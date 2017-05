After "narrowly" beating the world's top Go player , what's left for Google's AlphaGo AI? Engadget reports:The first ten games that AlphaGo played against itself are already online . Shi Yue, 9 Dan Professional and World Champion, described them as "Like nothing I've ever seen before -- they're how I imagine games from far in the future." Google announced that this week's competition " has been the highest possible pinnacle for AlphaGo as a competitive program. For that reason, the Future of Go Summit is our final match event with AlphaGo... We hope that the story of AlphaGo is just the beginning."