 8,500 Commits and 1,760 Builds Each Day (arstechnica.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Back in February, Microsoft made the surprising announcement that the Windows development team was going to move to using the open source Git version control system for Windows development. A little over three months after that first revelation, and about 90 percent of the Windows engineering team has made the switch. The Windows repository now has about 4,400 active branches, with 8,500 code pushes made per day and 6,600 code reviews each day. An astonishing 1,760 different Windows builds are made every single day -- more than even the most excitable Windows Insider can handle.
When history is written, Linus's inspiration will shine forth from the Pantheon of greats.
And those historians should take caution, lest they call his operating system "Linux" and are forevermore haunted by Stallman's ghost.
So Linus essentially helped streamline Windows development. Yeah, what a win.
How come they didn't go with Mercurial?
Some obvious reasons off the top of my head:
You can also make the argument that Git was designed from the beginning to be suitable for developing an operating system. Or, put more bluntly, it w
Is Source Depot better than Clear Case?
Why are they allowing the use of Source Depot as a way to eventually check in to Git?
It would seem better to draw a line in the sand and say "beyond this point, we are all using Git... though for historical reasons the old repos will be kept around for reference and SE"?
What were they using before? (Score:2)
Source Depot... which is a modified version of Perforce.
VSS ? (Score:2)
When did they stop using Visual Source Safe ?
Microsoft Visual SourceSafe was first released in 1994, so by my estimate they stopped using it in 1994.
Something's wrong (Score:2)