Firefox Marketing Head Expresses Concerns Over Google's Apparent 'Only Be On Chrome' Push (medium.com) 178

Posted by msmash from the interesting-perspective dept.
Eric Petitt, head up Firefox marketing, writing in a blog: I use Chrome every day. Works fine. Easy to use. There are multiple things that bug me about the Chrome product, for sure, but I'm OK with Chrome. I just don't like only being on Chrome. And that's what Chrome wants. It wants you to only use Chrome. Chrome is not evil, it's just too big for its britches. Its influence on the internet economy and individuals is out of balance. Chrome, with 4 times the market share of its nearest competitor (Firefox), is an eight-lane highway to the largest advertising company in the world. Google built it to maximize revenue from your searches and deliver display ads on millions of websites. To monetize every... single... click. And today, there exists no meaningful safety valve on its market dominance. Beyond Google, the web looks more and more like a feudal system, where the geography of the web has been partitioned off by the Frightful Five. Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon are our lord and protectors, exacting a royal sum for our online behaviors. We're the serfs and tenants, providing homage inside their walled fortresses. Noble upstarts are erased or subsumed under their existing order. (Footnote: Petitt has made it clear that the aforementioned views are his own, and not those of Mozilla.)

  • ONly Only Only (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @04:44PM (#54487061)

    Only be on DOS
    Only be on Windows 3.1
    Only be on Netscape
    Only be on AOL
    Only be on IE
    Only be on Mac
    Only be on iPhone
    Only be on Windows phone
    Only be on Android
    Only
    Only
    Only

    Manufacturers have been trying to lock people into their platform since people began selling stuff. Computers, software, tools, vehicle, you name it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jhoegl ( 638955 )
      The ebb and sway of the browser wars has been forever a thing.

    • Manufacturers have been trying to lock people into their platform since people began selling stuff.

      Do you see something Google is doing to lock people into Chrome? Serious question. I don't but maybe I'm missing something.

      For the record, I'm totally in favor of a diverse browser ecosystem. I'd like to see every browser below 30% market share. Though, honestly, the present situation isn't too bad... Chrome has the majority of the market, but it's a thin majority so web sites still need to test on several browsers and Chrome can't dictate browser standards. Still, it would be better if Firefox market sha

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by alexo ( 9335 )

        Do a google search on mobile Chrome and on mobile Firefox and you'll see that there is some useful functionality that is only available on Chrome. Specifically if you check the images search.

        Regardless, Mozilla is at fault for its dwindling marketshare. FF used to be great before they decided to ignore what the users want and make it a Chrome lookalike.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          I find Firefox to be far more functional prime example https://adnauseam.io/ [adnauseam.io] , clicking all those ads so that you do not have to, flooding data mining perves and freaks with bullshit data. Which is exactly why Google is definitely not to be trusted.

        • Do a google search on mobile Chrome and on mobile Firefox and you'll see that there is some useful functionality that is only available on Chrome. Specifically if you check the images search.

          I don't think that's anything to do with Google. Android and Search are both very careful not to provide any favored Chrome-only APIs or services. I can't tell you why it doesn't work on mobile FF, but it's not because of anything Google has done.

      • Chrome can't dictate browser standards.

        Not completely true. See the autocomplete="new-password" [stackoverflow.com] solution to prevent Chrome from auto-filling passwords. If have a create user form that Chrome keeps filling with my current credentials (username & password)

    • Re: (Score:1, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Wait, let me get this straight. This guy heads Firefox Marketing, but uses chrome all day... and writes an article about using chrome all day. And he doesn't see the obvious?

      My Gawd, the people at Firefox are stone-cold fucking stupid. I sill use it.. .but with Jackwagons like this Jackwagon, I guess it is doomed. Wow.

      I also guess this is why the people at Firefox keep adding and taking away stuff people really do care about. They don't actually use the product they make. Wow, again. ~

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by sd4f ( 1891894 )

        Considering that the people within mozilla put up such a concerted campaign to get rid of Brendan Eich over an unrelated political matter, kind of goes to show that yes, the people at mozilla are, in fact, stone-cold stupid.

        It just looks to me that the staff within mozilla wish they were working for google, and rather than leaving their own mark on the world, they just imitate, and have turned firefox into an orange themed chrome.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jovetoo ( 629494 )

      And they all got rich from it, even if it was only temporary.

