Google Businesses The Almighty Buck United States

Accused of Underpaying Women, Google Says It's Too Expensive To Get Wage Data (theguardian.com) 38

Posted by BeauHD from the drop-in-the-bucket dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Google argued that it was too financially burdensome and logistically challenging to compile and hand over salary records that the government has requested, sparking a strong rebuke from the U.S. Department of Labor (DoL), which has accused the Silicon Valley firm of underpaying women. Google officials testified in federal court on Friday that it would have to spend up to 500 hours of work and $100,000 to comply with investigators' ongoing demands for wage data that the DoL believes will help explain why the technology corporation appears to be systematically discriminating against women. Noting Google's nearly $28 billion annual income as one of the most profitable companies in the U.S., DoL attorney Ian Eliasoph scoffed at the company's defense, saying, "Google would be able to absorb the cost as easy as a dry kitchen sponge could absorb a single drop of water."

  • Its not Googles job to do the governments bidding.

    Furthermore, Google has no incentive to comply because even if the data shows that they are entirely innocent, such facts wont matter to the SJW's.

    • Another tech guy afraid of getting numbers. The numbers will show what the numbers will show. What's the matter - stats scare you in school? Or was it girls?

      • It's easy to get the numbers for the salaries, but how are you going to accurately get the numbers for job type, productivity, experience and skill level ?

        • >how are you going to accurately get the numbers for job type, productivity, experience and skill level ?

          Traditionally... by ignoring productivity and experience, and using seniority as a stand-in for skill level.

          In other words, there is no practical way to do it since you need to individually perform a detailed historical analysis of each person's output, including adjusting for where others have helped or hindered. It'd be faster just to do the work over again.

          • In other words, there is no practical way to do it since you need to individually perform a detailed historical analysis of each person's output, including adjusting for where others have helped or hindered

            Which makes the whole debate pointless.

      • When Audi made a cringy, virtue-signaling Super Bowl ad and got called out over it, they ended up debunking the wage gap in a single tweet:
        https://twitter.com/audi/statu... [twitter.com]

    • The requirement to provide the data is part of the government contracts Google has taken on, so yes it is Googles job to do the governments bidding in this case.

      • Even if the data is critical for this case, it can then be used for other government investigations such as those for tax evasion, H1B abuse, and potentially for civic lawsuits by current and former Google staff for abusive hiring practices. I'm not insisting that there is evidence of such abuses, but rather that the data would then be available for other investigations by other governmental or even private agencies who can subpoena the records.

        • Oh wait, they have Kubernetes! And computers and stuff. Big coder-thinkers, and cars with no drivers! They can do it! C'mon, Googlies, you can do it!

          All that big data stuff is full of great information for everyone! Especially the US Government. Wow, I'm sure they're going to do this, it would be so helpful to everyone, right? Do no harm! That's their motto! I love them! They'll do the right thing, I just know it!!!!

    • Its not Googles job to do the governments bidding. Furthermore, Google has no incentive to comply because even if the data shows that they are entirely innocent, such facts wont matter to the SJW's.

      If Google wants to continue to do business with the government, then it is their fucking job to comply. That effort is either worth it, or it's not. Don't want to comply? Then step away from all government contracts. Plain and simple.

    • Google IS the SJW... always lecturing is on how we should do things

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by alexo ( 9335 )

      Its not Googles job to do the governments bidding.

      Google, as a corporation, exists at the government's pleasure.

  • why isn't their entire workforce made of women, wouldn't it be cheaper that way?

  • They already know everything anyway.

  • If only there was a computer to aggregate the data (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Vermonter ( 2683811 ) on Saturday May 27, 2017 @09:16AM (#54497061)
    ...some sort of search engine, perhaps.
  • Why are you afraid of honoring the request? That amount is a pittance to you and the WORLD knows it. The only thing I can think of is that you have been underpaying women since the very first one that was hired and by giving this information to the US government you'll have to come clean and pay a pittance of a fine. Boo hoo... Companies are making record profit from what I see on the Internet and they are not paying their help as they should. Then these companies complain they are unable to hire replacemen

  • Google Knows (Score:3)

    by RotateLeftByte ( 797477 ) on Saturday May 27, 2017 @09:28AM (#54497129)

    Google Knows everything about everyone. Where you go, what you spend money on and everything else.
    To say that it can't find out wage data is a pile of crock.

    Google could if it wanted tell the FBI how much each Agent spent in expenses for the past 5 years.

    • Google Knows everything about everyone. Where you go, what you spend money on and everything else.

      If that's true, Google should stop showing me ads for things I already bought.

  • 1) Google showed it was incapable of discrimination due to its process. *facepalm*
    2) Google took a government contract and doesn't want to comply with the rules of doing so. *facepalm*
    3) Google is spending way more effort/money to not hand of the information than if they had. *facepalm*

    This is all kinds of retarded. *facepalm*

