IBM Research Alliance Has Figured Out How To Make 5nm Chips
IBM, GlobalFoundries, and Samsung said Monday that they have found a way to make thinner transistors, which should enable them to pack 30 billion switches onto a microprocessor chip the size of a fingernail. The tech industry has been fueled for decades by the ability of chipmakers to shoehorn ever smaller, faster transistors into the chips that power laptops, servers, and mobile devices. But industry watchers have worried lately that technology was pushing the limits of Moore's Law -- a prediction made by Intel co-founder Gordon Moore in 1965 that computing power would double every two years as chips got more densely packed. From a report: Today's chips are built with transistors whose dimensions measure 10 nanometers, which means about 1,000 fit end-to-end across the diameter of a human hair. The next generation will shrink that dimension to 7nm, and the IBM-Samsung development goes one generation beyond that to 5nm. That means transistors can be packed four times as densely on a chip compared with today's technology. "A nanosheet-based 5nm chip will deliver performance and power, together with density," said Huiming Bu, IBM's director of silicon integration and device research. Take all those numbers with a nanograin of salt, though, because chipmakers no longer agree on what exactly they're measuring about transistors. And there's also a long road between this research announcement and actual commercial manufacturing. IBM believes this new process won't cost any more than chips with today's transistor designs, but its approach requires an expensive shift that chipmakers have put off for years: the use of extreme ultraviolet light to etch chip features onto silicon wafers.
Since Whatanut doesn't spell it out. Moore's law is an observation that number of transisters in a dense integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years. This is a tech site, we should get it right - shame on msmash. Really, why go to the trouble to name Moore's first name and the year, and get what he actually said wrong.
OK. Enough discussion on the inaccuracy. What do yall think of their 5nm claim?
"What do yall think of their 5nm claim?"
They just about hit the limits of atomic transistors, if this is true and the feature size they refer to is not the trace but the transistor itself.
From that, I expect to see at least an IPC improvement of 2 or 3 per thread given the shitty bloated coding everyone does now days, which should put us back on par with how things worked when we were on server-class P3 dies and didn't need these extra bullshit instructions.
"but its approach requires an expensive shift that chipmakers have put off for years: the use of extreme ultraviolet light"
Actually, EUV has been planned for 5nm all along (even for 7nm). It make the process cheaper, not more expensive (by reducing the number of masks)
But EUV is much, much slower. For volume production, you end up with fewer wafers per day.