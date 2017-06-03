Chrome To Deprecate PNaCl, Embrace New WebAssembly Standard (tomshardware.com) 9
An anonymous reader quotes Tom's Hardware Google announced that its Portable Native Client (PNaCl) solution for making native code run inside the browser will be replaced by the new cross-browser web standard called WebAssembly... Even though Google open sourced PNaCl, as part of the Chromium project, Mozilla ended up creating its own alternative called "asm.js," an optimized subset of JavaScript that could also compile to the assembly language. Mozilla thought that asm.js was far simpler to implement and required no API compatibility, as PNaCl did. As these projects seemed to go nowhere, with everyone promoting their own standard, the major browser vendors seem to have eventually decided on creating WebAssembly. WebAssembly can give web apps near-native performance, offers support for more CPU features, and is simpler to implement in browsers and use by developers.
WebAssembly is a byte code for a virtual machine. It's not native.
PNaCl is a byte code for a virtual machine, with an interfaces based on an earlier native virtual container (NaCl).
these are secure if virtualization is complete. but all known implementations are still susceptible to row hammer as it's too difficult a problem to solve for VM implementers.
We should be going the opposite direction and eliminating JavaScript altogether.
Though I agree with you and others that JavaScript has been abused, I disagree that the web ought to throw the proverbial baby out with the bathwater. In some cases, JavaScript dramatically improves the user experience in web applications. It makes others possible in the first place.
Say you want to let a user fill out a web form, but you don't want the poor experience associated with having to fill out the entire form and then perform a form submission and full page reload to catch the most common entry err
Right, become desktop users don't use browsers.
I'm looking forward to the next hit browser that won't support javascript for just any ol' page and when it does, it uses an interpreter engine for increased security. It may require a new standard which means the W3C may have to fall (since they are backed by people pushing increasingly intrusive tech).