Ethiopia Turns Off Internet Nationwide as Students Sit Exams (theguardian.com) 7
Ethiopia shut down the internet yesterday ahead of a scheduled national examination that is underway in the country today. Social media users noted that the internet service was interrupted from around 7 pm on Tuesday -- reportedly to prevent exam leaks. About 1.2 million students are taking the grade 10 national exams, with another 288,000 preparing for the grade 12 university entrance exams that will take place next week. From a report: Outbound traffic from Ethiopia was shutdown around 4pm UK time on Tuesday, according to Google's transparency report, which registered Ethiopian visits to the company's sites plummeting over the evening. By Wednesday afternoon, access still had not been restored. Last year, activists leaked the papers for the country's 12th grade national exams, calling for the postponement of the papers due to a school shutdown in the regional state of Oromia. Now, the government appears to have taken the move to shut down internet access as a preventative measure.
Might as well shut down electricity in the whole country to be absolutely sure, huh? Kind of a sign of a backwards government policy (or reflecting the lack of importance of internet/connectivity) when one small problem can cause a whole other system to be shut down...
Thankfully, it's a self-correcting problem. The students potentially using the Internet to disseminate the information will soon be the once-students who are leading the country and are aware that it's absolutely insane to shut off the Internet to an entire country for something this insignificant.
This is actually a really interesting way to solve a challenging problem (cheating).
Indeed. Also, thermonuclear weapons are a great way to get rid of pesky mosquitoes.
More places should turn off the internet for a while. Even IoT sensors could buffer their stats until it's switched back on. I would recommend switching it off for 2-3 days in the summer and 24th-27th of December. Give people a chance to rediscover the outdoors and all of that.
