Technology Is Making the World More Unequal; Only Technology Can Fix This
mspohr shares an excerpt from an article written by Cory Doctorow via The Guardian: The inequality of badly-run or corrupt states is boosted by the power of technology -- but it's also easier than ever to destabilize these states, thanks to technology. The question is: which future will prevail?" [The article discusses two sides to the issue:] Here's the bad news: technology -- specifically, surveillance technology -- makes it easier to police disaffected populations, and that gives badly run, corrupt states enough stability to get themselves into real trouble. Here's the good news: technology -- specifically, networked technology -- makes it easier for opposition movements to form and mobilize, even under conditions of surveillance, and to topple badly run, corrupt states. Long before the internet radically transformed the way we organize ourselves, theorists were predicting we'd use computers to achieve ambitious goals without traditional hierarchies -- but it was a rare pundit who predicted that the first really successful example of this would be an operating system (GNU/Linux), and then an encyclopedia (Wikipedia). [Cory also has a new novel, Walkaway , which explores these ideas further.] The future will see a monotonic increase in the ambitions that loose-knit groups can achieve. My new novel, Walkaway, tries to signpost a territory in our future in which the catastrophes of the super-rich are transformed into something like triumphs by bohemian, anti-authoritarian "walkaways" who build housing and space programs the way we make encyclopedias today: substituting (sometimes acrimonious) discussion and (sometimes vulnerable) networks for submission to the authority of the ruling elites.
Here's to technology: the cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems.
It's an oxymoron because it's full of shit.
https://www.ted.com/talks/hans... [ted.com]
If technology was truly making us all unequal, then none of what he says would be true.
Taxes also help (Score:2)
The sad thing is that I actually now believe these type of people you allude to really do exist; The type of people who see no math error in the notion that you can replace IT professionals by outsourcing to
... something that isn't just some other country's IT professionals??
tools empower people. (Score:2)
The lesson to be learned here is that tools empower people be they good or evil. The more you understand the tools the more powerful and dangerous you are to established systems of power.
(and no, overpopulation is not a downside. We have enough resources and are not at overpopulation, the population is showing signs of stabilizing, and the diseases being vaccinated against generally weren't killing enough people to keep the numbers down).
Technology boosts corrupt states? B.S. (Score:1)
I call B.S. on that. Technology is the only thing keeping the poor man in the game. Technology is the only thing keeping inflation from running out of control.
These things boost the corrupt states and increase the gap between the rich and the poor:
1. Apathetic populaces.
2. Fiat money payment requirements.
3. Central banks that can inflate at will (that also loan money).
4. The ability of corrupt nations and dictators t
Why is inequality bad again? (Score:2)
Humanity was unequal for the vast majority of its history. The current fad for equality is, for the most part, a historical blip. What ever happened to "respecting other cultures and their preference for inequality?"