    • Am I the only one who read that as "Firefox's Head of Marketing bitches about how much he really, really, really likes Chrome"?

      Too funny for words

  • Need a competent DOJ (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's time for the DOJ to crack down on Google for anticompetitive behavior. They're quite possibly even worse than Microsoft was in the 1990s. Unfortunately, I have no confidence that a DOJ in the Trump administration will enforce the nation's laws. Get rid of Trump and Sessions, and perhaps there will be hope of enforcing existing antitrust laws.

    • Anticompetitive behavior? In what way?

      Is Chrome pre-installed by default on Linux? No.
      Is Chrome pre-installed by default on Windows? No.
      Is Chrome pre-installed by default on Macs? No.
      Is Chrome pre-installed by default on iPhones and iPads? No.
      Is Chrome pre-installed by default on Android? I'm guessing yes, but as far as I know Android's marketshare is much lower than all others combined.

      • but as far as I know Android's marketshare is much lower than all others combined.

        Android has recently surpassed Windows as the world's most used OS, and it has 80% of the mobile market.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Rob Y. ( 110975 )

        And even on Android, you can set the default browser to be something other than Chrome. Unlike this Windows 10s thingy where Edge is the default browser, Bing is the default search engine - end of story. Yes you can use others, but can't set defaults.

        I have my Android set to default Opera - not because Chrome is bad, but because some mobile websites are unusable without an ad blocker.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sconeu ( 64226 )

          because some^H^H^H^H almost all mobile websites are unusable without an ad blocker.

        • I'm running Windows 10. Edge is installed, of course, but I don't use it, nore is it my default, IE 11 is.

          I also have Chrome.

          • haha, i have windows 10, i have edge, which i cant remove(anti-competitive much?) And Chrome, Set as default browser.. Although over HALF of the programs i can click links in, open edge... even know chrome is default browser. and on windows 7 those same programs(same versions even) opened chrome no problem. So i dont know what wonder world you live in. but i would like you to share how you REALLY got windows to use the "default" browser.. or does it only allow different defaults if its a microsoft product?

        • Unlike this Windows 10s thingy where Edge is the default browser, Bing is the default search engine - end of story.

          You're talking about Windows 10 S [arstechnica.com], the special locked-down version of Windows.

          We'll see how much penetration this "walled-garden" variant of Windows really gets. And people can allegedly upgrade out of it [arstechnica.com]. I'm not worried that Windows S is going to force its way onto people's desktops any time soon (unless OEM's start pre-installing S on new PC's in place of Home, charging a premium for Windows Home as an option, and Pro becomes a super-premium).

          On the other hand, if Windows S is directed to schools and o

      • A lot of installers, even the driver installer for my graphics card, beseeches me to install Chrome.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by epine ( 68316 )

      It's time for the DOJ to crack down on Google for anticompetitive behavior. They're quite possibly even worse than Microsoft was in the 1990s.

      I suspect I recall the 1990s with a great deal more clarity than you do.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      I agree, right now Google has changed so that Google Earth no longer is an application but you shall instead use Chrome. That adds to the bloat in Chrome.

      A tool that can do "everything" is rarely very good on anything.

  • Funny how Mozilla/Firefox weren't complaining when they had a large marketshare. It is called competition and if people are going to a competitor's product you need to look at why, what you offer and what you could offer which would persuade people to yours. You have no right to market share, you have no right to anything at all. I also find it quite hypocritical that you mention the advertising given the tie-ins Firefox and Mozilla have had in the past and the fact that on the leading Linux platforms Firef

    • Re:Oh deary deary me. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by bill_mcgonigle ( 4333 ) * on Thursday May 25, 2017 @05:16PM (#54487255) Homepage Journal

      Perhaps given your job title you should look at your own performance and take a closer look at home as to why Firefox doesn't do as well as it should. If you don't competition get out of the game.

      Read through this bug on adding concurrency to Firefox to get a good feeling why Mozilla lost so much browser market share:
          https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/s... [mozilla.org]

      "Always with you what cannot be done."

      $350M in funding per year, and they couldn't straighten out threads/processes. A bunch of crazy-ass trendy projects that got killed - those got millions of dollars in funding each. Users cursing at their slow browser - not even a priority.

