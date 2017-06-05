Can Twitter Survive By Becoming A User-Owned Co-Op? (salon.com) 29
What's going to happen now that Twitter's stock price has dropped from $66 a share to just $18? An anonymous reader quotes Salon: A small group of shrewd Twitter users and shareholders have come up with proposals to fundamentally restructure the way Twitter is controlled, to turn the company into a public service by removing the need to feed investors' ceaseless appetite for hitting quarterly growth benchmarks... Sonja Trauss, a Bay Area housing policy activist, and Twitter shareholder Alex Chiang proposed earlier this year a resolution for the company's recent annual shareholder vote to promote ways to get Twitter users to buy stock in the company, such as offering ways to buy shares directly through the Twitter website and mobile app. If many individual Twitter users each owned a small piece of the company, then they could participate collectively (through the annual shareholder voting process) in steering the direction of the company.
The idea makes sense from a labor standpoint. Twitter's value comes from user's tweets, which provides the backbone for digital advertising revenue. Twitter also sells this user-generated data to third parties that use it mainly for market research. This bloc of user-shareholders could theoretically overtake the control major institutional shareholders...have over the company. Because a lot of owners of a few shares of the company would have little to lose if the stock price doesn't grow or wavers, Twitter would be less beholden to meeting Wall Street's often brutal expectations.
The idea makes sense from a labor standpoint. Twitter's value comes from user's tweets, which provides the backbone for digital advertising revenue. Twitter also sells this user-generated data to third parties that use it mainly for market research. This bloc of user-shareholders could theoretically overtake the control major institutional shareholders...have over the company. Because a lot of owners of a few shares of the company would have little to lose if the stock price doesn't grow or wavers, Twitter would be less beholden to meeting Wall Street's often brutal expectations.
That isn't... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
1 divided by 635,000,000 (Score:2)
get the news organisations to pay (Score:1)
after all they spend most of the time telling me what some fuckwit on twitter thinks about something. or a celebrity fuckwit thinks about something else.
easier than doing some research and writing some content, eh?
The rats are abandoning the ship (Score:5, Insightful)
Perhaps I'm being cynical here, but it almost sounds as if someone wants to unload his shares in Twitter onto the only demographic dumb enough to buy shares in Twitter.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a Free Speech Warrior fantasy. Twitter is the most popular micro-blogging platform by far. If it becomes publicly owned they think it will abandon all rules and fall back to what is legal under US law, with zero enforcement because if someone is harassing you then you should call the police.
Won't work (Score:2)
There's nothing in this plan to stop institutional investors from buying up large numbers of shares and effectively gaining control and doing exactly what the proposers are trying to stop. It's ha
Re:Won't work (Score:4, Interesting)
The most serious problem with Twitter is not who gets involved or who it highlights. It is Twitter's core approach to conversation. 140 characters do not provide enough room to make a real argument or explain anything in detail. Instead, posts devolve into cheap point-scoring and the use of slogans that signal one's tribal affiliation. This pushes people out of the "middle" and towards some outlier perspective -- maybe "pro" or "con" on the original question, or maybe "con" on the Internet or humanity in general.
Can? Yes. (Score:3)
Can? Yes. Will? No!
Confused about it (Score:2)
Most likely I will be modded to hell but I cannot understand the point of Twitter: I just cannot compress my thoughts to 140 characters. Also my brains cannot process such incomplete ideas anyways: when I'm reading tweets and I feel like my brains want to implode because I feel like I'm not getting the data I want to get. IOW, most tweets are basically the bait for proper pieces of information.
So, what's twitter then? A service where you can publish news titles or share significantly downsized photos? Enl
A business still needs to make money (Score:2)
No matter who owns Twitter, they still need a reliable revenue stream to keep the lights on. Getting users to buy shares will only make them lose money if the company goes the way of Yahoo.
No. (Score:1)