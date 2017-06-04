What To Do If the Laptop Ban Goes Global (backchannel.com) 230
"The U.S. is reportedly seriously considering a greatly expanded ban on laptops in airplane cabins," writes Slashdot reader mirandakatz -- sharing some advice from Dan Gillmor. If the government still allows laptops to be checked in with luggage, "the priority will be to discourage tampering and mitigate the risks associated with theft," he writes, envisioning that "If I have to check mine, I'll pack it in bubble wrap and tape, and do some other things to make it evident if someone has tampered with the machine." But of course there's other precautions: [W]e can travel with bare-bones operating system setups, with as little personal or business data as possible (preferably none at all) on the laptop's internal disk drive. When we arrive and get back online, we can work mostly in browsers and retrieve what we need from cloud storage for the specific applications that have to run "locally" on the PC... You might also get a Chromebook for international travel. Chromebooks run Google's Chrome operating system and keep pretty much all data in Google's cloud. So you could carry a bare Chromebook through a border, go online, and retrieve the information you need. You have to completely trust Google with this method...
[The article also suggests encrypting the hard disk -- along with your phone -- or carrying an external drive.] I use the Ubuntu operating system, and this simplifies creating a special travel setup. In preparation for international hassles, I've put a copy of my OS and essential data files on an encrypted USB thumb drive, which holds 256 gigabytes of data... If I've forgotten to load some specific files, and I have them backed up in the cloud, I can always go there.
Because of all the additional security procedures, he utlimately predicts higher ticket prices, fewer business travellers, and, according to Bruce Schneier, "a new category of 'trusted travelers' who are allowed to carry their electronics onto planes."
Theft and Damage (Score:5, Insightful)
Honestly, who the heck trusts that their laptop would not be seriously damaged or stolen if they check it in their baggage? I've had things that were MUCH LESS fragile than a laptop completely destroyed in checked baggage.
Re:Theft and Damage (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Theft and Damage (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
You also never had any room for other luggage, I get it?
Re: (Score:3)
Never had a problem with it.
The correct phrase is "Haven't had a problem yet". The more your fly the more likely you'll end up hitting that wonderful statistics of over 10,000 claims against the TSA for stolen checked baggage items per year.
But really I bet the insurance companies are rubbing their hands together at the prospect of people literally fearing checking items into baggage. Hell given the actual state of my suitcases some times I doubt anything that isn't soft cloth can survive some of those idiots.
Then you end up with stor
Re: (Score:3)
That's if you're lucky enough to ever see it again.
Hard Cases and wrap (Score:3)
If this goes into effect, I'll get a hard case that's form-fitting for the laptop, and a larger hard case that and other things go into.
They are virtually indestructible, and if you have a good lock on them extremely hard to open. I had someone try, and fail to pry both locks off a hard case in Botswana.
Outside the US you can use non TSA locks which are much more secure.
Also in addition, foreign airports with questionable luggage handling security offer a plastic wrap service, that wraps a bunch of layers
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, how much is your laptop worth again? (Score:2)
The airlines at least around here (Canada) are now charging $50 for the first checked bag, $75 for each additional. EACH WAY.
Yep, defiantly a reason the laptop ban sucks. There's a lot of travel I do only carryon (even some international)
That said usually there is not a checked bag fee for international flights, though some airlines have created a special level of hell with some kind of economy basic fare where that's no longer true even internationally I believe...
The level of packaging you're talking ab
Re: (Score:2)
If it's that difficult, how do you open it at your destination?
Re: (Score:2)
If it's that difficult, how do you open it at your destination?
Do you know how locks work? Like, that it involves a key or combination that someone has to open the lock - guess who has the key/combination.
Can you guess?
No? It's YOU!
Honestly the wrap looks a bit tough to get through, I've never had it done. Basically either a lot of unwinding or you'd have to cut it open, but since we can't travel with knives...
What you are really after with baggage security is delay though. The people stealing from the l
Re: (Score:3)
Just a few years ago a MAFIA ring exactly doing that was arrested.
They had stollen millions of dollars worth of cameras, laptops, money, jewlary from air plane cargo.
Of course they were employees of the relevant air lines.