      If Chrome is winning (has won?), it's because its dev team seems to have an "OK, we'll fix that" attitude.

      • Re:Oh deary deary me. (Score:5, Interesting)

        by G00F ( 241765 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @05:35PM (#54487353) Homepage

        Read through this bug on adding concurrency to Firefox to get a good feeling why Mozilla lost so much browser market share:
                https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/s... [mozilla.org]

        After reading, what I get is the devs saying procceses/threads as dictated wont solve the problems being described. And that they will work to solve them a different way.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Lehk228 ( 705449 )
        they'd rather focus on diversity and social justice than on technology. the good thing is it's open source so when they finish disintegrating others who care more about load times, rendering accuracy, and stability can pick up the pieces and carry on while the idiots try to figure out why the failure was the fault of straight white males.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        A bunch of crazy-ass trendy projects that got killed

        You should read up on Mozilla's Electrolysis [mozilla.org] and Quantum [mozilla.org] projects. Seems like Mozilla's got an "OK, we'll fix that" attitude to me.

      • Wow, reading through that bug was very informative... and sad. Thanks for the info.

    • Re:Oh deary deary me. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by slack_justyb ( 862874 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @05:18PM (#54487271)

      Whoa, whoa, whoa. Cool the torches there buddy. I get where you are coming from but I think we're a little past that point. You've got a great argument at say 20% delta between first and second place, but we're way, way, way past that point. Chrome is at 54% with second place at 15% and that's Apple's Safari which I'm sure 90% of that 15% is iPhone. That's an almost 40% difference between the two. While no one is screaming monopoly (okay maybe a few but no one cares about them), we're in the territory where we should grow a bit concerned.

      The W3C manages the standards of the web and even then Google has an insanely heavy hand in the process there and even if W3C doesn't agree to something, who cares, Google just does it anyway. So I get it, competition and all, but there's a point where we should pro-actively start looking at what checks are in place to ensure that Google doesn't make W3C, OASIS, et al completely irrelevant.

      You know how people say that "gee I wish people were more proactive before monopolies formed?" Yeah, we're there, this is that point where it is time to ask questions. Not asking questions, not ensuring that Google just doesn't start stomping standards and going the non-evil form of embrace, enhance, and extinguish, ensuring the young whipper snappers that Google hires don't GNOME 3 the hell out of the Internet, that's the entire point. It's not to say, "OMG! Google is just too big, has way too much a lead over other browsers, it's just not fair *wail to heavens*". It is to say, "Hey, uh, do we have enough checks and balances to ensure that Google doesn't use their lead to just fudge bomb how the web works?" The answer is pretty much no and that's been a concern for like forever (I remember conversations about this issue back in late 1990s and W3C was way smaller then), but more so now that I lot more people happen to be on the Internet daily.

      Totally understand your position, but just up and up being cynical and telling them to go f'off, !!CAPITALISM!! Is exactly the crap that just leads to an insanely high level of apathy that ultimately leads to the same folks that said !!CAPITALISM!! saying, "WTF?! Where were you all and why didn't you stop them?!?!" I for one don't want another IE and neither should anyone else. We need an organization that can literally say, "Google Chrome is not compliant with ISO(ideally W3 as opposed to ISO)-96716723(whatever) of HTML rendering standards, they are a non-standard browser." And we should actively shun non-standard browsers.

      Also, just want to add that this nowhere even gets into how slow the W3C has been, how they totally missed the ball on mobile-everything, and how they are totally getting left behind in IoT. So there's an even amount of blame to lay on W3C's feet too. Also mobile OS makers and what not, there's some blame heading to them too... It's a really complex topic, but yeah screaming !!CAPITALISM!! isn't going to fix jack crap and possible just make it worse off.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      As the head of Firefox marketing, maybe Eric should take a good hard look at why Firefox has gone from the most popular browser to only 1/4 the market share of Chrome.

      After using Firefox since version 0.7 (when it was called Firebird) and rarely ever using any other browser, I switched to the Palemoon fork of Firefox after the “Australis” debacle that completely ruined what used to be the best browser around. Since then, they've been on an all out campaign to destroy Firefox, and their market sh

    • Did you say the same when IE 6 had 90% of the market?

    • If you don't competition get out of the game.

