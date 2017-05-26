Comcast Customer Satisfaction Drops 6% After TV Price Hikes, ACSI Says (arstechnica.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Comcast's customer satisfaction score for subscription TV service fell 6 percent in a new survey, putting the company near the bottom of rankings published by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Comcast's score fell from 62 to 58 on ACSI's 100-point scale, a drop of more than 6 percent between 2016 and 2017. The ACSI's 2017 report on telecommunications released this week attributed the decrease to "price hikes for Xfinity (Comcast) subscriptions." Satisfaction with pay-TV providers dropped industry-wide, tying the segment with Internet service (a product offered by the same companies) for last place in the ACSI's rankings. The ACSI summarized the trend as follows: "Customer satisfaction with subscription television service slips 1.5 percent to 64, tied with Internet service providers for last place among 43 industries tracked by the ACSI. Many of the same large companies offer service for Internet, television, and voice via bundling. The threat of competition from streaming services has done little to spur improvement for pay TV. Customer service remains poor, and cord-cutting continues to accelerate. More than half a million subscribers defected from cable and satellite TV providers during the first quarter of 2017 -- the largest loss in the history of the industry. Customers still prefer fiber optic and satellite to cable, putting FiOS (Verizon Communications) in first place with a 1 percent uptick to 71. AT&T takes the next two spots with its fiber optic and satellite services."
I'm already paying them so I can watch commercials almost half the time. That's just stupid. Program to commercial ratio seems to be about 60:40 these days, but I really should use a timer to verify. It feels more like 50:50, I'm trying to be objective.
Most 1/2 hours shows are actually only 21 minutes (22 with opening and credit)
It is worse on Viacom owned channels like CC and MTV with entire blocks that have 1 hours shows with only 38 minutes of content.
Comcast's score fell from 62 to 58 on ACSI's 100-point scale
That's a drop of 4%. Yes, I know that a drop of 4 is 6% of 62 but when you are already using a percentage scale i.e. a 100-point scale the difference measures the percentage drop of the scale it is extremely confusing and rather disingenuous to call it a percentage drop: it's a percentage of a percentage drop in satisfaction NOT a percentage drop in satisfaction. Yes, it makes the number look bigger but even in Canada, we've heard you screaming how bad Comcast is so you really do not need to work any harde
No, that's a drop of 4 percentage POINTS....
.58/.62 = .935 ~= .94, = a 6% drop from it's previous value.
Unless these people are actually cancelling their accounts, why should Comcast care? How are they hurt by "lower satisfaction"?
They do a fantastic job of that all by themselves. Yeah, the math here is a bit dodgy but the point is still valid. We hate Comcast more and more every day.
I think the big news here is that some people actually like Comcast. Who knew?
Wow, what a fascinating story. Please, tell me more about how a company's customer base becomes less happy when prices are raised.
Cisco DPC3941
++ Wireless performance seemed to be quite good.
++ IPv6 works
++ Fairly decent configurability for business purposes +- Occupies the last IP on your subnet for reasons I couldn't easily ascertain.
FiOS in first place? Statistics (Score:2)
FiOS is great I'm sure, you know, for the small fraction of the population that actually live in their service footprint. And there are millions of people who can only get satellite, so of course they're happy with what they have. I seem to be the only happy cable customer I know...