Avoid travel or leave laptop at home (Score:5, Insightful)
My plan is to avoid travel by plane as much as I can. And if I really have to travel, then I'm going to leave my laptop at home. I don't trust the baggage handlers not to steal it, so checking in is not an option.
Re: (Score:3)
Sounds like an opportunity for some enterprising company to offer laptop rentals at airports. Pick it up when you arrive, drop it back off on the return.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The TSA could run it using the ones they've stolen.
Obviously it would require some record keeping in case someone actually gets their own machine back and makes a fuss, not that anything would happen because even cardboard cops are part of the ingroup..
Re: (Score:3)
Sounds like an opportunity for some enterprising company to offer laptop rentals at airports.
Some airline is already experimenting with providing laptop loaners for free to business and first class passengers.
Of course, most corporate IT Security folks would rightly ban that for their employees. Given the amount of industrial and personal espionage performed by the NSA, CIA and their pals . . . most folks should just stay away from this anyway.
Hmmm . . . maybe airlines need to offer more options for passengers willing to pay more for tickets? Like, Muslims are banned, but laptops are allowed (t
Re: Avoid travel or leave laptop at home (Score:2)
maybe airlines need to offer more options for passengers willing to pay more for tickets? Like, Muslims are banned, but laptops are allowed (the Trump policy) . . . ?
For pete's sake, you're trying to claim Trump wants to allow laptops on planes when the discussion is about a Trump administration ban on laptops on flights?
Re: (Score:3)
What!?! How could a loaner laptop be even slightly useful? Nearly everything I do with my laptop requires installing hundreds of dollars in software, much of which allows a limited number of installations, thus making it infeasible to install it on a loaner even if I wanted to. And even if I could get past the installation limit, it would still take the better part of an hour with a fast In
Ready to send your private data somewhere ? (Score:3)
How do you know what OS / backdoor is on that laptop/device ?
It is already a huge burden to have a minimum level of privacy on "random" devices.
A device that is specifically given to foreign visitors is surely going to be snooped upon.
So far, the USB computer on a stick is still the best bet.
Re: (Score:2)
you don't. but that won't stop company CEOs seeing it and thinking "this is a wonderful way to continue productivity!" and sign up for it en masse. haven't you learned that stupid ideas are the most profitable and thus have the most support?
-dk
Re: (Score:2)
Or be waiting for it to show on any of their national networks for later inspection and access.
Re: (Score:3)
Put your favourite live distro on a usb stick. Boot from that, or if you're there more than a few days install it over the existing OS.
Re: (Score:3)
I thought exactly what you did, live USB stick. Then i thought about what GP said
Most nations security services would load that up with their own hardware.
There is really no way to get past a HW key logger with software. And if its encrypted, they get not only your physical passwords, but also they keys in memory. Hardware that is not your own is not to be trusted.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I carry an outdated 64GB USB stick inside by company badge, could as easily go with me through airport security. Everything that matters can fit on the USB stick and be restored to virtually any new system, if you bother to configure things to properly restore and backup.
Seems like an opportunity for a software company to make a generic backup/restore tool for this purpose... they might make a few million before Microsoft notices and folds the functionality into Windows 19.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
A fair number of cargo shops have limited space for passengers. I understand the conditions are a bit spartan and there's not much entertainment, plus it might take a week to cross the Atlantic.
Re: (Score:2)
The NY Times had an article on taking a cargo ship from the Atlantic to the Great Lakes for a week. Sounds like fun.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/21/travel/great-lakes-montreal-minnesota.html [nytimes.com]
Re:Avoid travel or leave laptop at home (Score:4, Interesting)
Uh, you don't need to hop on a freighter to cross the Atlantic, there are still scheduled passenger liners plying the Atlantic routes, and a crossing can take as little as three days in decent luxury.
Re: (Score:2)
Since this only applies to flights to foreign countries, it's hard to avoid travel by plane
There are a couple within distance of train/car, and I can avoid nearly all the others.
Re: (Score:3)
Most cargo ships have passenger cabins.
And they are faster than passenger ships anyway.
Re:Avoid travel or leave laptop at home (Score:4, Interesting)
For most people, and obviously all business travellers, 7 days at sea is a deal breaker. For vacationers with plenty of time on their hands, it really isn't a bad option.
