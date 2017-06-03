Twitter Isn't Removing Enough Hate Speech, Complains The EU (cnn.com) 47
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: Twitter is not good enough at removing hate speech from its platform. That's the judgment of Europe's top regulator, which released data on Thursday showing that Twitter has failed to meet its standard of taking down 50% of hate speech posts after being warned that they include objectionable content. Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, and Google have all agreed to do more, promising last May to review a majority of hate speech flagged by users within 24 hours and to remove any illegal content.
A year into the agreement, the European Commission said that Facebook and YouTube, which is owned by Google, have both managed to remove 66% of reported hate speech. Twitter's rate, meanwhile, was 38%. That's below the commission's standard but a major improvement from December, when the service was removing only 19% of hate speech... Twitter was also slightly slower than rivals Facebook and YouTube when it came to reviewing content. The regulator said that Facebook reviewed flagged content within 24 hours in 58% of cases. YouTube did the same 43% of the time, while Twitter met the 24-hour benchmark in 39% of cases.
European lawmakers are considering laws mandating the blocking of online hate speech, so they're carefully watching what happens when social media companies self-regulate.
"Tackling illegal hate speech online is a contribution to the fight against terrorism," argued the EU Commission's top justice official.
And "Hate Speech" is, of course, defined as... (Score:4, Insightful)
Anything the person in charge doesn't want to hear.
I hate twitter.
Re:Spot on. (Score:3, Insightful)
Exactly this. Twitter is now blocking elected politicians in some countries because they call out EU on their migration policies. Who the f*ck are they to decide what is hateful, and to whom??
Twitter in particular is fairly open about their political bias in censorship. I think that's perfectly OK for a business - there are all kinds of walled gardens, after all, and some people seem to enjoy them. I just wish these social media companies were more open and honest about it all, but I guess it really is hard to see one's own biases.
Baffled by BS? The DJT says your're merely DAZZLED (Score:3)
Feeling baffled by BS? Trump thinks you're merely DAZZLED!
Twitter is great for spreading BS. The complications of reality just don't fit into little tweets, but what's that got to do with the price of tea in China?
No brilliance in #PresidentTweety, just bankruptcy.. Let's shave Trump's tax returns with Occam's Razor, shall we?
If you can borrow money, you are NOT really bankrupt. There are times when an actually sharp businessman can play bankruptcy games and borrow more money and come out ahead. That is NOT
Censorship (Score:4, Interesting)
Ban RealDonaldTrump and all his bot fans.
Hate speech will drop like a rock
A better choice would be for you to throw your computer in a dumpster and stay off the internet.
Stupid posts on Slashdot would drop like a rock.
So... (Score:4, Interesting)
So... what this guy is saying is that he hates terrorism? Shouldn't we block him too?
Illegal where? (Score:5, Insightful)
What Learless Feeders like the EU totally fail to comprehend is that we don't all agree with them. On person's hate speech is another person's free speech. Just because they don't like something on the internet doesn't mean they need to, or can, ban it. One would think the EU would know history better.
I think we should immediately switch to the Bender quote [quickmeme.com] right now, bypassing all the racism and religious bias. We would save decades of pointless wars.
Is not the Freedom to Hear... (Score:2)
...of equal importance to Freedom of Speech?
And what about the ears of the poor censors deciding what's good or bad to be heard?
Remember that Twitter is a company and owns the platform. They should be able to control what is posted on their app/service as the owner. To suggest a "Freedom to Hear" is that you are suggesting laws that prevent Twitter from deciding who can or cannot post on their platform.
You clearly have not thought this through. To legally guarantee a venue for Free Speech, you now also make all groups equal. You can no longer block/shut down ISIS accounts because they too deserve their own place to disseminate their
