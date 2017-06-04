What To Do If the Laptop Ban Goes Global (backchannel.com) 91
"The U.S. is reportedly seriously considering a greatly expanded ban on laptops in airplane cabins," writes Slashdot reader mirandakatz -- sharing some advice from Dan Gillmor. If the government still allows laptops to be checked in with luggage, "the priority will be to discourage tampering and mitigate the risks associated with theft," he writes, envisioning that "If I have to check mine, I'll pack it in bubble wrap and tape, and do some other things to make it evident if someone has tampered with the machine." But of course there's other precautions: [W]e can travel with bare-bones operating system setups, with as little personal or business data as possible (preferably none at all) on the laptop's internal disk drive. When we arrive and get back online, we can work mostly in browsers and retrieve what we need from cloud storage for the specific applications that have to run "locally" on the PC... You might also get a Chromebook for international travel. Chromebooks run Google's Chrome operating system and keep pretty much all data in Google's cloud. So you could carry a bare Chromebook through a border, go online, and retrieve the information you need. You have to completely trust Google with this method...
[The article also suggests encrypting the hard disk -- along with your phone -- or carrying an external drive.] I use the Ubuntu operating system, and this simplifies creating a special travel setup. In preparation for international hassles, I've put a copy of my OS and essential data files on an encrypted USB thumb drive, which holds 256 gigabytes of data... If I've forgotten to load some specific files, and I have them backed up in the cloud, I can always go there.
Because of all the additional security procedures, he utlimately predicts higher ticket prices, fewer business travellers, and, according to Bruce Schneier, "a new category of 'trusted travelers' who are allowed to carry their electronics onto planes."
Honestly, who the heck trusts that their laptop would not be seriously damaged or stolen if they check it in their baggage? I've had things that were MUCH LESS fragile than a laptop completely destroyed in checked baggage.
That's if you're lucky enough to ever see it again.
If this goes into effect, I'll get a hard case that's form-fitting for the laptop, and a larger hard case that and other things go into.
They are virtually indestructible, and if you have a good lock on them extremely hard to open. I had someone try, and fail to pry both locks off a hard case in Botswana.
Outside the US you can use non TSA locks which are much more secure.
Also in addition, foreign airports with questionable luggage handling security offer a plastic wrap service, that wraps a bunch of layers
Just a few years ago a MAFIA ring exactly doing that was arrested.
They had stollen millions of dollars worth of cameras, laptops, money, jewlary from air plane cargo.
Of course they were employees of the relevant air lines.
My plan is to avoid travel by plane as much as I can. And if I really have to travel, then I'm going to leave my laptop at home. I don't trust the baggage handlers not to steal it, so checking in is not an option.
Sounds like an opportunity for some enterprising company to offer laptop rentals at airports. Pick it up when you arrive, drop it back off on the return.
The TSA could run it using the ones they've stolen.
Obviously it would require some record keeping in case someone actually gets their own machine back and makes a fuss, not that anything would happen because even cardboard cops are part of the ingroup..
Sounds like an opportunity for some enterprising company to offer laptop rentals at airports.
Some airline is already experimenting with providing laptop loaners for free to business and first class passengers.
Of course, most corporate IT Security folks would rightly ban that for their employees. Given the amount of industrial and personal espionage performed by the NSA, CIA and their pals . . . most folks should just stay away from this anyway.
Hmmm . . . maybe airlines need to offer more options for passengers willing to pay more for tickets? Like, Muslims are banned, but laptops are allowed
How do you know what OS / backdoor is on that laptop/device ?
It is already a huge burden to have a minimum level of privacy on "random" devices.
A device that is specifically given to foreign visitors is surely going to be snooped upon.
So far, the USB computer on a stick is still the best bet.
you don't. but that won't stop company CEOs seeing it and thinking "this is a wonderful way to continue productivity!" and sign up for it en masse. haven't you learned that stupid ideas are the most profitable and thus have the most support?
-dk
Or be waiting for it to show on any of their national networks for later inspection and access.
A fair number of cargo shops have limited space for passengers. I understand the conditions are a bit spartan and there's not much entertainment, plus it might take a week to cross the Atlantic.
