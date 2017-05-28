New Details On Sergey Brin's Plan For The World's Largest Aircraft (theguardian.com) 36
An anonymous reader shares The Guardian's report on plans for a new aircraft that's two-and-a-half times the size of a 747. Google co-founder Sergey Brin is building a hi-tech airship in Silicon Valley destined to be the largest aircraft in the world, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the project. "It's going to be massive on a grand scale," said one, adding that the airship is likely to be nearly 200 meters [656 feet] long... Brin wants the gargantuan airship, funded personally by the billionaire, to be able to deliver supplies and food on humanitarian missions to remote locations. However, it will also serve as a luxurious intercontinental "air yacht" for Brin's friends and family.
One source put the project's price tag at $100m to $150m. Igor Pasternak, an airship designer who was involved in the early stages of the project, believes airships could be as revolutionary for the trillion-dollar global cargo market as the internet was for communications. "Sergey is pretty innovative and forward looking," he said. "Trucks are only as good as your roads, trains can only go where you have rails, and planes need airports. Airships can deliver from point A to point Z without stopping anywhere in between."
The Guardian quips that while Brin's plans may stay secret for a while, "the good news is that the first flight test of such an enormous aircraft will be impossible to hide."
Storm (Score:2)
Airships can deliver from point A to point Z without stopping anywhere in between.
Except when there's a storm in A or Z.
Re: (Score:2)
Airships can deliver from point A to point Z without stopping anywhere in between.
Or a hostile force. They're big, ultra-fragile, slow-moving targets....basically every fighter pilot's wet dream.
Re: (Score:2)
The rich are very different from you and me.
Re: (Score:2)
How much hydrogen do we have?
Re: (Score:2)
We can make as much hydrogen as he needs. And it's lighter than helium too.
Re: (Score:1)
For what? Their party balloons? Please. We've haven't gone five miles beneath the surface. We got another 3995 to go to see what's in there. Otherwise we'll just have to learn how to fuse hydrogen and collect the residue.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, who needs MRIs?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Brilliant!
I'd sell him the vacuum at a big discount because I know he'll need a lot of it.
Re: (Score:2)
If you read the article, you'll see where they wanted to use Hydrogen but the government said No.
Re: (Score:2)
Someone probably Googled "helium" and read that it's the second most abundant element, not realizing that it's all trapped inside the Sun.
Split Take (Score:4, Funny)
The Spruce Goose of our time, or the Hindenburg of our time? Cannot decide.
Re: (Score:2)
“Sergey is pretty innovative and forward looking,” -----> Yeap, that's why he he decided on a technology that was discarded over half a century ago
“Trucks are only as good as your roads, trains can only go where you have rails, and planes need airports." --------> If only someone had invented helicopters. Nah, that'd never work
“Personally, I’d love to have airships going back and forth across the Atlantic. I couldn
High-flying dangerous idea (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Stuff like this tends to happen if some people just have more money than they know what to do with
...
Stuff like this tends to happen when government neglects to tax rich people. When they feel the pinch of taxes, suddenly they think of more productive ways to spend their money.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, they invent things.
Shades of Howard Hughes (Score:2)
Lol, this is similar to what Howard Hughes did, pouring tons of money into building a giant-ass albatross of a plane that no one wanted or could afford. Hughes' monster plane was the the Spruce Goose, which flew precisely once before being retired.
Looking forward to the maiden flight! (Score:2)
The inside word is that it's going to be named the USS Invincible aka "the unpoppable airship". With a name like that, you know nothing could possibly go wrong!
;)