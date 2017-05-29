US Might Ban Laptops On All Flights Into And Out of the Country (reuters.com) 75
The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday. From a report:In an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Kelly said the United States planned to "raise the bar" on airline security, including tightening screening of carry-on items. "That's the thing that they are obsessed with, the terrorists, the idea of knocking down an airplane in flight, particularly if it's a U.S. carrier, particularly if it's full of U.S. people." In March, the government imposed restrictions on large electronic devices in aircraft cabins on flights from 10 airports, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey. Kelly said the move would be part of a broader airline security effort to combat what he called "a real sophisticated threat." He said no decision had been made as to the timing of any ban. "We are still following the intelligence," he said, "and are in the process of defining this, but we're going to raise the bar generally speaking for aviation much higher than it is now."
Maybe this opens up a market for modular laptops? (Score:3)
That's about the only positive spin I can put on it. If they're worried about laptops with batteries, let me have one without; then I can just rent batteries when I travel, and the airline doesn't have to worry about it. It would be nice if the whole system could be more modular than laptops currently are.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean laptops with REMOVABLE batteries? That's crazy, that would never work! That has never existed before.
No lie, when talking about batteries due to being stopped I asked if they removed pacemaker batteries, MP3 player batter--- she interrupted and said she unplugs the wires (headphones) from those. Pretty much shut me up on the spot as I had no idea what I was really dealing with before that.
Re: (Score:2)
Small batteries don't have enough mass to pose a problem.
Re: (Score:2)
No, i don't mean that. I mean laptops with external batteries. Removable batteries means that you can't have a standardized battery, so there's no rental market.
Re:Maybe this opens up a market for modular laptop (Score:5, Insightful)
Well, I think the whole idea is crazy. If people aren't allowed to carry them on, and they surely don't want to trust them to the baggage throwers, how are they supposed to bring a laptop with them on a business trip? Can people still bring their phones on the flight? How is a phone any different than a computer really? It's just a tiny computer. Can people bring phones, and bluetooth keyboards, and portable USB C monitors? You could basically bring all the components of a laptop on the plane without actually bringing any single item that actually qualifies as a laptop.
Re: (Score:1)
Size matters... I mean, that's what I've heard..
Re: (Score:2)
That's why the external battery. You just don't bring a battery. Then you can carry it on, because there's no battery, so you don't have to worry about getting ripped off.
Phones are okay because the battery doesn't have enough mass to be replaced by an explosive that can damage the airframe.
More security theatre (Score:2, Insightful)
Meanwhile terrorists are using trucks and going to concerts, not targeting planes. Naked flights coming soon.
Re: (Score:1)
So what if it's theater? It's very effective theater. And there's still no significant downward trend in airline travel, no matter how miserable they try to make it [boardingarea.com]. The bright side is that the screens built into the seats will be much closer and easier to reach.
Re: (Score:3)
Terrorists are using trucks, going to concerts, *and* targeting planes. Obviously. This is a separate issue from whether the response is either proportionate or effective.
Re: (Score:2)
That. For some reason planes are to be safer than a mother's lap, no matter the direct and indirect cost, the inconvenience and stress generated. But if you are in a metro car, in a concert, in a convention, you are on your own. For all places except airplanes, cost and convenience are a deterrent for more intrusion/security. But not for planes, no. There you have the big line in the sand. We'll protect that 1% of transport (or whatever), and leave the rest to the wolves, but that 1% will be secure, no matt
Re: (Score:1)
Taking down an airliner costs about a billion bucks when the final bills are paid. Driving over a few people in the street... doesn't.
Free laptop rental service! (Score:3, Interesting)
So, I now bill my clients for "useless" travel time, no big.
Also, to avoid laptop damage, I use the free BestBuy/Target/Walmart laptop rental service. They do require a full deposit, but it's a free laptop rental for up to 14 days, usually covers it.
The trick to traveling to/from third world countries is to have nothing more than clothes or electronics worth more than say $40, otherwise some down on their look third worlder will steal it.
I have a compute stick, it's all I need, snagged it on ebay for $40. Perfect for thirld world countries. Or even raspi's. They work on third world televisions that have only composite in.
Re: (Score:2)
Reading between the lines, I infer that you're buying a laptop and then returning it. Besides the ethical issues, I've heard that some stores catch on to this and refuse to sell you stuff after a few times.
What you seem to have mastered that others could learn from is working from a generic system, keeping all your data separate (flash sticks and such).
Ruining it for everyone... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe if it was actual security and not theater we wouldn't have this problem.
What else are they supposed to do? Any effective effort is blocked by activists.
The monthly terror attacks in the Western world are being perpetrated by people from the same few countries. Yet any effort to more closely look at who we let into our countries or reducing the amount of people we let in unchecked is being brigaded by a hysterical media and liberals who throw around -isms all day.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes. Blame the judges who refused to let the government take effective action against the people who would make these kind of attacks.
If you want to let terrorists into your country, you can't really complain when the government starts treating everyone like a terrorist.
Not really taking this seriously are they (Score:2)
or else they'd ban "Small, potentially explosive devices"
eg smart phones.
Re: (Score:2)
If I'm a suicide bomber, why shouldn't I simply swallow it?
Re: (Score:3)
Or surgically implant it. Last time I flew out of the US, they only used the backscatter body scanner, not a metal detector. It would have been easy to walk through with an implanted bomb.
