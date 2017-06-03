Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Chrome To Deprecate PNaCl, Embrace New WebAssembly Standard (tomshardware.com) 9

Posted by EditorDavid from the near-native-performance dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Tom's Hardware Google announced that its Portable Native Client (PNaCl) solution for making native code run inside the browser will be replaced by the new cross-browser web standard called WebAssembly... Even though Google open sourced PNaCl, as part of the Chromium project, Mozilla ended up creating its own alternative called "asm.js," an optimized subset of JavaScript that could also compile to the assembly language. Mozilla thought that asm.js was far simpler to implement and required no API compatibility, as PNaCl did. As these projects seemed to go nowhere, with everyone promoting their own standard, the major browser vendors seem to have eventually decided on creating WebAssembly. WebAssembly can give web apps near-native performance, offers support for more CPU features, and is simpler to implement in browsers and use by developers.

  • I'm looking forward to the next hit browser that won't support javascript for just any ol' page and when it does, it uses an interpreter engine for increased security. It may require a new standard which means the W3C may have to fall (since they are backed by people pushing increasingly intrusive tech).