      Wow... I've never seen competition as a verb before.

  • Be Brave (Score:4, Interesting)

    by CHK6 ( 583097 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @04:49PM (#54487083)
    For those that want the Chromium part of Chrome with the additional blocking of trackers and ads without the plugins, you should give Brave a whirl.
    https://brave.com/ [brave.com]

  • Simple solution (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Ostrich25 ( 544788 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @04:51PM (#54487101)
    Make Firefox not suck. I had a laundry list of issues with FF that culminated in my switching to Chrome, where everything "just works". I used FF for *years*, until I literally couldn't make myself keep fighting with the browser.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Threni ( 635302 )

      I had some bugs explained on the mozilla forum then they wiped everything and said missing stuff had to be entered again. What, no backup? Can't be bothered. I want to use Firefox as i like plugins but I can't be dealing with stuff like the Google Keyboard not working properly on firefox (but is fine on every other app including chrome), specifically the ability to move the cursor by swiping the space bar left/right or holding the delete button and swiping left/right so I'm back to chrome.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Osgeld ( 1900440 )

      That's exactly what I came here to say, FF just became a pain in the ass to use, and since it was a pain in the ass to use chrome clone by the time I stopped using it, I just went to chrome... why use a bad clone of something that's right there waiting for you

    • Make Firefox not suck. I had a laundry list of issues with FF that culminated in my switching to Chrome, where everything "just works". I used FF for *years*, until I literally couldn't make myself keep fighting with the browser.

      Agreed. I've been a long time Firefox user - from the 1.x days (even looking at when it was still Phoenix), and really really loved the Pandora/TabGroups functionality that was introduced in FF4. However, they've making changes that are about to toss out nearly all of the add-ons, and make it near impossible for some add-ons (which TabGroups is again) impossible to do going forward. It's made me actually start using Chrome for more than just Netflix.

      Unfortunately, Chome doesn't really have a good solutio

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tgv ( 254536 )

      It seems all Firefox users are in this thread, and we agree. I still find FF usable (on a mac), but every time they manage to fuck up something that worked well for someone. I was on "Nightly" for some time, and then they stopped supporting the plugins. Which is the only fucking reason I still use Firefox, dammit! They seem intent on following some blueprint from 1998 without listening to their users, a sure way of killing a product.

  • This isn't just Google's fault. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 25, 2017 @04:51PM (#54487107)

    This is not just Google's fault - people are writing Chrome-only websites. Not surprisingly, google.com only supports U2F (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Universal_2nd_Factor) on Chrome. Surprisingly and infuriatingly, other tech companies are doing the same, even though Firefox supports U2F with a plugin. Dropbox and Atlassian both require Chrome for U2F, and refuse to try to work with Firefox. (Kudos to Github for doing it right.)

    • This is not just Google's fault - people are writing Chrome-only websites. Not surprisingly, google.com only supports U2F (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Universal_2nd_Factor) on Chrome. Surprisingly and infuriatingly, other tech companies are doing the same, even though Firefox supports U2F with a plugin. Dropbox and Atlassian both require Chrome for U2F, and refuse to try to work with Firefox. (Kudos to Github for doing it right.)

      That is because U2F is not as much a standard or new technology as much as it is a really ugly hack, and no one wants to port that horrible code to other browsers. The other browsers have all looked into it and decided to do something else.

    • Try again with Firefox 58 or later. Due out end of this year.

  • The Five (Score:3)

    by Archangel Michael ( 180766 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @04:53PM (#54487121) Journal

    Beyond Google, the web looks more and more like a feudal system, where the geography of the web has been partitioned off by the Frightful Five. Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon are our lord and protectors, exacting a royal sum for our online behaviors.

    Segmentation is natural in a oligarchy. I would suggest to you that Microsoft, was one the sole leader in the tech world, and lost its dominance by thinking it was "it". The others will eventually fail. We may be too short sighted to notice it happening.

    The point being, the "next" big thing is going to hit, and these guys are all going to miss it. Probably, because the next big thing won't be anything we expect, it will happen organically. This is why I don't see 3D stuff as being successful. It might be, when there is a "killer app" that requires it to function. Since 3D porn, movies and games haven't really taken off yet, it is either too premature, or not required for functionality.

