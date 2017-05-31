Self-Driving Cars Will Boost the Job Market, Says Marc Andreessen (recode.net) 94
A future with self-driving cars has induced a lot of anxiety about a resulting loss of jobs, but in fact, they'll create tons more jobs, Silicon Valley investor Marc Andreessen (Wikipedia) said at Recode's annual conference on Tuesday evening. "The jobs crisis we have in the U.S. is that we don't have enough workers," he said. From a report: "It's a fallacy," Andreessen said (specifically citing the lump of labor fallacy and the luddite fallacy). "It's a recurring panic. This happens every 25 or 50 years, people get all amped up about 'machines are going to take all the jobs' and it never happens." Andreessen used the example of the rise of the automobile industry a century ago, which many thought would cost the livelihood of everyone whose jobs were to take care of horses. But "the car then created not only a lot of jobs creating cars" but everything else that happened because of the car: Paved streets, restaurants, motels, movie theaters, apartment complexes, office complexes, the entire buildout of suburban America, etc. "The jobs that were created by the automobile on the second, third, and fourth order effects were 100X, 1000X the number of jobs that blacksmiths had," he said.
"It never happens".
'Playing Russian Roulette is perfectly safe, I've done five rounds so far'.
The jobs that went away in the past were the trivial ones, where you may literally have been able to replace a person with a transistor or automatic valve. (Elevator/lift operator).
There were plenty of newly available jobs for people of average skill to move into.
The game-changer today is not that any particular field is being automated, but that in many places, the robot is equal to 'the person of average skill'.
... jobs go away, that is an enormous hollowing out, with masses out of work.
If all of the delivery, warehousing, farming,
The new jobs may be around, but increasingly the new jobs leverage computers to solve with a team of 20 (that may get very rich) problems that used to take thousands of employees.
No, but we need to do better than the Right's drumbeat of "only the lazy don't have jobs". If we continue to worship corporatism and capitalism we could end up with large numbers people starving because they aren't capable of getting the education and skills they need to get a job. That's a significant number of people.
Err....and just why can't they get the education and skills needed to get a job?
I mean, if the "communities" would get serious about making their kids understand the importance of an education, and that being a famous sports start, or musical person likely isn't the road to wealth and happy life....then we don't have a problem.
They already CAN get that education, b
Because education isn't something you poor into someone's ear and suddenly they are skilled.
Not everyone can be an engineer, doctor, or even a programmer as far as that is worth. Some people can not benefit from training.
This problem was written elegantly a long time ago by Kurt Vonnegut in "Player Piano".
Also, can't we finally accept that people having to work less could be a feature of more technology, not a bug?
In my opinion, automating away a lot of work and instituting a universal basic income sounds amazing. I'd love to see people freely choosing to spend their time pursuing hobbies, raising their children, pursuing a job out of passion rather than need, getting education, playing games, taking walks in park, reading, watching television, or any of the billion other things that humans can do when we're
Err....and just why can't they get the education and skills needed to get a job?
Because the real world isn't Lake Wobegon, where "all of the children are above average".
In the future, nor will all of the children be better than the average automated replacement. (The replacements won't be dumb machines as they were in the past; for the given task they'll be as intelligent as the humans). Employing those people won't make economic sense.
Err....and just why can't they get the education and skills needed to get a job?
Like GP said, maybe they're not capable. Not everyone's born to be an engineer, no matter how much they apply themselves. We try to train everybody for something, but we need some mechanism to employ (or at least feed) people with naturally limited abilities. Maybe telling a 55 year old coal miner that he needs to learn to code or be unemployed isn't practical. This isn't the jungle where we leave the weak to die while the rest of us progress.
Simple solution. Stop having so many babies. Let the population decline until it stabilizes at a point where there are enough people to fill the jobs with a little slack left over.
That's what happens in the wild. When too many animals are born and there isn't enough food to sustain them, the population dies off until it reaches equilibrium with its environment.
Humans should be no different. Reducing the human population would also have side
Start considering options for structuring human behavior other than capitalism.
Unfortunately that only works if everyone is willing to play-ball. The Soviets and the Chinese have both demonstrated that there will always be people that seek more and will find ways to get that more even if the system is supposed to be equitable.
The other side-effect of especially the Soviet system is that if one is not in the group that benefits disproportionately, and one sees that one cannot benefit, it's much easier to just stop caring and to let one's self be supported by the dole rather than to ap
Your whole argument is a false dilemma. There are plenty of steps between capitalism and communism. Plus that continuum isn't probably real either.
"...for a lot of people that incentive comes from avoiding abject poverty..."
If the fear weren't "abject poverty" but instead "needs to figure out how to feel good about spending their time" because the former were out of the question, the motivation would shift to the latter and that would be better.
