Bill Simmons Says ESPN Blew It By Not Embracing Tech (cnbc.com) 14
An anonymous reader shares an article: ESPN's problem isn't competition over content: They didn't position themselves for a future where cord cutting was a reality, according to former ESPN personality Bill Simmons. "They didn't see a lot of this coming," said Simmons. "They didn't see cord cutting coming. They weren't ready for it. A lot of decisions were made based on subs staying at a certain level. They had to realize they were a technology company. The ones winning are now Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Hulu. ESPN should have been in that mix, but they're in Bristol. They should have had a place in Silicon Valley. That was their biggest mistake." ESPN is far from over, Simmons points out. Though it may make less money in the future, it has such strong cable deals, he said. "Everybody in here was paying $7 for ESPN whether they watched or not," he said. Simmons left ESPN in May 2015 after a public breakup, and signed a deal for an HBO series called "Any Given Wednesday" shortly after. The HBO show was cancelled in November 2016. Simmons also launched a new website called The Ringer in 2016. Also read Bloomberg's profile of executives at the company: ESPN Has Seen the Future of TV and They're Not Really Into It.
Re: (Score:2)
ESPN?
What's that?
ESPN blew it when they went aggressively progressive in their commentary and corporate statements. Sure, it made both ESPN subscribers in SF very happy, but the first post is typical of lefty big city dwellers.
ESPN's audience 2 years ago was something like 65-35 conservative (including a lot of folks who kept cable just to keep ESPN). Well, they certainly got rid of that "deplorable" majority of their subscribers, didn't they? Perhaps focusing entirely on pleasing the crowd you have cocktail parties with
Re: (Score:2)
Kudos to your brass balls.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sports in general has gotten too political. [youtube.com] The entire point of watching sports is to escape all the shitty stuff in real life.
Re: (Score:2)
ESPN was a primary contributor to cord-cutting (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, the customer does have a say in it, in that they discontinue subscribing to traditional pay-TV. They cut the cord.
ESPN's foolishness was expecting the forced gravy-train to run forever, especially in the face of ever-growing costs to the consumer for subscription combined with other means of accessing content generally. Why should a customer pay close to a C-note a month for only a few networks that they actually want to watch? Why should a customer pay lots of money to access old reruns from broad
Who cares? (Score:2)
ESPN Has Seen the Future of TV and They're Not Really Into It.
Then fade away into the scrapheap of tech history along with cable. No one is going to miss you, no one owes you a living. There's a whole generation coming up that's never even heard of you.
Funny how cable seems to see itself as so much more self-important than it really is.
Re: (Score:2)
Now I want internet service without cable tv.
Re: (Score:2)
Trickle down budget crises. (Score:2)
I'm more interested in the long term affects of how this is going to trickle down into affecting higher "education" budgets.
Back in the day people flocked to football games because it was seemingly the only thing to do. They graduated and continued watching their home team. Now there are multiple different events that students can participate in and follow. I had friends that skipped Homecoming to go to the LoL championships.
I think that NCAA Football and the NFL is in for a rude awakening as their profits