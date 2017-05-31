Bill Simmons Says ESPN Blew It By Not Embracing Tech (cnbc.com) 53
An anonymous reader shares an article: ESPN's problem isn't competition over content: They didn't position themselves for a future where cord cutting was a reality, according to former ESPN personality Bill Simmons. "They didn't see a lot of this coming," said Simmons. "They didn't see cord cutting coming. They weren't ready for it. A lot of decisions were made based on subs staying at a certain level. They had to realize they were a technology company. The ones winning are now Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Hulu. ESPN should have been in that mix, but they're in Bristol. They should have had a place in Silicon Valley. That was their biggest mistake." ESPN is far from over, Simmons points out. Though it may make less money in the future, it has such strong cable deals, he said. "Everybody in here was paying $7 for ESPN whether they watched or not," he said. Simmons left ESPN in May 2015 after a public breakup, and signed a deal for an HBO series called "Any Given Wednesday" shortly after. The HBO show was cancelled in November 2016. Simmons also launched a new website called The Ringer in 2016. Also read Bloomberg's profile of executives at the company: ESPN Has Seen the Future of TV and They're Not Really Into It.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
ESPN?
What's that?
ESPN blew it when they went aggressively progressive in their commentary and corporate statements. Sure, it made both ESPN subscribers in SF very happy, but the first post is typical of lefty big city dwellers.
ESPN's audience 2 years ago was something like 65-35 conservative (including a lot of folks who kept cable just to keep ESPN). Well, they certainly got rid of that "deplorable" majority of their subscribers, didn't they? Perhaps focusing entirely on pleasing the crowd you have cocktail parties with
Re: (Score:1)
Kudos to your brass balls.
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, fuck Bill Simmons, he only worked there, right?
Seems to me that the people who ran the place into the ground are the last ones we should look to for insight on how they fucked it up.
-jcr
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Oh god shut the fuck up retard. I can;t wait until we have you peasants back to running plows through fields of your own shit.
Treating deplorables fairly has turned out to be a huge disaster luckily you all seem happy to embrace feudalism.
How nice to see a congressman posting on Slashdot. It's always humorous when the mask slips.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In the commentary (ESPN has a lot of talking heads discussion shows). In firing commentators who say something that can be twisted to offend someone if you try hard enough. By making a corporate statement about shit like the NC bathroom bill, or the BLM-affirming stuff some NFL team did, like not standing for the national anthem.
There's just no reason for a sports channel to take a political stance of any kind, to take any position on such issues, or to indulge in social commentary in sports discussion sh
Re: (Score:2)
Which they did because they think it's bad for business. Shockingly, they've been joined in this statement by many other large corporations.
BLM-affirming stuff some NFL team did
ie, not ESPN.
So, to recap: one mild corporate statement, and ESPN is now irredeemably "progressive", and further, that is the reason for their demise, not because (like many a fat corp before them), failing to anticipate that their rent-seeking strategy
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Sports in general has gotten too political. [youtube.com] The entire point of watching sports is to escape all the shitty stuff in real life.
Re: (Score:2)
TV and movies too. We rarely get entertaining stories anymore. Mostly just agendas and/or the director's personal issues, patched together with some CGI.
Re: (Score:3)
I was talking with my wife about this and I said in the last year (or whatever) my favorite TV show or movie had been Stranger Things. The show was nothing special, no fantastic plot or Terrible Secret of Space I hadn't seen before, and the acting was solid but not phenomenal. But it was a story, with a beginning, a middle, and an end, and characters with motivations that made sense. And no political commentary, it wasn't trying to teach me a story about racism in a small town or female empowerment, and no
Re: (Score:2)
ESPN was a primary contributor to cord-cutting (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I only watch ESPN really during college football season.
I cut the cord with cable TV and now I pay $35/mo for Playstation VUE. I get like all 3 ESPN's plus a dedicated SEC channel, all my various cable news channels, etc....everything I watched on UVerse...and dropped from $118/mo to $35/mo.
I don't count my internet in that equation, as that I have a business connection for $69/mo...I'd have that for work regardless of my TV needs.
But with VUE a
Re: (Score:2)
Well, the customer does have a say in it, in that they discontinue subscribing to traditional pay-TV. They cut the cord.
ESPN's foolishness was expecting the forced gravy-train to run forever, especially in the face of ever-growing costs to the consumer for subscription combined with other means of accessing content generally. Why should a customer pay close to a C-note a month for only a few networks that they actually want to watch? Why should a customer pay lots of money to access old reruns from broad
Re: (Score:2)
Well, the customer does have a say in it, in that they discontinue subscribing to traditional pay-TV. They cut the cord.
I'm pretty sure that was exactly JoeyRox's point.