Or it will descend into a bloody revolution where billions die and we lose progress for several generations and possibly fall into a dictorship where progress stops entirely and the bloodletting continues.
We've seen that example over and over during the last 150 - 200 years.
We could do it in a much easier way without so much loss of life, and importantly to you- "progress".
It means we need to start talking about how society will function when there are not enough jobs. That will require we do things like stop branding the jobless as "lazy". As well as looking at fixing regional effects - the job losses will not be geographically uniform. We're going to have to do something with the next rust belt, and it's going to have to be a much stronger response than the last rust belt.
Indeed. Or rather automation ("weak AI") is getting to a point where it can fake the performance of an average person in a standard situation well enough to be overall superior to that average person. Most work-hours for most people are standard situations. (I basically have none of these, and some people here will have the same, but that does not invalidate the point.) If you, say, replace a fleet of 1000 Taxis with self-driving cars and add 10 remote operators for the few situations the car cannot deal wi
Consider the following:
-The median annual wage for a trucker that works for a private fleet, such as a truck driver employed by Walmart, is $73,000, according to ATA. The Labor Department pegs the median annual sal
Manufacturing by itself doesn't boost the economy by much. Putting 10,000 people to work building stuff does boost an economy. As now you have 10-20,000 people who go out to eat, buy stuff( clothes the cars etc). Who wouldn't be able to before.
As robots take over the wage slave jobs productivity of the company goes up but local economy goes down as you don't have as many people living working and playing in your area. However what no one realizes is that as production automated smaller more agile companie
Manufacturing by itself doesn't boost the economy by much. Putting 10,000 people to work building stuff does boost an economy. As now you have 10-20,000 people who go out to eat, buy stuff( clothes the cars etc). Who wouldn't be able to before.
When John Deere opened a new factory, they received 10,000 applications for 800 positions. New factories don't need that many people to operate them.
That is the point. Automated factories don't need the people. So small companies can do more with less which makes them agile enough to take out the big guys by offering a lower price due to having lower executive compensation.
Also look at John Deere competitors. Sure they have the name today. However if you look you will also see thousands of people trying to move away from John Deere as the equipment is expensive to maintain,( requirement special people and tools to do things like change a speak plug).
S
This would be a fine answer if it wasn't for the fact that the world only needs a finite number of tractors.
"It never happens".
The jobs that went away in the past were the trivial ones
At the turn of the century in 1900, 80% of Americans worked on farms. Today, it's around 4%. This did not result in 76% unemployment, you dolt.
What it did was drastically cut the cost of food, and make labor available for new jobs, which nobody could have predicted at the time. Robotic cars and trucks are going to drastically reduce the cost of transportation, and once again people will take up new employment in new fields, and our overall standard of living will increase.
-jcr
Point missed. What jobs will it make the labor available for? High-end jobs only this time. One of the saving graces of the industrial revolution is that it required more warm bodies than it required skilled labor.
The idea of economies is supposed to be something that helps a maximized number of people to get their basic needs. This type of statement is putting the importance of capitalism before the basic importance of providing people to live. Not to mention it's an attempt to purposefully misunderstand why the current wave of change is different than the previous changes like the industrial revolution.
Never Happens (Till it Happens)
As they say in the stockmarket:
Educating our general populace to a higher degree will help, but at some point the knowledge curve will be too steep for most people to get educated enough to get a job that really adds to production. There will be jobs gains for sure from new and novel activities, but I'm willing to bet starting in 5-10 years job destruction will far outpace job creation. You really think all the truckers in America are going to become coders or entrepreneurs?
How hard will it be to teach a manufacturing robot to replace a circuit board?
You really think all the truckers in America are going to become coders or entrepreneurs?
Marc is probably hoping many do as the 1% loves nothing more than lots of workers to keep wages low and workers easily replaced. Supply and demand is one of the few parts of economics that is well understood.
Never Happens (Till it Happens)
Past performance is an indicator of future results. The problem is people interpret results poorly.
I keep repeating this: technical progress increases wealth by reducing costs. Costs are ultimately wage-labor. There's one sustainable way to reduce cost: reduce the wage-hours invested in producing a thing.
Each technical improvement first eliminates some jobs. That gives you transitional unemployment. Lower costs mean lower viable prices, which draws luxury goods down into wider markets: it costs little enough for you to target 100,000,000 middle-class consumers instead of 1,000,000 upper-class consumers, you can price it low enough to target a bigger market. That means either current producers or new competitors will try to take the market and make a bigger profit by lowering prices.
Once prices are sufficiently-low, a good is just a consumer good. Everyone has smart phones now--even poor people--so we compete on price at the bottom and on the spread of prestige across income classes. We have economy cars and luxury cars. The lower-class goods have slimmer margins to try to capture the wider market; as costs come down, we start packing more features into these goods, reducing their price, or both.
