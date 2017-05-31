Man Fined $4,000 For 'Liking' Defamatory Posts on Facebook (cnn.com) 43
In what appears to be a first, a court in Switzerland has fined a man the equivalent of over $4,000 just for clicking the "like" button on what a judge said were defamatory Facebook comments. From a report: The court in Zurich found that the man indirectly endorsed and further distributed the comments by using the ubiquitous Facebook "like" button. The man, who was not named in the court's statement, "liked" several posts written by a third party that accused an animal rights activist of antisemitism, racism and fascism. In court, the man was not able to prove that the claims were accurate or could reasonably be held to be true. "The defendant clearly endorsed the unseemly content and made it his own," a statement from the court said. The court fined the man a total of 4,000 Swiss francs ($4,100). He has the right to appeal his sentence. Facebook said the case had "no direct link" to the company, and a spokesperson declined to comment.
i guess just the shame is not enough anymore.
This is why Trump and REAL Americans want absolutely nothing to do with you Eurotrash.
Trump sued someone for libel in the amount if 5 billion doallrs, for claiming he was not actually a billionaire. Donald Trump was unable to prove that he actually had assets worth a billion dollars in court.
The difference is that when Donald Trump sues you, he's not suing you for lying. Donald Trump sues you for telling the truth.
Like with his treasonous collaboration with Russia's crimes in the USA, Donald Trump was his own worst enemy.
For one thing, does "liking" using the button imply endorsement? Does "like" mean what they think it means? Or was the person's intention? And what if it was inadvertent clicking?
What if the button was called "interesting..." instead?
You would think that a court would restrain itself and hesitate to rule, given so many possibilities of meaning and ambiguities here...
The court in Zurich found that the man indirectly endorsed and further distributed the comments
Personally, I like the ruling. Slander is slander. Spreading false bullshit should be a punishable civil offense in the US, too.
Personally, I like the ruling. Slander is slander. Spreading false bullshit should be a punishable civil offense in the US, too.
Your most welcome to leave for Switzerland or North Korea at the soonest possible opportunity.
Ok, is Switzerland, so maybe they have different laws from what I’m used to. But in the civilized world, we value free speech. The right to free speech often translates into the right to be a total asshole, but that’s the price we pay to ensure that well-meaning people don’t have their rights stomped on by a fascist government.
Now, speech can be INVOLVED in criminal behavior. For instance, libel and slander. These come down not to the speech but the consequences of the speech. You can “defame” a fictional character all you want, and you can say really asshole things about non-specific people.
In this specific case there’s this “third party” who said defamatory things about an animal rights activist — who are THEY? Why aren’t we hearing more about this third party? Why aren’t they in trouble? Why is some moron with a like button fined $4000 when the original defamer is left unscathed?
I’m really liberal, but this sounds like some of that SJW shit the conservatives are always going on about.
I'm with you and I'm a liberal as well
... although I'd like to comment on your statement:
"The right to free speech often translates into the right to be a total asshole, but that’s the price we pay to ensure that well-meaning people don’t have their rights stomped on by a fascist government."
Personally, the way I interpreted free speech in relation to the government (and general society) is that you can have a dissenting opening or discourse and not get jailed/killed over it.
I was with you up until "Why aren't they in trouble" which has no factual basis. We have zero information about whether the third party was also charged with a crime.
My assumption was that one of two things happened:
1. The third party was already prosecuted for (and convicted of) libel, but that part wasn't really considered newsworthy as it would be commonplace and unsurprising.
or
2. The third party could not be identified or located and this guy having "liked" the posts was the best they could come up with.
OThe right to free speech often translates into the right to be a total asshole, but that’s the price we pay to ensure that well-meaning people don’t have their rights stomped on by a fascist government.
This is not even the major benefit of free speech. Free speech is about a marketplace of ideas, and like any other marketplace, without transparency, it's subject to more manipulation. We cannot for the best opinions without the freedom to consider them all.
"Free speech" does not protect things like defamation of character, slander, libel, or inciting violence.
"But in the civilized world, we value free speech."
BZZZZZT
"Free speech" is not what you think it means or is anywhere in the "civilised" world.
Local laws are changing hither unto rapidly "stifling" those freedoms to corners of dank dark rooms out of the eyes of the mass polluted public.
Pretty soon the Internet will be filled with the sound of crickets.
... and you had better click their "like" button!
Isn't the Slashdot moderation system based on likes? If moderators can get sued for promoting a post, Slashdot isn't long for the Internet.
I was about to start throwing my weight around in here, moderating up/down, but then I realised I could face legal consequences for endorsing anyones views.
