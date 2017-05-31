Motorcycle Gang Busted For Hacking and Stealing Over 150 Jeep Wranglers (bleepingcomputer.com) 19
An anonymous reader writes: "The FBI has arrested members of a motorcycle gang accused to have hacked and stolen over 150 Jeep Wranglers from Southern California, which they later crossed the border into Mexico to have stripped down for parts," reports Bleeping Computer. What stands apart is how the gang operated. This involved gang members getting the Jeep Wrangler VIN (Vehicle Identification Number), accessing a proprietary Jeep database, and getting two codes needed to create a duplicate replacement key. Gang members used one code to cut the key, while they used the second code while stealing the car, connecting a handheld programming computer to the car, and programming the replacement key's chip, synchronizing it to the car's dashboard. All of this took under 2 minutes and was also possible because Jeep Wranglers allow thieves to pop the hood from the outside of the car and disable the alarm even before using their non-authenticated replacement key. Officials say that all the database queries for the stolen VIN codes came from a Jeep dealer in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Court documents don't say if the dealer cooperated or gang members hacked its system. The motorcycle gang's name was Hooligans and the sub-unit that stole the Jeeps was named Dirty 30.
You'd think smart hackers would have enough brain power to find a better gang name.
It starts with... (Score:2)
There's your main problem right there.
If you look you will find that a lot of car hoods can be opened by inserting the right tool through the grill to access the locking mechanism. It's a lot like how a slim jim can get you in through the door.
Low-tech solution (Score:2)
How about a low-tech solution of blocking the visible-under-the-windshield VIN with a piece of paper? Is that legal? It seems like it would help reduce the problems, or at least make the thieves more inclined to move on to a different vehicle.
In California it is illegal, but you can use the CA DMV website to look up the VIN if you have the license plate number, so covering the VIN would just add one more step for the crooks.
On my car, the VIN is also etched into the corner of each of the glass pieces. Since you also need to regularly supply a VIN for registration, service, and even sometimes to take the car onto a private lot, the best thing would be for Chrysler to require something more private in order to get the codes for the key and the computer
Nicknames that stick. (Score:2)
Dirty 30 was a lot cooler before he turned 55...