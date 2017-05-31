Ethiopia Turns Off Internet Nationwide as Students Sit Exams (theguardian.com) 26
Ethiopia shut down the internet yesterday ahead of a scheduled national examination that is underway in the country today. Social media users noted that the internet service was interrupted from around 7 pm on Tuesday -- reportedly to prevent exam leaks. About 1.2 million students are taking the grade 10 national exams, with another 288,000 preparing for the grade 12 university entrance exams that will take place next week. From a report: Outbound traffic from Ethiopia was shutdown around 4pm UK time on Tuesday, according to Google's transparency report, which registered Ethiopian visits to the company's sites plummeting over the evening. By Wednesday afternoon, access still had not been restored. Last year, activists leaked the papers for the country's 12th grade national exams, calling for the postponement of the papers due to a school shutdown in the regional state of Oromia. Now, the government appears to have taken the move to shut down internet access as a preventative measure.
wrong problem (Score:4, Insightful)
Might as well shut down electricity in the whole country to be absolutely sure, huh? Kind of a sign of a backwards government policy (or reflecting the lack of importance of internet/connectivity) when one small problem can cause a whole other system to be shut down...
Re: (Score:2)
Thankfully, it's a self-correcting problem. The students potentially using the Internet to disseminate the information will soon be the once-students who are leading the country and are aware that it's absolutely insane to shut off the Internet to an entire country for something this insignificant.
Not completely crazy (Score:1)
This is actually a really interesting way to solve a challenging problem (cheating). It's a little crazy, but it's a poor country. I don't completely oppose this. An education system with integrity is extremely important for a country.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
That's a very good point I hadn't considered. If the majority of the people who actually have internet access are students, it actually makes a lot more sense. Not saying it's right, but it seems less wrong/damaging if the majority of people's lives aren't as dependent on internet access as they are in the developed world. Perhaps simply shutting down internet access at all the schools would have been enough, tough, if that's primarily where they access the internet.
Re: (Score:2)
This is actually a really interesting way to solve a challenging problem (cheating).
Indeed. Also, thermonuclear weapons are a great way to get rid of pesky mosquitoes.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
(Albeit, it's probably unreasonable to lump all of Africa together. I'm sure there are some African countries / groups who don't give a shit about education.)
Re: (Score:2)
Paging Betsy DeVoss. Paging Betsy DeVoss.
Not a bad idea (Score:2)
More places should turn off the internet for a while. Even IoT sensors could buffer their stats until it's switched back on. I would recommend switching it off for 2-3 days in the summer and 24th-27th of December. Give people a chance to rediscover the outdoors and all of that.
Nuke the site from orbit (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Activists?" (Score:2)
I don't think people leaking an exam can be called "activists." This is a pretty pathetic way to try to combat this level of rampant cheating. It's really sad that such a state exists, and that they have failed to convey decent values to these students by grade 10/12. Then again, apparently cheating is also rampant in the US, where students have equally terrible values and little to no integrity.
Sounds like the real issue is that they are using the same exam all over the country. Couldn't this be fixed
Re: (Score:2)
they have failed to convey decent values to these students by grade 10/12.
This is not about "values". People everywhere will act in their own self-interest. Rampant cheating frequently happens in Western countries when people feel that they can "get away with it". It isn't limited to students either. There have been big cheating scandals on teacher qualification exams in numerous American cities, and it was clear that most of the participants cheated.
The solution is to reduce opportunities for cheating and make sure the chance of getting caught, and the severity of the consequ
Re: (Score:2)
"If you ain't cheatin', you ain't tryin'"
--Richard Petty
How fucking stupid can they be? (Score:3)
Seriously? Shut down the internet for the entire country, *just for exams*?
Sweet pterodactyl projectile diarrhea on a dreidel, how many different kinds of wrong could have gone into a decision as boneheaded as that?
Do businesses in Ethiopia not depend on the internet for anything?
Americans are shocked. (Score:2)
Others are shocked they have schools and the students write exams
But mostly, they are shocked there is a place called Ethiopia that is real. They assumed it was one of the imaginary kingdoms in Cecil B Demille movies.
pros and cons (Score:1)