So, what happens with those lost jobs?
More features means applying more labor. If you cut costs and then increase features rather than lowering price at a certain market level, then you've invested your displaced labor into producing more stuff--each of those new feature components requires labor, and you shift it from the now-cheaper components to the previously-not-incorporated components.
If you're not boosting features, then you're competing on price to capture those low-end markets. Prices come down in terms of labor-hours--that is to say, prices increase more-slowly than wages for non-changing goods as those goods become cheaper to make. The most extreme form of this is prices decreasing.
Examples?
Cars and phones pack more features into roughly the same price or the same proportion of spending (people tend to expend the same percentage of their income on cars; phones tend to keep at the $350, $500, or $900 price points and pack features, rather than inflating). Hard drives and SSDs tend to fall in price per gigabyte; we see hard drives in particular shipping ~$100 units that keep increasing in capacity (500GB a decade and some ago, several TB today).
Food and clothing increase in dollar-price, but more-slowly than inflation (median household expends 33% of its spending on food in 1950, 12.5% today; 12% on clothing in 1950, 3% today).
New technologies outright fall. Cell phones were available for $4,000 in 1983; small hard drives used to cost hundreds of dollars; and new types of display panels come out at multi-thousand-dollar price ranges for a given size and then fall to a few hundred. SSDs also generally sell by size, and so the 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models keep falling in price, instead of simply changing the available capacities at a price point as with hard drives.
When the proportion of spending on the same goods falls, consumers have more money. They spend that money on new goods. That requires shipping, retail, and other logistics, all domestic; it also requires manufacture or service provision, which may be domestic or import. This is where new jobs are created.
Caveat: Transitional unemployment means exactly what it says. You eliminate jobs with technology, you need to wait a while for the markets to move around and create new jobs. There aren't new jobs waiting for these people; if there were, we wouldn't have 5% unemployment.
That means, yes, technology eliminates jobs; and, yes, technology creates new jobs. They're in proportion, and there's a lag between them. Both sides are arguing from one absolute, and so both sides are wrong; both sides also typically make ludicrous assertions, like the job-creation assertion that 1 human is replaced with 1 machine
... and there's a lag between them.
That is, sometimes and for some people, measured in decades.
but I'm willing to bet starting in 5-10 years job destruction will far outpace job creation. You really think all the truckers in America are going to become coders or entrepreneurs?
If there's a lot of delay due to regulations and the technology matures, we'll eliminate trucker sand taxi drivers rapidly. That will cause sudden increases in unemployment, leading to a recession. No further discussion because we shouldn't have conflict on this outcome.
If we facilitate the technological change, then businesses will have a risk spread. The technology is expensive, unproven, and risky. This impacts strategic decisions based on risk tolerance and risk appetite.
Early-adopters will buy
You really think all the truckers in America are going to become coders or entrepreneurs?
Do you think 1850s farmers all became truck drivers?
This isn't just a short term "we've seen this before". We've been automating away tedious tasks since the beginning of time.
Health savings
Perhaps the healthcare savings from the ~40 million people per year injured in car crashes, and their increased productivity and incomes, will create a lot of jobs. Plus the 1.3 million people who die every year in car accidents are able to buy nothing currently, and will become active consumers.
Perhaps the healthcare savings from the ~40 million people per year injured in car crashes, and their increased productivity and incomes, will create a lot of jobs. Plus the 1.3 million people who die every year in car accidents are able to buy nothing currently, and will become active consumers.
It seems like now you are just losing jobs in the healthcare industry. You know how we often discuss taxes here, and some states are net givers, and some states are net takers? If you look at individuals, most are net takers. I'm not suggesting I want people to die, I'm merely suggesting that it doesn't really help the economy, on the whole, that this small fraction of people doesn't die. I do disagree with Marc, though, if only because I can't see where all the new jobs are supposed to come from. The
It's already happened
Also, everything he described was infrastructure bought and paid for by tax dollars. Folks don't want to pay those taxes anymore and the infrastructure spending has more or less stopped. The build out of suburban America was financed by tax payers. They paid to pave the roads, run electricity, phone & internet, etc
Re: (Score:3)
Also, everything he described was infrastructure bought and paid for by tax dollars. Folks don't want to pay those taxes anymore and the infrastructure spending has more or less stopped. The build out of suburban America was financed by tax payers. They paid to pave the roads, run electricity, phone & internet, etc
,etc. They're done. They don't want to pay anymore.
As near as I can tell my taxes haven't fallen much. What has changed is that taxes on the 1% have fallen dramatically due to tax cutting, shifting things to capital gains, tax shelters, and keeping money overseas. What has also changed is that a dramatic drop in the middle class has meant that less taxes are paid by many people as they simply make less. If a greater share of the total income was taxed at middle class rates it would be a windfall for government coffers.