The NY Times had an article on taking a cargo ship from the Atlantic to the Great Lakes for a week. Sounds like fun.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/21/travel/great-lakes-montreal-minnesota.html [nytimes.com]
Uh, you don't need to hop on a freighter to cross the Atlantic, there are still scheduled passenger liners plying the Atlantic routes, and a crossing can take as little as three days in decent luxury.
Since this only applies to flights to foreign countries, it's hard to avoid travel by plane
There are a couple within distance of train/car, and I can avoid nearly all the others.
Most cargo ships have passenger cabins.
And they are faster than passenger ships anyway.
Also, stuff like this is just going to push development of autonomous vehicles and their use for business travel and vacation travel even faster.
Won't help for really long-distance or overseas travel, of course, but for regional travel why not bypass all of the airport/airline/TSA BS?
Get in your car the night before, tell it to take you to some other city, then take a nap and wake up when you get there. No lines, no security, and no having to get to the airport two hours ahead of time "just in case"... only
The units built into the seat backs will serve. And now, with more convenient spacing [latimes.com], it will be much easier to reach the touchscreen. The tray table, which is now jabbing your chest, will be the keyboard.
None of this will work with BIOS malware installed over ThunderBolt. Who knows what software attacks we don't know about yet. Glitter nail polish is fun and "cool story, bro," but why do you think tamper-proofing works on an adversary with unlimited time and tool-funding to attack your specific model, and, for example, how do you expect to tamper-proof your keyboard?
These responses aren't threat-proportionate. If the laptop has been out of your physical control it's less trustworthy. If it's been out of
Re:Do it the old fashioned way... (Score:4, Insightful)
Encrypting your dead tree notebook must have taken forever
No encryption. I write in Engrish [engrish.com]. For the high school grads in the TSA, my notebook is non-threatening because it looks like college-level English that they can't understand.
Just don't have any threatening math [theguardian.com] in your notebook.
Just don't have any threatening math in your notebook.
I write Roman numerals instead of Arabic numerals.
;)
I'm a doctor you insensitive clod, my handwritings already encrypted!
If the explanation about a risk from laptops were the real reason for the ban, then the obvious solution would be to remove all of the Li-ion batteries from the laptops and to ban ALL electronics including iPhone 8+ and Samsung 8+ which do not have removable batteries and yet which are dangerous enough according to EgyptAir Flight 804 in 2016 [slashdot.org].
But that solution is not being used. Therefore, the real reason cannot be about protecting the planes. The real reason is more likely something to do with wanting to h
Then it can be trivially concealed around the body if this argument is correct. Unless you do cavity searches.
Re: (Score:2)
You an do a power wash of the chromebook... before and/or after.. but we should assume that State actors have access to items stored in the Cloud... and accessing them while over seas (or at least out of the country) prob. makes it easier for them to access the data.
apple and Linux are to big to lock out. Also the sever market place is to big to make windows only and hyper-v sucks
"Meanwhile anyone with a truck and knife can cause terrorism." Yes, but they only kill 12 people, not 259 like on Pan Am flight 103.
They killed 89 in the Bataclan theatre. They killed 192 in the Madrid train bombings. There are enough crowded places that a handful of people with automatic weapons can create a massacre.
You can travel with something like an Intel NUC Skull Canyon or a Compute Stick and just plug it into the hotel TV's HDMI port. No laptop battery, no fire hazard, etc. Or you can simply use your phone as a computer and plug it into an HDMI port.
You can carry sensitive data on a separate micro-SD card, which, realistically, airport security or passport control won't look for or find unless you're already on a terrorist watch list, in which case a laptop ban is the least of your worries.
That smart TV is the perfect way to see what a guest does, what data they look at, images, movies.. or to turn on a mic/camera if they have guests to talk to their fellow workers on the same trip.
That won't always work. Not all hotels use regular TVs but often special-purpose hotel TVs with special hotel functions such as info channel and pay-per-view etc. These often have no ports - only a single fixed cable at the back going into the wall.
Many older hotels are also stuck with standard-definition or 720p TVs. I have even encountered that the TV on a 4.5 star hotel had a broken cable.
And
... most hotel TVs are stuck on the wall pretty high, sometimes far from power sockets so you would have to bring
We don't need laptops anymore (Score:4, Interesting)
This is exactly Microsoft's plan. New ARM processors are fast and versatile enough such that a small mobile device will work as a normal computer for most every person. No other firm has seen this coming.
easy to remove hdd / ssd card is needed now apple better keep this in mind.