    I haven't a clue what the next big thing is, because it likely hasn't reached maturity, and hasn't found the "killer" status that will cause it to take off. If I had a suspicion, I would think augmented reality would be the "next big thing", but it is still years away from being "killer".

    • "I haven't a clue what the next big thing is, "

      Ransomware.

    • and lost its dominance

      Did it? It still owns the productivity of the entire world. It has a very significant market share in Cloud services where it was late to enter. And it's market cap has never been higher than it was now.

      If that is "failing" then I don't want to win.

  • Wish Google sites would shut up (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sremick ( 91371 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @04:58PM (#54487151)

    What I'd really like is for all the Google service sites to STFU and remember when I say I don't want Chrome. Every fucking page for every fucking site has some sort of pop-up box, banner, or somesuch that uses Microsoft tacticts to suggest that somehow this web service will work better in Chrome than some other web-compliant browser like the one I'm already using (Firefox). If closing/dismissing/saying "NO" would silence them for good that'd be one thing, but they won't fucking go away. They keep coming back.

    Sorry, Google, but the dozen or so background processes Chrome launches that arrogantly assume that you're doing nothing else with your computer and Chrome therefore has implicit permission to own every all RAM and CPU 100%, crowding out everything else with they sheer quantity of the number of spawned threads has resulted in you being banned from my systems. Go the fuck away and leave me alone and stop trying to take over the world, assholes.

    • Firefox. uBlock Origin, Privacy Badger, HTTPS Everywhere. Pfsense box is the gatekeeper to my network. pfBlockerng + DNSBL lists means I can watch youtube videos on my smart tv with 0 ads.

      Take back YOUR network; YOUR computer.

    • What should you do if your favorite web site prefers the Chromium engine, but you yourself hate the spyware Google created around it (named Chrome) ?
      Look for a well supported Chromium-based browser:
      There is not only Brave but also **Iridium Browser** (https://iridiumbrowser.de).
      They claim adherence to European data protection standards, as well as having an reproducible and audible build process.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Subm ( 79417 )

      > If closing/dismissing/saying "NO" would silence them for good that'd be one thing, but they won't fucking go away. They keep coming back.

      You look like you're trying to complain about a tool popping up unwanted and not going away. I can help with that.

  • This reminds me of those Domino's Pizza "Turnaround" ads from from 2010 (wherein the company basically admitted their pizza was terrible but that it was now much better). His premise is, "FireFox was terrible back when you switched to Chrome, but come back because we're almost as good now and Google is too powerful."

    If you want people to use FireFox just because Google is too big, that's not enough. It needs to be clearly better than Chrome in meaningful ways.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      I wasn't aware of the Turnaround ads, mostly because I stopped watching TV by that point. I used to joke about their old slogan: "Don't get the door, it's Domino's." Their stuff was so bad I got a better experience from a Tombstone and some extra oregano.

  • Stop trying to be Chrome then (Score:5, Insightful)

    by TypoNAM ( 695420 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @05:05PM (#54487185)

    Mozilla has been pushing hard to make Firefox to be exactly like Google Chrome along with its limitations and lack of customizability. By Firefox v57 there will be no reason to ever use Firefox anymore because of Web Extensions won't allow users to install real extensions that allow them to actually change Firefox's behavior and UI as they want it to instead of Mozilla's ideology of having Firefox be a Chrome copycat. The pathetic Theme options in future Firefox versions is just as awful as Windows 10's themes and limited color choices, meaning no real options at all.

    So I find it hilarious that somebody from Mozilla is concerned with Chrome becoming the only web browser in town when it's Mozilla themselves pushing the remaining Firefox users away towards Google Chrome because of their behavior and border-line user hostility. Because why bother using a gimmick when you can use the real thing?

    • Exactly. I used Firefox for years, and avoided Chrome mainly because I didn't like its UI. Even though Chrome did work much better than Firefox.

      Now Firefox's UI seems identical, so why not use the horrible-UI-browser that works better?

      • That's my reason too. I used to use Chrome in a VM only for Gmail, and Firefox for everything else. Then Firefox started trying to look like Chrome. For a couple years I managed to stave it off by restoring my customized Firefox layout from previous versions. That seemed to undo all the rearranging they did to the UI elements, overriding the restrictions they put on customizing Firefox's UI. But eventually that stopped working. I was forced to learn the Chrome-like UI. After that, it was a choice betw
    • Do you realize that what you've had to say here is pretty much what others have had to say through every cycle of this-and-that web browser, since there's been such a thing as web browsers?