Also you sound pretty ignorant when you say not many steamship lines still in existence. The lines are still around, with modern Diesel ships that are every bit as sophisticated as an aircraft carrier.
Re:Avoid travel or leave laptop at home (Score:5, Insightful)
Also, stuff like this is just going to push development of autonomous vehicles and their use for business travel and vacation travel even faster.
Won't help for really long-distance or overseas travel, of course, but for regional travel why not bypass all of the airport/airline/TSA BS?
Get in your car the night before, tell it to take you to some other city, then take a nap and wake up when you get there. No lines, no security, and no having to get to the airport two hours ahead of time "just in case"... only to find your flight's been delayed two hours.
Re:Avoid travel or leave laptop at home (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:Avoid travel or leave laptop at home (Score:4, Informative)
I used to fly with a flare gun all the time in my checked luggage. Flare guns are allowed in every state (and even traveling to Canada), require no permits and allow you to follow the TSA "gun" policy. My lock, hard-sided case, fully real-time traceable, and if the airline looses it, they get fined $250,000 -- so they make sure they actually keep track of it. It takes an additional 5 minutes to check-in, and most of the time your luggage will be first off with somebody waiting with it (except for the smallest airports, where you have to go to the luggage office to sign for it). No additional cost to do it except for Spirit.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
My plan is to avoid travel by plane as much as I can.
This is the only possible response. I'd like to say that the US can't possibly be that stupid as it will seriously hurt business, but since 2001 the US has proven that there's no levels of stupid that it won't try.
It's not just laptops--it's anything bigger than a cell phone. Sure, it's possible to work with a cell phone under certain fairly limited circumstances, but it's ridiculous to have to as well. There's no way I'd travel for business or even personal reasons if I can't have a notebook with me.
Ch
Useless suggestions (Score:2, Interesting)
None of this will work with BIOS malware installed over ThunderBolt. Who knows what software attacks we don't know about yet. Glitter nail polish is fun and "cool story, bro," but why do you think tamper-proofing works on an adversary with unlimited time and tool-funding to attack your specific model, and, for example, how do you expect to tamper-proof your keyboard?
These responses aren't threat-proportionate. If the laptop has been out of your physical control it's less trustworthy. If it's been out of
just take the PC (Score:5, Interesting)
You can travel with something like an Intel NUC Skull Canyon or a Compute Stick and just plug it into the hotel TV's HDMI port. No laptop battery, no fire hazard, etc. Or you can simply use your phone as a computer and plug it into an HDMI port.
You can carry sensitive data on a separate micro-SD card, which, realistically, airport security or passport control won't look for or find unless you're already on a terrorist watch list, in which case a laptop ban is the least of your worries.
Re:just take the PC (Score:4, Insightful)
That smart TV is the perfect way to see what a guest does, what data they look at, images, movies.. or to turn on a mic/camera if they have guests to talk to their fellow workers on the same trip.
Re: (Score:2)
That won't always work. Not all hotels use regular TVs but often special-purpose hotel TVs with special hotel functions such as info channel and pay-per-view etc. These often have no ports - only a single fixed cable at the back going into the wall.
Many older hotels are also stuck with standard-definition or 720p TVs. I have even encountered that the TV on a 4.5 star hotel had a broken cable.
And
... most hotel TVs are stuck on the wall pretty high, sometimes far from power sockets so you would have to bring
We don't need laptops anymore (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
This is exactly Microsoft's plan. New ARM processors are fast and versatile enough such that a small mobile device will work as a normal computer for most every person. No other firm has seen this coming.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
And when I need to work at a client, I need their docking station, with complementary keylogger.
And when I need to work around without stopping at a hotel I need to take with me the docking station (lol)
No, laptops are not going anywhere. The only reason the sales are down is because we are hitting the "good enough" target with 4-5 year products, a 3 year laptop is not crap anymore.
