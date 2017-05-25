Firefox Marketing Head Expresses Concerns Over Google's Apparent 'Only Be On Chrome' Push (medium.com) 45
Eric Petitt, head up Firefox marketing, writing in a blog: I use Chrome every day. Works fine. Easy to use. There are multiple things that bug me about the Chrome product, for sure, but I'm OK with Chrome. I just don't like only being on Chrome. And that's what Chrome wants. It wants you to only use Chrome. Chrome is not evil, it's just too big for its britches. Its influence on the internet economy and individuals is out of balance. Chrome, with 4 times the market share of its nearest competitor (Firefox), is an eight-lane highway to the largest advertising company in the world. Google built it to maximize revenue from your searches and deliver display ads on millions of websites. To monetize every... single... click. And today, there exists no meaningful safety valve on its market dominance. Beyond Google, the web looks more and more like a feudal system, where the geography of the web has been partitioned off by the Frightful Five. Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon are our lord and protectors, exacting a royal sum for our online behaviors. We're the serfs and tenants, providing homage inside their walled fortresses. Noble upstarts are erased or subsumed under their existing order. (Footnote: Petitt has made it clear that the aforementioned views are his own, and not those of Mozilla.)
ONly Only Only (Score:3)
Only be on DOS
Only be on Windows 3.1
Only be on Netscape
Only be on AOL
Only be on IE
Only be on Mac
Only be on iPhone
Only be on Windows phone
Only be on Android
Only
Only
Only
Manufacturers have been trying to lock people into their platform since people began selling stuff. Computers, software, tools, vehicle, you name it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Manufacturers have been trying to lock people into their platform since people began selling stuff.
Do you see something Google is doing to lock people into Chrome? Serious question. I don't but maybe I'm missing something.
For the record, I'm totally in favor of a diverse browser ecosystem. I'd like to see every browser below 30% market share. Though, honestly, the present situation isn't too bad... Chrome has the majority of the market, but it's a thin majority so web sites still need to test on several browsers and Chrome can't dictate browser standards. Still, it would be better if Firefox market sha
Re: (Score:2)
Anticompetitive behavior? In what way?
Is Chrome pre-installed by default on Linux? No.
Is Chrome pre-installed by default on Windows? No.
Is Chrome pre-installed by default on Macs? No.
Is Chrome pre-installed by default on iPhones and iPads? No.
Is Chrome pre-installed by default on Android? I'm guessing yes, but as far as I know Android's marketshare is much lower than all others combined.
Re: (Score:2)
but as far as I know Android's marketshare is much lower than all others combined.
Android has recently surpassed Windows as the world's most used OS, and it has 80% of the mobile market.
Re: (Score:2)
And even on Android, you can set the default browser to be something other than Chrome. Unlike this Windows 10s thingy where Edge is the default browser, Bing is the default search engine - end of story. Yes you can use others, but can't set defaults.
I have my Android set to default Opera - not because Chrome is bad, but because some mobile websites are unusable without an ad blocker.
Oh deary deary me. (Score:3, Insightful)
Funny how Mozilla/Firefox weren't complaining when they had a large marketshare. It is called competition and if people are going to a competitor's product you need to look at why, what you offer and what you could offer which would persuade people to yours. You have no right to market share, you have no right to anything at all. I also find it quite hypocritical that you mention the advertising given the tie-ins Firefox and Mozilla have had in the past and the fact that on the leading Linux platforms Firefox has done a deal to ensure that it is the default installed OOTB browser. Maybe other browser companies such as Opera should complain about you doing that?
Perhaps given your job title you should look at your own performance and take a closer look at home as to why Firefox doesn't do as well as it should. If you don't competition get out of the game.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps given your job title you should look at your own performance and take a closer look at home as to why Firefox doesn't do as well as it should. If you don't competition get out of the game.
Read through this bug on adding concurrency to Firefox to get a good feeling why Mozilla lost so much browser market share:
https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/s... [mozilla.org]
"Always with you what cannot be done."
$350M in funding per year, and they couldn't straighten out threads/processes. A bunch of crazy-ass trendy
Re: (Score:2)
Whoa, whoa, whoa. Cool the torches there buddy. I get where you are coming from but I think we're a little past that point. You've got a great argument at say 20% delta between first and second place, but we're way, way, way past that point. Chrome is at 54% with second place at 15% and that's Apple's Safari which I'm sure 90% of that 15% is iPhone. That's an almost 40% difference between the two. While no one is screaming monopoly (okay maybe a few but no one cares about them), we're in the territory
Be Brave (Score:2)
https://brave.com/ [brave.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Simple solution (Score:3)
This isn't just Google's fault. (Score:2, Interesting)
This is not just Google's fault - people are writing Chrome-only websites. Not surprisingly, google.com only supports U2F (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Universal_2nd_Factor) on Chrome. Surprisingly and infuriatingly, other tech companies are doing the same, even though Firefox supports U2F with a plugin. Dropbox and Atlassian both require Chrome for U2F, and refuse to try to work with Firefox. (Kudos to Github for doing it right.)
