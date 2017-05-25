Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation Businesses Technology

Amazon's Drive-Up Grocery Stores Are Now Open To the Public In Seattle (theverge.com) 8

Posted by BeauHD from the ready-for-pickup dept.
Amazon has opened two drive-up grocery stores to the public that will allow Amazon Prime subscribers to place an online order and choose a two-hour pickup window for when they'd like to drive over and retrieve it. The Verge reports: Despite the stores being called "AmazonFresh Pickup," a membership to the company's home delivery grocery service isn't required. But if you do pay for AmazonFresh (an extra $14.99 per month on top of Prime's usual cost), your groceries will be ready within 15 minutes. Regular Prime customers have to wait at least two hours before the earliest pickup window becomes available. According to The Seattle Times, the first time you visit one of the two AmazonFresh Pickup locations, a concierge will enter your name and vehicle's license plate number into Amazon's systems. That way, during subsequent visits a license plate reader will automatically identify you and signal to employees that they should bring your order out to your car. The Times notes that this license plate scanning can be disabled from Amazon's website.

Amazon's Drive-Up Grocery Stores Are Now Open To the Public In Seattle More | Reply

Amazon's Drive-Up Grocery Stores Are Now Open To the Public In Seattle

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Virtual" means never knowing where your next byte is coming from.

Close