Not to mention the absurdity of trying to work on a mobile operating system. You want me to work on android? ios? it's a joke,
Re: We don't need laptops anymore (Score:2)
Yeah, just *try* running a CPU that's in the same class as a quadcore+ i7 @3.0+ Ghz... with a high-spec gaming-quality GPU... in a device with the form factor of a Nexus 4... and run it at full speed. If it DOESN'T melt itself, it'll be hot enough to give your hands & fingers second-degree burns.
easy to remove hdd / ssd card is needed now apple (Score:3)
easy to remove hdd / ssd card is needed now apple better keep this in mind.
Re: (Score:3)
That's exactly what I'd do. There is no law against carrying a 3.5" HDD/SDD in your shirt pocket.
We could do all that shit (Score:5, Insightful)
Or we could elect a different class of politicians instead of following blind tribalism. Sorry, but all this is self inflicted, and every chance they have, the voters only make it worse.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm not entirely convinced that a different administration would have done things differently on this one thing.
Every administration is afraid of getting the next big terror attack pinned on them. Politicians are motivated by fear as well as voters.
I'm pretty sure this is why Obama ended up continuing or even expanding surveillance despite his earlier criticism of it. It's not that he suddenly loved surveillance, it's that once he was the one who'd be left holding the bag if something bad happened, his prio
Stupid but effective (Score:2)
TBH, laptops aren't something you should travel with anyway. All of your data and personal info is at risk anytime you connect to a hotel wifi. I never travel with my computer or use a public computer with any personal info, logins/passwords...etc.
Even traveling with your phone is a bad idea now that it can be 100% copied by gov'ts as you go through airports. Just lock all your electronic stuff up at home and unplug for a vacation.
If you're traveling on business none of your own personal stuff should be on
Re: (Score:2)
...We're at a kind of transition point for electronics anyway. Pretty soon we'll become very untethered from devices and be able to use our own information safely from anywhere without it getting compromised.
And how exactly will we become "untethered" from devices? You will need some kind of device to access your information, and devices will continue to be compromised, either by suppliers continuing to prioritize profits over secure designs, or by consumers exercising their right to not give a shit about security, and use poor practices.
One of the simplest ways to secure data would be encrypting a thumb drive. 95% of consumers don't know how to do this today, and don't care to take the time or effort to lear
Re: (Score:3)
Probably some kind of subcutaneous chip with your encrypted credentials that allows access to your encrypted data remotely and could be bricked with a single thought if there was impending risk of intrusion.
Another way is if we start using avatars of ourselves for business travel; beam a holographic AI-driven avatar of yourself to whatever business meeting you must attend and skip the queue at the airport! I mean there really is no need for travel apa
Re: (Score:2)
Which is fine, unless you are the owner of said business... and do you seriously think that the insurance against theft or damage during flights is going to be cheap?
VPN and buy a laptop (Score:3)
Remove the factory ssd.
Update, install the productivity apps needed using a very secure VPN.
Use open source OS or a new copy of Windows 10.
Do all work with a VPN thats trusted and tested.
If your company demands you take their special secure "crypto" laptop, its a risk in another nation.
Do not trust any "cloud" brand, product or crypto service as other nations security services will be expecting that and have accessed it many times before.
Do not walk out of your hotel without your laptop. Staff will report that to their nations security services and the time will be used to access the laptop and plant gov malware.
On exit from that nation recycle the hardware after fully removing all data.
Do not return from any nation with any hardware or software. Ensure any uploads went to a secure VPN on an isolated secure network.
Even if the VPN fails the other nation gets nothing extra from your secure network or other projects.
Consider the same for any cell phone. Dont use the cell phone in the other nation for any normal calls or work calls. Buy a local phone only for urgent calls and give your new number via VPN. Expect all numbers called and voice prints to be fully collected by the nations security services.
If you want to take images of the trip, buy a cheap dslr or buy a much better quality cell phone. Use the card to move images to a different laptop, with a different VPN only to send images from.
Dont mix work files and another nations cell phone. Dont take the cell phone back with you. Dont mix the images with any other networks, data later.