  • This is a clever bit of marketing. The intro makes it sound like it's a thinkpiece, about to explore some interesting hidden issue that you didn't know about, and which is forcing Chrome's dominance on the world. But then it segues into its real purpose, which is to market Firefox, to convince you that it's actually pretty cool these days and you should give it another try. Clearly, the author hopes the intro will make it go viral, including things, like, oh, making the front page of /. and hackernews (does

  • I just don't like only being on Chrome. And that's what Chrome wants. It wants you to only use Chrome.

    Uh huh... and how is it doing that, exactly? Does it stop websites working in other browsers? Does it fail to tell people that other browsers are available? Because I think the others fail to do that too.

  • Firefox really has improved a lot... (Score:3, Interesting)

    by pogopop77 ( 804709 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @05:13PM (#54487235)
    It wasn't too long ago that Firefox was viewed as an amazing browser (ob: https://xkcd.com/198/ [xkcd.com] ), far better than the alternatives, and FOSS to boot. But like it's predecessors, it got slow, bloated, and bogged down in trying to implement features too far outside the core mission of a browser. Chrome came along and snatched the performance crown and mindshare. If you have already conceded that Google is allowed to harvest all your data in exchange for free products/services, then by all means keep using Chrome. However, if you value your privacy, it is time to give Firefox another chance. It really has improved a lot in the last couple of years in terms of stability and performance, to the point where it meets or exceeds Chrome in every aspect. Give Firefox an honest chance, you might switch back.

    • Why would I go back to Firefox when I now run Pale Moon?

      Basically, it's Firefox before it turned to shytte.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by fbumg ( 632974 )
        Heard of Pale Moon a couple times, never looked into it much. But if FF is going to is going to prevent my favorite extensions, like Tree Style Tabs, from working soon I figure I better start looking soon. So far so good with Pale Moon, been using it all of 10 minutes and other than the default color its just like FF was when I last liked it.

        • It's not perfect, but I like it a lot, and now use Pale Moon as my go-to browser. In its efforts to be like Chrome, Firefox has sacrificed everything that made me choose it in the first place.

    • Does its UI resemble Chrome, or have they reverted back to the Firefox look of old?

  • What's FireFox's Value Proposition? (Score:3)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @05:17PM (#54487257) Homepage

    I agree totally with Mr. Petitt, that there needs to be independence from corporate giants on the web and, as somebody who opens a lot of tabs, running faster and leaner is something I like.

    But that ain't enough of a value proposition for me and my business. Google provides email, storage and on line apps for free to any computer with a Chrome browser. Google offers analytics that allow businesses to track their web presence. Then there's the search thing. To be fair, many of these resources are available from Google on Firefox, but then you get a nagging message saying that others aren't available except on Chrome.

    I'm looking forward to widespread adoption of HTML5 and it's APIs to help level the playing field, but without solid, tangible tools and resources uniquely available to Firefox it's always going to be used as an open-source, non-evil alternative to Chrome.

  • This is why I have always used America Online. I don't trust this Netscape Navigator thing or Chrome. I remember reading on alt.computers.users that AOL is the only safe, secure way to use a computer.

    Plus, I really love those wave files in the chatrooms, like {S alphabetsucks and {S zuckerbergishitler.

  • Whiny marketer is whiny. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @05:39PM (#54487383)

    I head up Firefox marketing, but I use Chrome every day.

    That speaks volumes to the quality of Firefox.

    But talking to friends, it sounds more and more like living on Chrome has started to feel like their only option. And unfortunately, too many people think Firefox isn’t a modern alternative.
    Except it is. Yes, three years ago, Firefox was reeling. But today, Firefox is SO much better than it was even a year ago.

    So, you're failing at your job and blaming your friends for not using a browser that you won't even use? Hold on, I came prepared. [blogspot.com]

  • Gave up on Firefox (Score:3, Informative)

    by OYAHHH ( 322809 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @05:42PM (#54487407) Homepage

    When they changed, unnecessarily mind you, the interface to their browser for about the millionth time. Just right when I was completely comfortable with the reload button being in the Nth spot and the Cancel button being in the Nth+1 spot they decided to move it all to the other side or just plain hide it from me.