Not to mention that the post-WWII boom was at least partially due to the investments the US made in its people, especially through instruments like the GI Bill. A lot of that was paid by taxes on the upper-income brackets. We have a government culture where policy is set by the highest bidder and proper taxation is nearly impossible because of it. Tax the rich (not even at post-WWII which were arguably too high) and actually fix our infrastructure and we have a good start at makeing the landing a little
Technology doesn't stand still.
The argument has merit, but I think it is wrong
Because before, human-operated technology was replaced by other human-operated technology. That is, for the first time in history, not the case anymore.
Irrelevant
The largest benefit from self driving cars will only come with their ubiquitous use... and that will not happen for a VERY long time. All it takes to royally screw up traffic is one idiot.
Of course, in the long run. . .
"In the long run we are all dead." - John Maynard Keynes
There is a lot of debate on this, so why not hedge our bets and rollout UBI? Either you believe more jobs will be created, in which case UBI just reduces the tax liabilities of everyone or you believe jobs will just disappear, in which case the UBI prevents an economic collapse. Win-win, all around. Can we just roll out UBI and move on with life, already?
If you are worried about people not working after UBI, make it low enough to live off of but not LIVE off of.
Is there a 'Laffer Curve' for robotics?
The Laffer Curve for taxation is mostly just a fraud used to justify low taxes on high earners. But that doesn't mean there's not a 'valid' thought experiment involved. Yes, a 100% total tax rate would probably provide 0 revenue. That doesn't say anything about a 90% marginal rate, and in fact, the 50's kind of demonstrate that a 90% marginal rate is still in the section of the curve where higher rates bring in more revenue.
But it sounds similar to the argument that once the robots get smart enough to do
The Laffer Curve for taxation is mostly just a fraud used to justify low taxes on high earners.
What's your next guess, sparky? [cnbc.com]
Rich people aren't a stationary target. The higher you set the tax rate, the more effort they'll put into fighting back.
-jcr
Well, if you want to equate tax avoidance schemes with 'working more to earn more because it's not taxed as much', be my guest. A bit disingenuous of you, but hey...
Jobs won't cut it anymore
New products are aimed at replacing people (Score:1)
CEO's gather around and laugh at the ones that have the most employees left. I think this is different. There is a specific drive aimed at reducing employees. That won't be done by spinning up jobs for new employees. Some work will be created for buffer companies that drive down the wages for the big guys but not to the extent that jobs are lost. Even burger flippers are targets now.
Revenue and jobs impacted
Self driving vehicles will have a profound affect on:
* The truck driving industry ($726 billion industry)
* The auto insurance market ($200 billion)
* Speeding ticket revenue ($6.2 billion annually - only counting speeding tickets and not other moving violations)
* Taxi and limousine services ($19 billion)
Just to mention a few of the obvious ones I bothered to get some numbers on. Self driving vehicles will represent the largest and fastest impact on humanity that technology has ever caused. Even the introduct
Look who skipped history class
But "the car then created not only a lot of jobs creating cars" but everything else that happened because of the car: Paved streets, restaurants, motels, movie theaters, apartment complexes, office complexes, the entire buildout of suburban America, etc.".
Is this guy trying to feed the stereotype that Americans don't know history? Out of his list only "suburban America" did not precede the invention of the car by at least 2000 years (movie theaters don't count because they are just another form of theater). Perhaps he meant "cart" not "car".
Self-driving cars will promote lazy brains
IBM/Watson
I love the fact that IBM is currently running ads on YouTube showing off Watson in situations where THE... WHOLE... PREMISE.... of the ad is that it's taking jobs away from skilled workers.
Proves he doesn't know
> The jobs crisis we have in the U.S. is that we don't have enough workers,
We have PLENTY! I know three people who have engineering degrees who cannot find a decent job in the Silicon Valley.
What we actually have is too many CEOs who will not hire perfectly capable Americans.
Problem is WHO get the jobs. Won't be the fired.
As the post subject says, jobs may be created. But the ten or twenty million cab and truck drivers will not be qualified, by age, location, skillset, or social contacts to get those jobs. And especially in the case of well-paid truck drivers, tens of millions who depend on the income of their driver family member will be impoverished as their wages are cut 75% or more, with all the crime and drug use that engenders.
The point of the Luddites was not to stop the future; they wanted to be compensated by those
In other words, he has no idea
In the seventies and early eighties, as IT was coming in hot and heavy, they'd talk about all the good jobs that will be created in the information economy.
This fool has *no* realistic ideas at all. And as a billionaire, he has no idea how working class people - that's 80% of us (even if you don't think you are, you *are*) start working, or earn money between other jobs, or even just want a job that doesn't need a lot of thinking while you're working on your Masterpiece....
He needs to be taxed, along with a