Re: (Score:3)
Fly without a laptop. Arrive in the destination nation. Find a computer shop. Buy new ssd like media. Buy a new laptop that can have its installed ssd replaced. Remove the factory ssd. Update, install the productivity apps needed using a very secure VPN. Use open source OS or a new copy of Windows 10. Do all work with a VPN thats trusted and tested. If your company demands you take their special secure "crypto" laptop, its a risk in another nation. Do not trust any "cloud" brand, product or crypto service as other nations security services will be expecting that and have accessed it many times before. Do not walk out of your hotel without your laptop. Staff will report that to their nations security services and the time will be used to access the laptop and plant gov malware. On exit from that nation recycle the hardware after fully removing all data. Do not return from any nation with any hardware or software. Ensure any uploads went to a secure VPN on an isolated secure network. Even if the VPN fails the other nation gets nothing extra from your secure network or other projects. Consider the same for any cell phone. Dont use the cell phone in the other nation for any normal calls or work calls. Buy a local phone only for urgent calls and give your new number via VPN. Expect all numbers called and voice prints to be fully collected by the nations security services. If you want to take images of the trip, buy a cheap dslr or buy a much better quality cell phone. Use the card to move images to a different laptop, with a different VPN only to send images from. Dont mix work files and another nations cell phone. Dont take the cell phone back with you. Dont mix the images with any other networks, data later.
Your recommendations include buying hardware while in another country. What the hell makes you think you can trust a foreign hardware vendor? If you're this paranoid, it would be easier to travel with known hardware and use strong encryption, hardware firewalls, and strong VPN services.
Also, more and more electronics are being made in a sealed form factor, thus there are no removable components like SSDs.
Re: (Score:3)
"What the hell makes you think you can trust a foreign hardware vendor?"
The same thing that makes you think you can trust a domestic vendor.
;-)
what will happen is (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
all laptops are wiped of any personal information upon return to the rental outlet,
Except for the keylogger deeply embedded in the system, of course.
Intel's new Compute Card (Score:2)
Insofar as the Intel Compute Card was a solution looking for a problem, this might be a problem it could be a solution for, though a little more heavy-weight then just taking a SD card or USB stick.
Here's a crazy thought (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So how much would they have to pay YOU not to take a multi-thousand dollar item once a day ($1M salaries for luggage handlers?)
Sharing economy? (Score:2)
As absurd as it sounds, this might create a market for new laptop-for-hire businesses.
Re: (Score:2)
Simple (Score:2)
Start a laptop rental business.
If only Chromebooks came with... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Terminal problem is pretty well solved: termux, crosh, and others.
Eclipse isn't likely to ever happen unless someone ports it to asm.js, poor alternatives: Codiad, Project Orion, codenvy.io, and others.
Going into dev mode and installing crouton is a good compromise, but then you're really running Linux/Ubuntu/Debian and not ChromeOS.
Laptop renitng shops (Score:2)
I will sett up laptop renting shops all over the world.
Hopefully you have a back up of your own that can be accesed remotely or an usb stick with what is relevant for you during travel.
Probably a bootable usb stick or usb drive would be best.
A boom for remote teleconferencing companies (Score:3)
When airline travel becomes (literally) a pain in the ass, teleconferencing will grow big-time.
Fuck them (Score:2)
Cloud computing (Score:2)
I'll expense a Chromebook or netbook at my trip's destination, or get a loaner from IT if I'm visiting one of my company's sites. I'll throw the Chromebook in the garbage before I leave.
We beat the terrorist, but add millions of tons of electronics to landfills.
Re: (Score:2)
You know you can wipe those machines pretty effectively these days. No need to trash anything. Just rent your computer, wipe it before your return it.
Company policy is already to travel light (Score:3)
I suppose I'll stop taking my personal laptop (Score:2)
And if my company issued laptop is stolen from checked baggage – on business travel – my company will just have to suck it up I guess.
Would Twitler listen if all 500 of the Fortune 500 company CEOs told him it's a bad idea?
After every trip I'll just wipe it and reinstall. I don't keep anything of value on it anyway – the time it takes to do that is pretty negligible.
you know how this will go... (Score:2)
This is what I see happening if the ban goes into affect
1. traveler needs to register the Laptop with the TSA and pays $, maybe a yearly fee(?)