    Which meant I had to one figure out where things went to. Second, had to try to get used to the new button locations.

    The Thunderbird project has a very bad habit of doing the same thing as well.

    Only use Firefox now for compatibility testing. Otherwise it is just a memory hog that I remember as being run by people who do not have any appreciation for how they really upset people's workflow when they get a wild hair and feel the need to have all of the furniture on the other side of the room.

    • More recently, the download progress UI in Firefox was changed so it no longer tells you the size of the file you're downloading, it only gives you a progress indicator. I'm still banging my head trying to figure out why they thought that information was so useless that it HAD to be removed to make it "better."

      I use Pale Moon as my primary browser, and Firefox as a backup if a web page doesn't work. If a web site doesn't work with either browser, I don't bother viewing it and just go somewhere else. To h

  • exacting a royal sum for our online behaviors

    Lately my 'online behaviors' have consisted of "Tor" and "<null>", because I'm tired of snoopers. Let's see them monetize THAT.

    But Rick, Tor exit nodes are all bugged and hacked!

    So's your VPN. Or do you really think they're telling you the truth?

    I've said it before and I'll say it again: I'm prepared to abandon the Internet if it becomes necessary. We survived and thrived just fine before it, and we can all do so once again. When there's no one of value using the Internet anymore, it'll either die off, or there will be reforms.

  • I can block more junk, ads, spying, etc. using Firefox, so I mostly use Firefox. The Tor Browser is really just Firefox.

    I mostly use Chrome when I want to be as non-private as possible for testing. Simple as that.

  • My main browser in the desktop is Seamonkey. I use it on Windows, I use it on NetBSD, I would probably use it if I ran a linux desktop. I usually only run Chrome if I really need to access something on a url where noscript just won't allow it to load. Chrome is the throwaway browser I am not afraid to wipe and reinstall if I need to go somewhere that might be toxic.

  • And here Mozilla is, actively emulating Chrome more and more (when it's not boot-strapping itself to failing initiatives) and actually innovating in their browser...not at all...

    A blind vegetable could have seen this coming!

    C'mon Mozilla! Time to stop bitching about the fecal smell pull your fucking collective heads out!

  • Eric Petitt, head up Firefox marketing, writing in a blog:

    Why does Firefox need a head up marketing?

    Shouldn't they just be programming motherfuckers [programmin...fucker.com]?

  • Sounds like sore loser syndrome...

    Chrome got such a market share because it made for a better (or less worse) experience. I used to swear by Firefox until, for a period, certain releases would just start consuming the entire system's resources. So I switched... to chrome.

    Has the problem with Firefox gone away? Almost certainly.

    But that is not enough to make me switch back. So long as chrome does not screw me over, and Firefox doesn't offer me anything revolutionary, I will remain. There is inertia with most

  • Firefox also worked on making web standards more and more complex, after all, they are in the standard committees. If they'd refuse to accept dubious standards, and instead focus on trying to make web standards orthogonal and as simple was possible while still keeping them flexible, there would be a healthy competition.

    Instead Mozilla keeps semi-implementing standards, while making the GUI less and less usable.

  • Facebook - yes. But the rest? I'm not aware of them 'partitioning of the web' - I can usually visit with any recent browser. Apple don't sell customer data either so...

    All round "Huh?" from me. I kind of know what they're getting at, but it's swing-and-a-miss.
  • I'd drop Chrome in a heartbeat if anything better came along. If the Firefox guys implemented some features around making the browser harder to identify and give the user some control over the javascript being run and the page being presented to the user, I'd consider switching back. Someone recently posted a great idea to maintain two document trees, the one that's presented to the user and the one that the page javascript thinks is being presented to the user. Maybe add a page blacklist so I can remove th
  • It installs services that are unnecessary on the Windows platform (feels like Windows 10). You try to uninstall the google updater it's a pain. I hate automatic updaters. I can remove it on Firefox.

    There is also the Vivaldi Browser which users the chrome engine and gives you full control. (http://www.vivaldi.com) by the guys who made Opera. I find it very slick and runs on all my platforms (Linux, M$ Window$, MacOS) Always better to have choice.

