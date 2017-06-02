Airbnb Hosts More Likely To Reject Guests With Disabilities, Study Finds (theguardian.com) 20
A study by Rutgers University has found that travelers with disabilities using the travel hosting service Airbnb are more likely to be rejected and less likely to be pre-approved. From a report: A Rutgers University study of nearly 4,000 requests for lodging on the home-sharing platform found that guests with blindness, cerebral palsy, dwarfism and spinal cord injury were refused at rates higher than people without disabilities. In some instances, hosts who claimed that their homes were accessible were also more likely to approve guests without disabilities, according to the research published Friday. The report raises new questions about the ethics of Airbnb's business model, following the #AirbnbWhileBlack scandal that dogged the company last year, centered on revelations that African American guests were denied access at disproportionately high rates. While traditional hotels must abide by anti-discrimination laws, startups such as Airbnb have been able to skirt longstanding regulations by arguing that they are technology companies and platforms that aren't liable for the actions of their users.
Hardly fair to refuse me service when I can't refuse to pay the taxes your business dips into. Get rid of any and all compulsory taxpayer funded government support and then we can talk about freedom of association for businesses.
Sounds great until the only place in town that can provide a service you would literally die without decides not to do business with white people.
And you are white, and everybody knows it. Probably not man enough (and you are a man, too) to admit it, even anonymously, but everyone knows the truth. Including you.
Personal accountability (Score:2)
When you have a system based on individual discretion without accountability you'll find all sorts of bias.
Libertarians might argue that we shouldn't do business with people who are treating others unfairly. But in the same breath don't think we should monitor and report on the toxic behavior of private individuals. Without exchange of information how could their utopia of a free market really work?
Re: Personal accountability (Score:3)
Libertarians might argue that we shouldn't do business with people who are treating others unfairly. But in the same breath don't think we should monitor and report on the toxic behavior of private individuals.
Nice strawman you got there. Would be a shame if someone asked you which libertarians exactly are opposed to individuals talking about the behaviour of other individuals.
My advice is to be an affluent able-bodied white male (straight or passing). That avoid quite a few problems in life, and gives you a little bit of an edge in society.
My advice would be to have a positive attitude, work hard, and stop looking for easy excuses when things don't go your way. Who knows, maybe some day you can change your name to Barack and even get elected president.
Nice strawman you got there. Would be a shame if someone asked you which libertarians exactly are opposed to individuals talking about the behaviour of other individuals.
Perhaps you're right. Or perhaps I'm speaking of myself at a different time, as I used to be a card carrying big-L Libertarian.
Re: Personal accountability (Score:2)
Ideally, with a competent and completely free market, the asshats will be filtered out by their competition. On the other hand we need to protect true minorities (e.g. The Disabled) from the majority rule over the market.
Things like airBNB let you make a home that's not prepared for a hotel act as a hotel.
Does this take accessibility issues into account? (Score:2)
Most homes aren't handicap accessible. So I imagine hosts with houses with lots of stairs, etc. would have no choice but to turn away some handicapped people. Also, many people might fear that their home might even be dangerous for someone who's blind, deaf, etc. I used to live in a house that had a balcony with a low railing, for example. I sure wouldn't have wanted a blind person out there without someone to warn them.
Looking closer at the article, it appears that it didn't. Here's one quote that stood out:
Some hosts told guests in wheelchairs that they could come only if they had someone who could carry them up stairs.
Well...yeah. The host probably wasn't trying to be an asshole there, he was just being honest about the fact that his house wasn't wheelchair accessible. Do the study's authors expect every Airbnb host to put in handicap ramps and lifts on their stairs before they rent their house? These are private residences, not hotels.
I'll play the devils advocate here:
These are private residences
And some are investment properties, rented out through Airbnb as sources of income. Should they be made to comply with ADA regs the same way all other small businesses are?
Do the study's authors expect every Airbnb host to put in handicap ramps and lifts on their stairs before they rent their house?
Hotels have to do exactly that. It's part of being in the hospitality business.
But here's the real kicker: If Uber is any indication, if you rent out your house through AirBnB, and someone is injured, your homeowner's insurance won't cover it. And AirBnB's might not either, if it is determined that you rented it to someone who is disabled without making proper accommodations for their particular disability.
For Huck's sake! (Score:2)
There is a group of dyed-in-the-wool gypsies that come through our area once in a while, who visit small businesses, and present them with suits for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) noncompliance. They operate with a complicit attorney, and they usually extort the offenders with a smallish monetary settlement.
The law was designed to act like that. The politicians didn't want to spend money to create an enforcement squad, so they wrote it in a way to make sure lawyers can get a profit from these lawsuits. It feels rather scummy but it is that way on purpose.