Re: (Score:2)
If you managed to swallow it, then it's small enough to be irrelevant. You could just take a gun to your head in the privacy of your own house. It would be far less painful than dying of a ruptured gut.
Re: (Score:2)
I could think of a few substances where maybe a kilogram would already be sufficient to at the very least cause the people in your vicinity to suffer serious injury along with you. Swallow a few ball bearings, too. Or hey, how about going nuclear? It's not like you're too keen on surviving anyway, so dying in about 5 hours from radiation poisoning shouldn't be a problem.
I'm fairly sure that a skilled physician could time your PU-intake in such a way that you are subcritical before boarding but go supercriti
Re: (Score:2)
Wait.... I think I saw that TV show... from 2014 as I recall.
Re: (Score:2)
Because bodies are pretty good shrapnel shields. A suicide bomber going off inside a packed crowd will not really kill more than the maybe 5 or 10 closest nearby. The blast might injure a few more, but who cares about almost-deads, only complete success counts.
And when it comes to that you can't really beat blowing up a plane that takes down 300+ people in one go.
Re: (Score:2)
or else they'd ban "Small, potentially explosive devices"
Not at all. Smartphones are good at catching fire, but not so good at exploding with force to e.g. knock a hole in the air frame. Even if the insides were replaced with explosives. That's kind of the point here. They are only banning items with large batteries in them as there's more potential for larger explosive devices to be planted in them.
Flying to the US keeps getting funner (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously, what the hell are you guys doing to your country?
Re: (Score:2)
We are. And your tourism sector is already lamenting and crying over the lost dollars.
So I guess SOME are missing us. Or at least our money.
Re: (Score:2)
Speak for yourself, bub.
Re: (Score:2)
The more interesting question is, who the hell would want to go to that country anymore?
Right. Fewer and fewer people [slashdot.org]. But it is because of Trump. Not because flying there has become a ridiculous jump-the-hoops game that no self respecting person would ever subject himself to if he has any choice.
Hell, I'd seriously ponder flying to Canada and driving to the US if I ever have to go to any state within 1000 miles of the Canadian border.
Re: (Score:3)
No, watching people flying to the US is getting funnier. Flying to the US is getting more burdensome.
Next on Airlines List (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, how could you then justify buying more nudie scanners?
Say what you want about our government, but it doesn't back stab its owners. Once bought, it stays bought.
Re: (Score:2)
I am rarely on an airplane with someone I would rather see naked.
Worse Than Security Theater! (Score:2)
I guess the TSA is just too incompetent though as every other place people have tried lining labors with explosives it has failed. Yes, I know the UK started this stupidity!
Oh well, I guess we'll just have to live with multiple ticking time bombs on every plane. I wonder when
Re: (Score:2)
Rental electronics (Score:2)
When they banned bringing water through security, the sales of water bottles inside the security area. This will create a huge demand for rental businesses. You can already rent portable DVD players that you return at your destination airport. This could be expanded easily to laptops and iPads.
Re: (Score:2)
This will create a huge demand for rental businesses....rent [and] return at the destination airport....This could be expanded easily to laptops...
I'm not sure how that helps people who want a laptop to use after they leave the airport. Like most, I take my laptop on business trips, because I'm going to use it to work at my destination.
I actually almost never use my laptop on board the plane. And I don't trust leaving it in checked baggage.
Real Test: Other Countries (Score:3)
It seems that the current breed of terrorists might be playing the same game. Talking about a laptop device to bring down a plane when they think it is likely to be picked up simply to cause widespread disruption while sticking to bombing open venues, driving lorries through crowds or whatever similarly evil but security avoiding schemes their warped minds can come up with.
Re: (Score:2)
Australia will. They blindly follow Americans to the point where they are already basically the 50th state of the USA.
Re: (Score:3)
While 9/11 was a well-coordinated and spectacular attack... I'm just a normal non-fanatic, non-obsessed guy who can come up with a dozen better ways off to terrorize a population just off the top of my head, none of which involve me dying while implementing them, though I suppose after the first or second go they'd carry a small risk of capture and incarceration.
When you think about it from that perspective, it's extraordinarily pathetic just how little they've achieved. Despite all the cloak-and-dagger, t
The terris have won (Score:2)
While we're at it, let's ban all carry-on luggage, handbags, phones, etc.
Re: (Score:3)
I have a much easier solution (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Idiocracy (Score:2)
I Call Bullshit (Score:2)
So, this is either an ill-thought-through remark that has either been mis-represented by the press [or will be withdrawn by the spokesperson]; or in the alternate, it is a legitimate statement of intent for which the underlying desire is to squeeze competing airlines out of the routes that fly to and/or from the Unit
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't prove anything. You could easily replace parts of an old laptop with explosives (ex: remove the optical drive, replace the 2.5" HDD with a small compact flash card with IDE adapter, use a smaller battery, etc). It will still work anyway.
Hell, you could put liquid explosive into shampoo bottles, paste explosiv
US Might Ban Laptops On All Flights... (Score:2)
You voted for him (Score:2)
https://i0.wp.com/thisishistor... [wp.com]
No more flights to the US then (Score:2)
The ban apparently also includes cameras, and I will not (ever) put my camera in my (for all intents and purposes unlocked) hold luggage.
No matter visiting national parks or interesting cities, and no more doing business in that country.
Well, I suppose I could fly into Canada and cross the border by car. Or are laptops also forbidden on those borders?