2. The TSA takes the device and maybe puts spyware on it along with a 'lock' or 'sticker' or something certifying the laptop is allowed
3. every so often it can be searched by the TSA or you have to get it re-certified
4. now you are allowed to take it with you
If business users are not allowed to work while flying I can see airline profits dropping and airlines complai
Possible solutions to the NSA's hentai tentacles-- (Score:2)
Given that the NSA and pals dont truly feel alive unless they have their tentacles all up in your shit when you enter the international border, along with the ever increasing insistence that they need to search your devices, citizen-- Perhaps it is time we re-evaluated how we store data, and what we store.
The things the NSA are looking for are bits of metadata to connect you with world events. Breadcrumbs in your browsing history, your IM's log feature, the documents in your documents folders, etc.
Now, giv
Cloud Data is so much safer. (Score:2)
Re:Do it the old fashioned way... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Encrypting your dead tree notebook must have taken forever
No encryption. I write in Engrish [engrish.com]. For the high school grads in the TSA, my notebook is non-threatening because it looks like college-level English that they can't understand.
Re: (Score:3)
Just don't have any threatening math [theguardian.com] in your notebook.
Re:Do it the old fashioned way... (Score:5, Funny)
Just don't have any threatening math in your notebook.
I write Roman numerals instead of Arabic numerals.
;)
Re:Do it the old fashioned way... (Score:5, Funny)
I'm a doctor you insensitive clod, my handwritings already encrypted!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The last time I took an airplane trip I took a dead tree notebook instead of my laptop. No hassle in getting that through airport security. It didn't hurt that I was away from the Internet for a whole week.
Can it play 1080p feature length movies? Or are you limited to the sketches on the edge of the paper played back at 10fps and limited to 100 frames?
Re: (Score:2)
Or are you limited to the sketches on the edge of the paper played back at 10fps and limited to 100 frames?
I took a notebook. I didn't take a tablet.
:P
Re:The reason given makes absolutely no sense (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Then it can be trivially concealed around the body if this argument is correct. Unless you do cavity searches.
Re: (Score:2)
You an do a power wash of the chromebook... before and/or after.. but we should assume that State actors have access to items stored in the Cloud... and accessing them while over seas (or at least out of the country) prob. makes it easier for them to access the data.
apple and Linux are to big to lock out. Also the s (Score:2)
apple and Linux are to big to lock out. Also the sever market place is to big to make windows only and hyper-v sucks
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Meanwhile anyone with a truck and knife can cause terrorism." Yes, but they only kill 12 people, not 259 like on Pan Am flight 103.
They killed 89 in the Bataclan theatre. They killed 192 in the Madrid train bombings. There are enough crowded places that a handful of people with automatic weapons can create a massacre.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Of course, however the monetary loss is much smaller.
If they wanted to create more monetary loss, there's plenty of unguarded infrastructure that can be attacked.
Re: (Score:2)
Edit the video file, get the images ready, type the text. Send the encrypted story.
Went returning home do not take the laptop as another nations security services might have had time to add some gov malware.
Entering another nation with your own hardware gets other governments interesting in what it has, what it connects to and any crypto or contacts.
So buy hardware just for that nation, edit, report, upload with
Re: (Score:2)
Since the world is adopting the American National Operating System (Win 10)
Isn't Linux developed by an American? [lwn.net]
Re: (Score:2)
Check your laptop with a gun in the bag. Luggage with a gun in it get extra special treatment; if one gets lost they just opened themselves up to all sorts of civil and criminal liabilities.
That won't work at the Philly airport, which is famous for guns stolen from checked luggage. Had a cop friend have his gun stolen from a locked gun case. This rule will also apply to cameras, which will impact the travel industry.
Re: (Score:3)
You don't even need a gun, you just need a aluminum receiver from something like an AK - you don't need a license, it's super lightweight yet it's considered a 'weapon' for TSA/FAA purposes and thus gets all the tags and treatment a gun gets.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is Muslims are like Jews. It's both a religious and ethnic group and the distinction between who is a 'true believer', figuring out who is an ethnic Muslim and which of the various sects they adhere to is hard. Most Muslims (80%) indeed believe in some form of Sharia or Jihad, but that means there are still ~200M of them that don't.
Christianity has the same problem, ~10% of their membership is more than willing to commit murder when their pastor tells them so - just look at Jehovah's Witnesses,
Teleconferencing solutions (Score:3)