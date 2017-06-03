Pioneering Link-Sharing Site Del.icio.us Shuts Down (thenextweb.com) 13
Long-time Slashdot reader brentlaminack writes: One of the first and best social bookmarking platforms, Del.icio.us has changed hands about four times, one was to Yahoo for >$15M. Its most recent relaunch was over a year back, which was their last blog entry. Now images are broken, little "advertisement" blocks show up with no advertisements, things seem moribund. What's the deal?
The Next Web reports: It's the end of the road for social bookmarking website del.icio.us. After almost fifteen years, the site has been acquired by rival Pinboard, and will be shuttered on June 15, when it goes into read-only mode. While the site will continue to be viewable, users won't be able to save any new bookmarks. Del.icio.us pioneered the social bookmarking paradigm. Its influence can be seen everywhere, from Reddit to Twitter...
After del.icio.us was acquired by AVOS Systems in 2011, users fled to Pinboard in droves over complaints AVOS was fundamentally changing the makeup of the site. By purchasing del.icio.us, Pinboard is able to coax the few remaining del.icio.us users to jump ship. Depending on how much Pinboard paid for the site, how many users remain, and how many users Pinboard is able to convert, this could be a financially lucrative move. A Pinboard subscription costs $11 per annum.
A late update to the article includes a quote from Pinboard founder Maciej Ceglowski. "In a statement, he said 'I am the greatest.' Ceglowski also confirmed the purchase price for del.icio.us, which was $35,000."
The Next Web reports: It's the end of the road for social bookmarking website del.icio.us. After almost fifteen years, the site has been acquired by rival Pinboard, and will be shuttered on June 15, when it goes into read-only mode. While the site will continue to be viewable, users won't be able to save any new bookmarks. Del.icio.us pioneered the social bookmarking paradigm. Its influence can be seen everywhere, from Reddit to Twitter...
After del.icio.us was acquired by AVOS Systems in 2011, users fled to Pinboard in droves over complaints AVOS was fundamentally changing the makeup of the site. By purchasing del.icio.us, Pinboard is able to coax the few remaining del.icio.us users to jump ship. Depending on how much Pinboard paid for the site, how many users remain, and how many users Pinboard is able to convert, this could be a financially lucrative move. A Pinboard subscription costs $11 per annum.
A late update to the article includes a quote from Pinboard founder Maciej Ceglowski. "In a statement, he said 'I am the greatest.' Ceglowski also confirmed the purchase price for del.icio.us, which was $35,000."
I don't believe it (Score:2)
I forgot this existed (Score:1)
Poorly defined business model leads to (Score:1)
Good (Score:3)
Link-sharing sites are the scourge of search results. The worst ones like Pinterest which actually "demand" that you make an account to view their content? They have to shut down.
No bookmark export function (Score:4, Informative)
There is supposedly a bookmarks export function in delicious, but
"We're sorry, but due to heavy load on our database we are no longer able to offer an export function. Our engineers are working on this and we will restore it as soon as possible."
They've been "working on this" for about 6 months now. In other words the message is BS by unscrupulous site owners.
Re: (Score:2)
The purchase price wasn't enough to fund one engineer.
What the hell makes you think they can afford anything in the way of maintenance, while the site is even still on the Internet.
The lie, if anything, is the word "engineers". Who's paying those people, and what with? Because it sure wasn't the purchase price.
Dice anyone? (Score:1)
It's one of many sites that have sadly suffered the same fate.
Looking at you Twitch, Slashdot Beta. Let this be a warning, don't piss off your users with stupid UI changes. There's nothing wrong with simplicity.
No good (Score:2)
That's Dis.gust.ing