It was certainly part of the reason we dumped that cable tier - we were spending roughly $65/month just for the privilege of watching the local baseball team and, occasionally, Food Network or Cartoon Network. I hadn't watched ESPN in years - I used to love the channel back in the 80s and 90s, but they've mostly stopped broadcasting actual games and have moved to the "talking jock head commentary show" format.
ESPN isn't the only sports network which doesn't u
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, this tax was the primary reason I discontinued my Dish Network. I already had Netflix, threw in Hulu, Pandora and Prime into the mix (and now youtube red), and I still pay less than I did back then. I have more to watch than I can ever get to.
The only thing I was disappointed to give up (back then) were the news channels, and now you couldn't pay me to watch that miserable nonsense.
Who cares? (Score:2)
ESPN Has Seen the Future of TV and They're Not Really Into It.
Then fade away into the scrapheap of tech history along with cable. No one is going to miss you, no one owes you a living. There's a whole generation coming up that's never even heard of you.
Funny how cable seems to see itself as so much more self-important than it really is.
Re: (Score:3)
Now I want internet service without cable tv.
Re: (Score:2)
Funny how cable seems to see itself as so much more self-important than it really is.
The cable companies spent a lot of time and a lot of money manipulating both local and national politicians into giving them de-facto local monopolies across the US... then the world completely changed underneath their feet. They're still in shock / denial.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I also remember TV series doing 26 episodes a season... and an hour TV show lasting 50 minutes, now down to 44 minutes. A lot commercial skipping eh?
Re: (Score:2)
I also remember TV series doing 26 episodes a season... and an hour TV show lasting 50 minutes, now down to 44 minutes. A lot commercial skipping eh?
Damn, you're old! So am I.
:)
Trickle down budget crises. (Score:2)
I'm more interested in the long term affects of how this is going to trickle down into affecting higher "education" budgets.
Back in the day people flocked to football games because it was seemingly the only thing to do. They graduated and continued watching their home team. Now there are multiple different events that students can participate in and follow. I had friends that skipped Homecoming to go to the LoL championships.
I think that NCAA Football and the NFL is in for a rude awakening as their profits
Re: (Score:1)
I had friends that skipped Homecoming to go to the LoL championships.
Your friends are nerds who no girl would have anything to do with. Ten years ago they would have skipped homecoming for some other equally ridiculous reason.
The key quote in the summary... (Score:3)
And that's precisely why I will never, ever watch ESPN, nor any sport it signs a deal with -- even if they subsequently leave ESPN. I've lived in the USA for a bit over 18 years now, and paid for cable or satellite TV for all of that time. Let's assume that $7 figure applies for the whole of that time, and does so in 2017 dollars (so in then-dollars it was some much lower sum). I think that's a pretty safe assumption, and it says I've personally paid US$6,700+ into the pockets of ESPN and its affiliated sports, yet I've watched maybe between five and ten minutes of ESPN in the last couple of decades. At around US$900/minute, that's hands-down the most expensive entertainment of my life.
And it's also why I will never renew my cable or satellite TV subscription until a la carte is a thing. Nor will I sign up for any online service which doesn't either offer a la carte options, or which focuses solely on programming *I* am interested in. The likes of YouTube TV et al. which simply carry over these awful deals into the internet age hold no interest for me.
Ahhh yes, when business forgets it's core. (Score:4, Insightful)
Let's see.... MTV used to play music videos, then got into reality tv. The weather channel used to have a person standing in front of a radar map, not you have to watch 10 minutes of "storm stories" to get your local weather. And ESPN forgot it was a sports network. In another industry, McDonalds seems to have forgotten it's core customer as well.... people wanting FAST food. If we wanted GOOD food, we wouldn't be here. Long gone are the days of walking into McD's and seeing what was on the line and getting that and getting out. They prefer just in time production model which makes we wait for a cheese burger behind the person who wanted a cheese burger w/o cheese and extra mustard. Like so many maturing companies, they have lost their direction.
If ESPN went OTT then systems can move it sports (Score:2)
If ESPN went OTT then all systems then get the right to move it to sports packs / hbo like pack / drop it on the spot. If they lose being forced into basic then they will lose subs big time.
Blew it like... (Score:2)
ESPN blew it because of reliance on bundling (Score:2)
.
The forced bundling made ESPN complacent ab
Better to be content owner than delivery (Score:2)
Disney knows this. They've got a huge library of content, and love it when you consume it in different formats. They don't care if you buy it online, stream it, VHS, DVD, laser disc etc. Netflix and Amazon know this and adapted as demonstrated by their switch to original programming.
Notice how the VHS tape manufacturers are suffering or the companies that manufacture DVD discs? Technology changes and boom, nobody is buying VHS tapes any more.
BUT we're still watching disney films, and watching sports. E
Bloat, Bloat, Bloat. (Score:2)