That's exactly what I'd do. There is no law against carrying a 3.5" HDD/SDD in your shirt pocket.
Or we could elect a different class of politicians instead of following blind tribalism. Sorry, but all this is self inflicted, and every chance they have, the voters only make it worse.
TBH, laptops aren't something you should travel with anyway. All of your data and personal info is at risk anytime you connect to a hotel wifi. I never travel with my computer or use a public computer with any personal info, logins/passwords...etc.
Even traveling with your phone is a bad idea now that it can be 100% copied by gov'ts as you go through airports. Just lock all your electronic stuff up at home and unplug for a vacation.
If you're traveling on business none of your own personal stuff should be on
...We're at a kind of transition point for electronics anyway. Pretty soon we'll become very untethered from devices and be able to use our own information safely from anywhere without it getting compromised.
And how exactly will we become "untethered" from devices? You will need some kind of device to access your information, and devices will continue to be compromised, either by suppliers continuing to prioritize profits over secure designs, or by consumers exercising their right to not give a shit about security, and use poor practices.
One of the simplest ways to secure data would be encrypting a thumb drive. 95% of consumers don't know how to do this today, and don't care to take the time or effort to lear
Edit the video file, get the images ready, type the text. Send the encrypted story.
Went returning home do not take the laptop as another nations security services might have had time to add some gov malware.
Entering another nation with your own hardware gets other governments interesting in what it has, what it connects to and any crypto or contacts.
So buy hardware just for that nation, edit, report, upload with
Remove the factory ssd.
Update, install the productivity apps needed using a very secure VPN.
Use open source OS or a new copy of Windows 10.
Do all work with a VPN thats trusted and tested.
If your company demands you take their special secure "crypto" laptop, its a risk in another nation.
Do not trust any "cloud" brand, product or crypto se
Fly without a laptop. Arrive in the destination nation. Find a computer shop. Buy new ssd like media. Buy a new laptop that can have its installed ssd replaced. Remove the factory ssd. Update, install the productivity apps needed using a very secure VPN. Use open source OS or a new copy of Windows 10. Do all work with a VPN thats trusted and tested. If your company demands you take their special secure "crypto" laptop, its a risk in another nation. Do not trust any "cloud" brand, product or crypto service as other nations security services will be expecting that and have accessed it many times before. Do not walk out of your hotel without your laptop. Staff will report that to their nations security services and the time will be used to access the laptop and plant gov malware. On exit from that nation recycle the hardware after fully removing all data. Do not return from any nation with any hardware or software. Ensure any uploads went to a secure VPN on an isolated secure network. Even if the VPN fails the other nation gets nothing extra from your secure network or other projects. Consider the same for any cell phone. Dont use the cell phone in the other nation for any normal calls or work calls. Buy a local phone only for urgent calls and give your new number via VPN. Expect all numbers called and voice prints to be fully collected by the nations security services. If you want to take images of the trip, buy a cheap dslr or buy a much better quality cell phone. Use the card to move images to a different laptop, with a different VPN only to send images from. Dont mix work files and another nations cell phone. Dont take the cell phone back with you. Dont mix the images with any other networks, data later.
Your recommendations include buying hardware while in another country. What the hell makes you think you can trust a foreign hardware vendor? If you're this paranoid, it would be easier to travel with known hardware and use strong encryption, hardware firewalls, and strong VPN services.
Also, more and more electronics are being made in a sealed form factor, thus there are no removable components like SSDs.
Insofar as the Intel Compute Card was a solution looking for a problem, this might be a problem it could be a solution for, though a little more heavy-weight then just taking a SD card or USB stick.
As absurd as it sounds, this might create a market for new laptop-for-hire businesses.
Start a laptop rental business.
If only Chromebooks came with... (Score:2)
I will sett up laptop renting shops all over the world.
Hopefully you have a back up of your own that can be accesed remotely or an usb stick with what is relevant for you during travel.
Probably a bootable usb stick or usb drive would be best.
When airline travel becomes (literally) a pain in the ass, teleconferencing will grow big-time.
I'll expense a Chromebook or netbook at my trip's destination, or get a loaner from IT if I'm visiting one of my company's sites. I'll throw the Chromebook in the garbage before I leave.
We beat the terrorist, but add millions of tons of electronics to landfills.