Re: (Score:2)
This is not just Google's fault - people are writing Chrome-only websites. Not surprisingly, google.com only supports U2F (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Universal_2nd_Factor) on Chrome. Surprisingly and infuriatingly, other tech companies are doing the same, even though Firefox supports U2F with a plugin. Dropbox and Atlassian both require Chrome for U2F, and refuse to try to work with Firefox. (Kudos to Github for doing it right.)
That is because U2F is not as much a standard or new technology as much as it is a really ugly hack, and no one wants to port that horrible code to other browsers. The other browsers have all looked into it and decided to do something else.
The Five (Score:2)
Beyond Google, the web looks more and more like a feudal system, where the geography of the web has been partitioned off by the Frightful Five. Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon are our lord and protectors, exacting a royal sum for our online behaviors.
Segmentation is natural in a oligarchy. I would suggest to you that Microsoft, was one the sole leader in the tech world, and lost its dominance by thinking it was "it". The others will eventually fail. We may be too short sighted to notice it hap
Re: (Score:2)
"I haven't a clue what the next big thing is, "
Ransomware.
Wish Google sites would shut up (Score:3)
What I'd really like is for all the Google service sites to STFU and remember when I say I don't want Chrome. Every fucking page for every fucking site has some sort of pop-up box, banner, or somesuch that uses Microsoft tacticts to suggest that somehow this web service will work better in Chrome than some other web-compliant browser like the one I'm already using (Firefox). If closing/dismissing/saying "NO" would silence them for good that'd be one thing, but they won't fucking go away. They keep coming back.
Sorry, Google, but the dozen or so background processes Chrome launches that arrogantly assume that you're doing nothing else with your computer and Chrome therefore has implicit permission to own every all RAM and CPU 100%, crowding out everything else with they sheer quantity of the number of spawned threads has resulted in you being banned from my systems. Go the fuck away and leave me alone and stop trying to take over the world, assholes.
I don't get it (Score:2)
If you want people to use FireFox just because Google is too big, that's not enough. It needs to be clearly better than Chrome in meaningful ways.
Stop trying to be Chrome then (Score:3)
Mozilla has been pushing hard to make Firefox to be exactly like Google Chrome along with its limitations and lack of customizability. By Firefox v57 there will be no reason to ever use Firefox anymore because of Web Extensions won't allow users to install real extensions that allow them to actually change Firefox's behavior and UI as they want it to instead of Mozilla's ideology of having Firefox be a Chrome copycat. The pathetic Theme options in future Firefox versions is just as awful as Windows 10's themes and limited color choices, meaning no real options at all.
So I find it hilarious that somebody from Mozilla is concerned with Chrome becoming the only web browser in town when it's Mozilla themselves pushing the remaining Firefox users away towards Google Chrome because of their behavior and border-line user hostility. Because why bother using a gimmick when you can use the real thing?
Clever (Score:2)
This is a clever bit of marketing. The intro makes it sound like it's a thinkpiece, about to explore some interesting hidden issue that you didn't know about, and which is forcing Chrome's dominance on the world. But then it segues into its real purpose, which is to market Firefox, to convince you that it's actually pretty cool these days and you should give it another try. Clearly, the author hopes the intro will make it go viral, including things, like, oh, making the front page of
/. and hackernews (does
How is it doing that, exactly? (Score:2)
I just don't like only being on Chrome. And that's what Chrome wants. It wants you to only use Chrome.
Uh huh... and how is it doing that, exactly? Does it stop websites working in other browsers? Does it fail to tell people that other browsers are available? Because I think the others fail to do that too.
Firefox really has improved a lot... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Why would I go back to Firefox when I now run Pale Moon?
Basically, it's Firefox before it turned to shytte.
What's FireFox's Value Proposition? (Score:2)
I agree totally with Mr. Petitt, that there needs to be independence from corporate giants on the web and, as somebody who opens a lot of tabs, running faster and leaner is something I like.
But that ain't enough of a value proposition for me and my business. Google provides email, storage and on line apps for free to any computer with a Chrome browser. Google offers analytics that allow businesses to track their web presence. Then there's the search thing. To be fair, many of these resources are availab