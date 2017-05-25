Amazon's Drive-Up Grocery Stores Are Now Open To the Public In Seattle (theverge.com) 5
Amazon has opened two drive-up grocery stores to the public that will allow Amazon Prime subscribers to place an online order and choose a two-hour pickup window for when they'd like to drive over and retrieve it. The Verge reports: Despite the stores being called "AmazonFresh Pickup," a membership to the company's home delivery grocery service isn't required. But if you do pay for AmazonFresh (an extra $14.99 per month on top of Prime's usual cost), your groceries will be ready within 15 minutes. Regular Prime customers have to wait at least two hours before the earliest pickup window becomes available. According to The Seattle Times, the first time you visit one of the two AmazonFresh Pickup locations, a concierge will enter your name and vehicle's license plate number into Amazon's systems. That way, during subsequent visits a license plate reader will automatically identify you and signal to employees that they should bring your order out to your car. The Times notes that this license plate scanning can be disabled from Amazon's website.
AmazonFresh (Score:2)
Of course it's fresh! It was packaged and frozen right after it was picked!
How is this news? (Score:2)
Supermarkets have been doing online shop&collect for quite a few years here (with no cost overhead), and delivery of groceries (for free in some circumstances).
Re: (Score:2)