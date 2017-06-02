Google Could Face a $9 Billion EU Fine For Rigging Search Results In Its Favor (independent.co.uk) 34
schwit1 quotes a report from The Independent: EU antitrust regulators aim to slap a hefty fine on Alphabet unit Google over its shopping service before the summer break in August, two people familiar with the matter said, setting the stage for two other cases involving the U.S. company. The European Commission's decision will come after a seven-year investigation into the world's most popular internet search engine was triggered by scores of complaints from both U.S. and European rivals. Fines for companies found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules can reach 10 percent of their global turnover, which in Google's case could be about $9 billion of its 2016 turnover. Apart from the fine, the Commission will tell Google to stop its alleged anti-competitive practices but it is not clear what measures it will order the company to adopt to ensure that rivals get equal treatment in internet shopping results. The company has also been charged with using its Android mobile operating system to squeeze out rivals and with blocking competitors in online search advertising related to its "AdSense for Search" platform. The platform allows Google to act as an intermediary for websites such as online retailers, telecoms operators or newspapers. The Commission has warned of massive fines in both cases.
"Rigging"? (Score:3)
Apart from the fine, the Commission will tell Google to stop its alleged anti-competitive practices but it is not clear what measures it will order the company to adopt to ensure that rivals get equal treatment in internet shopping results.
It's Google's product , it's not some public resource that Google manages for the good of society. Why shouldn't Google leverage their own product which exists solely to generate profit for Google? There is always Bing.
Re: (Score:3)
Precisely. It isn't as if they hide everyone else's products. It isn't as if you're forced to use Google. If Google wants to put its own stuff at the top, what's wrong with that? It isn't as if someone is being tricked. "Gosh, gMail, Google' email product, I wonder if that has anything to do with - MY GOD, IT DOES! THOSE BASTARDS TRICKED ME!"
This is the same kind of crap with Microsoft having IE as the default browser.
Am I supposed to be enraged because when I buy a Ford they have Ford-designed headlights?
Re: (Score:2)
Why shouldn't Microsoft be allowed to leverage their product and solely allow Edge on Windows, and redirect all Google searches to Bing instead?
Re: (Score:3)
Why shouldn't Microsoft be allowed to leverage their product and solely allow Edge on Windows, and redirect all Google searches to Bing instead?
There is a difference between an operating system and a web site.
And, Edge is the default browser for IE and the only one that ships with Windows. Of course people are free to use Chrome of Firefox or several others, and people are free to use Bing instead of Goole.
Re:"Rigging"? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
For instance, you may not use that monopoly to create an unfair advantage selling or promoting other products or services you're offering.
It may be "dominant", but it's not a "monopoly".
Re: (Score:3)
In a normal circumstance I agree completely. I think the EU is off base here because there is no barrier of entry to search, ad's or commercial sales of any kind. There are more than a half a dozen search engines, dozens of ad companies and hundreds of competing stores.
Nothing at all stops consumers from switching. For that reason alone the EU is off base with any kind of fine. I have no doubt that this fine is being leveled for tax reasons and has nothing at all to do with competition.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A friend of mine used to run a fairly popular web shop. He told me that the difference between being the top ranked result on Google and being down to 3rd of 4th made an immediate and sizable impact on his revenue. That's all well and good if
Re: (Score:2)
And the EU loves to stick it to monopolies... that aren't in the EU. I mean, you're perfectly safe if you're based there. Massive government subsidies for Airbus to keep it afloat? Go right aheaaad! Wait your a company from ELSEWHERE, holdup!
I bet if Google paid more European taxes the fines and investigations would conveniently disappear into thin air.
Abuse of market power (Score:2)
Apart from the fine, the Commission will tell Google to stop its alleged anti-competitive practices but it is not clear what measures it will order the company to adopt to ensure that rivals get equal treatment in internet shopping results.
It's Google's product , it's not some public resource that Google manages for the good of society. Why shouldn't Google leverage their own product which exists solely to generate profit for Google? There is always Bing.
It's something called "abuse of market power" and it's anticompetitive. It's basically where an organization uses its existing market power in a way which prevents other producers from competing or limits their competition in a way which hurts consumers. It's one of those places where unfettered capitalism hurts the consumer and is anticompetitive, hence the need for some regulation.
For example, if Google always shows Android tablets first first and hides apple or windows tablets someone would otherwise co
Re: (Score:1)
Wrong. In fact the EU has the exclusive right to tell every business operating within its territory what they are and are not allowed to do, especially in terms of stifling competition (hint: its a big no).
Re: (Score:1)
Google is an American company, but the EU is intent on pushing their laws beyond their borders.
No... Google operates in Europe, has offices and headquarters in Europe, and must thereby follow European law. You do not get to break local laws just because you also have offices somewhere else.
A Bureaucrat Didn't Get His Bribe. (Score:2)
silliness (Score:3)
Second, and more on content -- these vapid articles always quote the maximum fine because they can't be bothered to do the research to figure out what part of the ruling is applicable. Sure, a $100B company *could* be fined 10% according to the legislation, but if you dig into the details, what court / ruling would actually fine an entire company for a relatively separate and contained part of its business? And could all of Alphabet parent actually be fined for it's one product in one region? Umm... maybe that would be the more reasonable thing to explain. The answer is pretty much, "no".
Finally, if Google takes the position that all it is providing is opinions on search results and links to websites that it finds interesting, how can it be sued for ranking one thing higher than another? Unless the EU commission takes an overly expansive view of the term "monopoly"?
I am a little surprised at how open Europeans are to their own form of religious zealotry compared to Americans-- which comes in the pursuing vague notions of privacy and competition without regard to practicality....
Re: (Score:2)
When you go to a lawyer, you want a honest opinion.
When you go toa doctor, you want a honest opinion.
Google is screewing up search results depending on which device I google, which or if I'm logged in witha google account or plenty of other circumstances.
Stuff I found easily last year suddenly vanishes from its search results.
There is stuff listed in the results that does not even is related to my search query.
And if you want to refer to Bing, bing is such a bad search engine it is close to unuseable. I ent
googles road to evil (Score:1)
google road to evil begins
http://techland.time.com/2012/... [time.com]
http://www.infoworld.com/artic... [infoworld.com]
google secretly embraces evil
http://time.com/4060575/alphab... [time.com]
google realizes full power of the dark side
http://www.npr.org/sections/th... [npr.org]
http://www.wired.co.uk/article... [wired.co.uk]
http://www.computerworld.com/a... [computerworld.com]
RIP google privacy,ethics,trust
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]