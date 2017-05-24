Facebook Signs BuzzFeed, Vox, Others For Original Video Shows (reuters.com) 5
Facebook has signed deals with Vox Media, BuzzFeed, ATTN, Group Nine Media and others to make shows for its upcoming video service, which will feature long and short-form content with ad breaks. The social media company is reportedly set to pay up to $250,000 for the longer, scripted shows. Reuters reports: Facebook is planning two tiers of video entertainment: scripted shows with episodes lasting 20 to 30 minutes, which it will own; and shorter scripted and unscripted shows with episodes lasting about 5 to 10 minutes, which Facebook will not own, according to the sources. For the second tier of shorter shows, Facebook will pay $10,000 to $35,000 for each show and give creators 55 percent of revenue from ads, the sources said. Ads will run during both the long-form and short-form shows.
Buzzfeed and Vox? (Score:2)
Buzzfeed: "Good evening, and welcome to another episode of 27 Cats Who Hate Donald Trump. "
Vox: "It's time for another episode of Tedious Exposition of Liberal Consensus!"
Pass.
Re: Buzzfeed and Vox? (Score:2)
Taking on YouTube (Score:2)
It's interesting seeing Facebook taking on YouTube. It's always good to have more competition but it feels like Facebook is a different experience and will make it much harder to "watch real videos".
Right now Facebook is stream oriented and we do watch some short videos while scrolling but that will never turn into the kind of engagement that incentivizes ads. They will likely make a separate portal, but how many people will actually go there? The other "portals" Facebook currently has like shopping, offers
Ten reasons Facebook is gonna suck more!!! (Score:2)
Number 7 will amaze you!!!