Accused of Underpaying Women, Google Says It's Too Expensive To Get Wage Data (theguardian.com) 38
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Google argued that it was too financially burdensome and logistically challenging to compile and hand over salary records that the government has requested, sparking a strong rebuke from the U.S. Department of Labor (DoL), which has accused the Silicon Valley firm of underpaying women. Google officials testified in federal court on Friday that it would have to spend up to 500 hours of work and $100,000 to comply with investigators' ongoing demands for wage data that the DoL believes will help explain why the technology corporation appears to be systematically discriminating against women. Noting Google's nearly $28 billion annual income as one of the most profitable companies in the U.S., DoL attorney Ian Eliasoph scoffed at the company's defense, saying, "Google would be able to absorb the cost as easy as a dry kitchen sponge could absorb a single drop of water."
Not Googles Job (Score:2)
Furthermore, Google has no incentive to comply because even if the data shows that they are entirely innocent, such facts wont matter to the SJW's.
Re: (Score:2)
Another tech guy afraid of getting numbers. The numbers will show what the numbers will show. What's the matter - stats scare you in school? Or was it girls?
Re: (Score:2)
It's easy to get the numbers for the salaries, but how are you going to accurately get the numbers for job type, productivity, experience and skill level ?
Re: (Score:2)
>how are you going to accurately get the numbers for job type, productivity, experience and skill level ?
Traditionally... by ignoring productivity and experience, and using seniority as a stand-in for skill level.
In other words, there is no practical way to do it since you need to individually perform a detailed historical analysis of each person's output, including adjusting for where others have helped or hindered. It'd be faster just to do the work over again.
Re: (Score:2)
In other words, there is no practical way to do it since you need to individually perform a detailed historical analysis of each person's output, including adjusting for where others have helped or hindered
Which makes the whole debate pointless.
Careful What You Wish For (Score:2)
https://twitter.com/audi/statu... [twitter.com]
Re: (Score:2)
If self-serving tweets with no evidence whatsoever were proof, then all of Donald Trump's tweets would be true. The archive is at http://www.trumptwitterarchive... [trumptwitterarchive.com]
Re: (Score:3)
The requirement to provide the data is part of the government contracts Google has taken on, so yes it is Googles job to do the governments bidding in this case.
Re: (Score:2)
Even if the data is critical for this case, it can then be used for other government investigations such as those for tax evasion, H1B abuse, and potentially for civic lawsuits by current and former Google staff for abusive hiring practices. I'm not insisting that there is evidence of such abuses, but rather that the data would then be available for other investigations by other governmental or even private agencies who can subpoena the records.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh wait, they have Kubernetes! And computers and stuff. Big coder-thinkers, and cars with no drivers! They can do it! C'mon, Googlies, you can do it!
All that big data stuff is full of great information for everyone! Especially the US Government. Wow, I'm sure they're going to do this, it would be so helpful to everyone, right? Do no harm! That's their motto! I love them! They'll do the right thing, I just know it!!!!
Re: (Score:3)
Its not Googles job to do the governments bidding. Furthermore, Google has no incentive to comply because even if the data shows that they are entirely innocent, such facts wont matter to the SJW's.
If Google wants to continue to do business with the government, then it is their fucking job to comply. That effort is either worth it, or it's not. Don't want to comply? Then step away from all government contracts. Plain and simple.
Re: Not Googles Job (Score:2)
Google IS the SJW... always lecturing is on how we should do things
Re: (Score:2)
Its not Googles job to do the governments bidding.
Google, as a corporation, exists at the government's pleasure.
If women are paid so much less (Score:2)
why isn't their entire workforce made of women, wouldn't it be cheaper that way?
Re: (Score:1)
"You can afford it" is not a valid reason why you should have to do something for free.
Even if you can afford it, you shouldn't be required to pay $100k to provide evidence the prosecution wants for a fishing expedition. If the prosecution wants it, they can pay for it.
Then if you're guilty, maybe the judge will order you to pay that amount in addition to whatever other punishment you get.
Please explain why you think this is a fishing expedition? Besides the government can always get a subpoena. How much will that cost everybody then? Google will certainly pay much more than $100,000 defending their stance and the taxpayers will pay more for attempting to make it happen. I'm with the government on this one (for a change) so they get my vote for spending the money here as the results of what they could potentially find could very well end up benefiting those who need it most... the working Am
Re: (Score:2)
Please explain why you think this is a fishing expedition?
I don't know why he thinks its a fishing expedition, but I think its a combined fishing and slander expedition because all throughout my life these women-paid-less claims were made very vocally, and each time investigations were performed, and then just crickets about that pay-gap stuff. Every. Single. Time.
Women arent paid less. Ergo, the government wants the data for some other reason.
Just Google the data (Score:2)
If only there was a computer to aggregate the data (Score:5, Insightful)
Really Google? (Score:2)
Google Knows (Score:3)
Google Knows everything about everyone. Where you go, what you spend money on and everything else.
To say that it can't find out wage data is a pile of crock.
Google could if it wanted tell the FBI how much each Agent spent in expenses for the past 5 years.
Re: (Score:2)
Google Knows everything about everyone. Where you go, what you spend money on and everything else.
If that's true, Google should stop showing me ads for things I already bought.
*facepalm* (Score:2)
1) Google showed it was incapable of discrimination due to its process. *facepalm*
2) Google took a government contract and doesn't want to comply with the rules of doing so. *facepalm*
3) Google is spending way more effort/money to not hand of the information than if they had. *facepalm*
This is all kinds of retarded. *facepalm*
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure Google is not retarded, so you must be missing something here.
Re: (Score:2)
https://i.imgflip.com/1d7bh7.j... [imgflip.com]
Google's new logo (Score:2)
http://pm1.narvii.com/5779/c3a... [narvii.com]
http://i.imgur.com/c7lLo4w.gif [imgur.com]