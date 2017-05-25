How Facebook Flouts Holocaust Denial Laws Except Where It Fears Being Sued (theguardian.com) 42
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Facebook's policies on Holocaust denial will come under fresh scrutiny following the leak of documents that show moderators are being told not to remove this content in most of the countries where it is illegal. The files explain that moderators should take down Holocaust denial material in only four of the 14 countries where it is outlawed. One document says the company "does not welcome local law that stands as an obstacle to an open and connected world" and will only consider blocking or hiding Holocaust denial messages and photographs if "we face the risk of getting blocked in a country or a legal risk." A picture of a concentration camp with the caption "Never again Believe the Lies" was permissible if posted anywhere other than the four countries in which Facebook fears legal action, one document explains. Facebook contested the figures but declined to elaborate. Documents show Facebook has told moderators to remove dehumanizing speech or any "calls for violence" against refugees. Content "that says migrants should face a firing squad or compares them to animals, criminals or filth" also violate its guidelines. But it adds: "As a quasi-protected category, they will not have the full protections of our hate speech policy because we want to allow people to have broad discussions on migrants and immigration which is a hot topic in upcoming elections." The definitions are set out in training manuals provided by Facebook to the teams of moderators who review material that has been flagged by users of the social media service. The documents explain the rules and guidelines the company applies to hate speech and "locally illegal content," with particular reference to Holocaust denial. One 16-page training manual explains Facebook will only hide or remove Holocaust denial content in four countries -- France, Germany, Israel and Austria. The document says this is not on grounds of taste, but because the company fears it might get sued.
On the other hand, Facebook is not a government, nor does it have a "common carrier" type status. If they don't want hate speech on their network it is their prerogative.
I sort-of agree. Corporations are quasi-governmental... their structure is only possible because of a government-granted charter. And as a practical matter, they hold a lot of sway in government.
With that said, while Facebook has a lot of sway, so does the NY Times, Fox News, and the BBC. They certainly do not hold a monopoly on information.
I must dissagree with you - and state categorically that whether the laws are good or not is not a relevant consideration,
The single greatest risk to peace, freedom, democracy and human life in the world today is corporations flagrantly ignoring the rule of law.
If the people of those countries feel those laws are bad, they can - through the democratic process - try to change the law. If Facebook believes those laws are bad - it can try to encourage people to use the democratic process to change the law.
But it sure as hell should not get to flaunt a law, that is on the books, while it is on the books.
There is no situation where we should allow corporations to get away with a policy of "we'll ignore the law unless we can't get away with it".
Yes, in a democracy there is a place for civil disobedience and sometimes that's crucial form of protest against bad laws. But that privilege belongs ONLY to real citizens, not funny made up ones like corporations - and ESPECIALLY not when those funny made up beings aren't EVEN citizens of the country but foreigners just doing business there.
I think banning alcohol is an evil law - but I sure as hell will refrain from drinking in Saudi Arabia. I, as a foreigner, cannot claim to be engaging in civil disobedience when I break the law in a country where I am a visitor - even if I'm there on business. And that's for me, an actual human being. A corporation MUST have lesser rights because it's NOT a person.
Gandhi picked up salt off the beach. This was illegal. He did it because it was illegal.
There's not a country in the world that doesn't practice some kinds of censorship, if only related to state secrets, promoting crime, terror, even lying or promoting information known to be false, etc. Slippery slopes are, well, slippery, but that doesn't mean you never clean the slopes.
Nazism (and fascism in general) is a particularly extreme ideology that's inherently violent, both on a microlevel originating (and still existing) as gang level politics whose leaders openly advocate violence against opp
I understand the reason, but the fact that they don't block until someone tries to post still means they are still acquiring intelligence. From what I understand, Facebook still logs all input even if not posted, so I'm sure they would hand this over to whatever government that requests it.
I would also add that aggressive censoring potentially leads to conspiracy theories, thereby strengthening the original hate message.
Hate speech is not a technical problem. It's a social problem.
While I am against censoring any points of views, as the act of censoring it, will often just give the conspiracy nuts fodder to show that they are on the right track. We do need some methods to keep, false, untrue, misinformed, and faked information from propagating. If a lie is said enough times, people will begin to believe it. Social media is a perfect method of being able to repeat false hoods. so misinformed data gets equal weight as informed information. Generally confusing the masses.
While ther
I am a photographer and I am on my second account and 7th temporary post block on Fb for content that allegedly doesn't follow facebook guidelines (the model is wearing flesh(ish?) coloured clothing I guess? I mean.. I guess... boobs can be freaking dangerous, yo.
But oh HELL no, Fb is fiiiiiine with Holocaust denial, and they will even allow it in most countries where it is illegal unless Fb senses a real risk to their advertising dollar.
That said, I disagree with any law inhibiting freedom of speech/expression 99.9999% of the time.
Because, according to human eyes the last picture that I was blocked for was perfectly within Facebook community guidelines, yet some reason still triggers the software porn scanners I suppose?
Because 60% of my business comes from Fb contacts. Without it, I can't pay rent.
Again, the last one I was blocked for is perfectly acceptable if human eyes look it over. The only thing I can think of is that the clothing worn by the model is very close to her skin tone and Fb is simply using software to scan the images.
It's trite but true, but "Two wrongs don't make a right".
We shouldn't accept more violations because some are in place - we should work to push back those that are already a problem.
I don't get it - Twitter has no problem allowing "adult" content and there's no huge backlash. If you don't want to see that content don't follow that account. Facebook shouldn't be practicing any form of censorship.
And yes, I completely understand that as a private entity they have no LEGAL requirement to allow free speech, h
Even if one acknowledges the Holocaust, questioning the number killed is viewed can be viewed as denial. Number killed? 200K, 1 million, 2 million, 6 million, 12 million,
... What's the correct answer supported by solid evidence? Is one even allowed to question the number killed aspect in various countries that limit Holocaust denial speech?
That's interesting. I'd like to know in what context the laws are used that way. I would hope that a scholarly study, which said that maybe a million had been double counted, or that many more were killed without being logged would not be affected by the law, whereas someone shouting that there were only a handful killed with no evidence would be.
Defending the right to speak for people you hate (Score:4, Informative)
