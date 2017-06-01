Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Social Networks Government Privacy Security United States

Trump Administration Approves Tougher Visa Vetting, Including Social Media Checks (reuters.com) 42

Posted by msmash from the tightening-bolts dept.
The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years. From a report: The new questions, part of an effort to tighten vetting of would-be visitors to the United States, was approved on May 23 by the Office of Management and Budget despite criticism from a range of education officials and academic groups during a public comment period. Critics argued that the new questions would be overly burdensome, lead to long delays in processing and discourage international students and scientists from coming to the United States. Under the new procedures, consular officials can request all prior passport numbers, five years' worth of social media handles, email addresses and phone numbers and 15 years of biographical information including addresses, employment and travel history.

Trump Administration Approves Tougher Visa Vetting, Including Social Media Checks More | Reply

Trump Administration Approves Tougher Visa Vetting, Including Social Media Checks

Comments Filter:
  • This is just more that will isolate the US from the global scientific and economic community.

    Everyone else will just lie as much as necessary, and give either partial lists or entirely fake curated profile.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      People with normal, valid paperwork wanting to enter the USA for any normal reason should have no issues.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Shados ( 741919 )

      It really won't change much. As you said, a chunk of people will simply lie or jump the border.

      The rest will be able to simply skip the requirement. Eg: Because of my line of work and the country I came from, even though I half assed my green card application and didn't submit half of the crap they asked for, I got approved super quickly anyway. They have a huge amount of discretion in what they can overlook.

      It would be way better if they didn't. Some people from certain countries will get overlooked on pur

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by aliquis ( 678370 )

      I a shit-poster racist autist including supporter of Trump and it's not like I don't even KNOW all the e-mail and social media accounts I've used over the last five years.

      They could had gotten my mains, or a cleaned up version (I actually made one but since I had a double 30 day ban on my two other accounts I started posting on that one too so that one is fucked as far as being "clean" goes.)

      They could also had gotten a a few accounts of each I guess. But all? I'm made temp accounts on yandex and hushmail a

  • I worked for a company that had a few sub-divisions in Europe. Knowing the managers and Engineers there as I do, I'd suspect that they would not abide by such a request if they were to travel to HQ here in the US on a business trip.

    So now the proper functioning of my company is jeopardized?

    • No, you will need to go there.
      So instead of the US making money off tourists, the US will become the tourists and spend their money in other countries.

      And as for international tourism to the USA in general, watch the numbers fall. Our family won't be back, too much aggravation and risk
      Far easier to go to Europe and Asia.

  • Thank god these nefarious terrorists have social media profiles under their real names, and have no clue about meta-data.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne7DnmdilEg

  • No longer care (Score:3)

    by sit1963nz ( 934837 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @11:57PM (#54531631)
    Having been to the US a number of times we as a family have made the choice not to go there again, its simply not worth the aggravation.

    We can fly to Europe via Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and other transit stops, there is no need to go via the US or even near the US. International flights may end up shifting to Canada/Mexico to attract customers.
    This of course also means flying on non-US airlines.
    It means we spend our money else where. We, outside the USA, get to vote with our wallets, and we are.

    Become isolationist, build your walls, hell even shoot yourself in the other foot, we are no longer worried, the real harm is to the US, not us.

  • this won't impact the new People's Democratic Republic of California, will it?

  • "request all prior passport numbers"
    That is great for people who have laundered their past by getting some new state to become their only "travel" document after a few years of entry and telling a good story.
    A new passport granted by some easy third party nation will not be able to cover for past issues on another travel document.

    "five years' worth of social media handles"
    That will allow for a deeper understanding of a persons politics, who they fund, support, like and who their friends are.
    Lots of im
  • Recent news from sites like foursquare suggested travel to the US has already dropped (https://techcrunch.com/2017/05/24/foursquare-data-shows-international-tourism-to-the-u-s-is-down/). I can only imagine this latest stunt will drive visitor numbers even further down. Tsk.
  • simple question should be sufficient: are you a terrorist?

Slashdot Top Deals

One good suit is worth a thousand resumes.

Close