Microsoft Leak Reveals New Windows 10 Workstation Edition For Power Users (theverge.com) 37
Upon close inspection of the Windows 10 build that Microsoft accidentally pushed to insiders last week, several users are reporting discovering the reference of a new Windows 10 SKU. From a report: In a leaked slide, Microsoft describes the edition as "Windows 10 Pro for Workstation" with four main capabilities:
1. Workstation mode: Microsoft plans to optimize the OS by identifying "typical compute and graphics intensive workloads" to provide peak performance and reliability when Workstation mode is enabled.
2. Resilient file system: Microsoft's file system successor to NTFS, dubbed ReFS, is enabled in this new version, with support for fault-tolerance, optimized for large data volumes, and auto-correcting.
3. Faster file handling: As workstation machines are typically used for large data volumes across networks, Microsoft is including the SMBDirect protocol for file sharing and high throughput, low latency, and low CPU utilization when accessing network shares.
4. Expanded hardware support: Microsoft is also planning to allow Windows 10 Pro for Workstation on machines with up to 4 CPUs and a memory limit of 6TB. Windows 10 Pro currently only supports 2 CPUs.
Great! (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
You wish. And I do, too. It's the first (and only) thing I thought of when reading the headline, actually... But then it turns out to just be some fucking stupid bullshit about performance. Sigh.
Re: (Score:3)
Oh, look! It's so cute when they're so naive!!!
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
What got me laughing was the following:
Workstation mode: Microsoft plans to optimize the OS by identifying "typical compute and graphics intensive workloads" to provide peak performance and reliability when Workstation mode is enabled.
So, if workshation-mode gives us peak performance and reliability, then what the hell are we receiving now?
Also, in the Microsoft sphere, isn't it generally acknowledged that performance and reliability are usually at-odds with each other? Reliability comes from using older, established technologies that have had time to mature through fairly expensive development over the long-term. Performance tends to come from embracing the latest/greatest as soon as it's availab
Re: (Score:2)
will enterprise get the same stuff? VLK only? (Score:2)
will enterprise get the same stuff? will this be VLK only that targets medium to large businesses and not smaller ones that may need high end systems.
How many versions of Win10 are there? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Frankly, I've lost count at this point.
Eleven. Most Windows only go up to ten, but this one goes up to eleven . . .
Choose a Vista 2.0 now with names that are just ab (Score:2)
Choose a Vista 2.0 now with names that are just about the same.
Why not add windows 10 pro for gamers just to confuse people even more.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
"Auto-Correcting" (Score:3)
Clippy-Pro!
who needs an 4 socket workstations board now days? (Score:2)
who needs an 4 socket workstation board now days? with the high core counts some times even 1 cpu can do the job maybe 2 just to get a lot of pci-e lanes.
Or amd 128 pci-e lanes with 1 or 2 cpus.
Definitely fake (Score:2)
At a minimum it would be called, "Windows 10, Professional Platinum Ultimate Enterprise Synergy Business Executive Edition".
NT for workstations? Windows 2016 for workstations (Score:2)
NT for workstations? Windows 2016 for workstations?
SMB Direct (Score:2)
The SMB Direct [microsoft.com] feature sounds interesting. Apparently it was introduced in Windows Server 2012.
It requires a network adapter that supports Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA). Here's the part I found interesting:
After at least one RDMA network connection is created, the TCP/IP connection used for the original protocol negotiation is no longer used. However, the TCP/IP connection is retained in case the RDMA network connections fail.
Pass (Score:3)
So we've got different behavior for drivers (or otherwise different handling of hardware) for Windows Update to routinely fuck up, a new, untested file system that was delayed so much because it was unreliable, and a new SMB thing to get hacked.
And all you're promising me is somewhat better resource/process management, slightly faster access to network files, an allegedly more robust file system, and the ability to use more CPUs and RAM?
No thanks.
Until you provide numbers, I won't care about your alleged improvements. In the old days, the extent of their tuning for the server OS vs the desktop OS was changing the "Processor scheduling" option from "Programs" to "Background Services" and presumable adjusting the scheduling algorithm to stop putting services on the short bus.
Network file access is fast enough on a wired link. Sure, I'd like for it to be faster, but where are the numbers? Do I need a new share that supports the new shit as well? Or are the improvements only on the client side? If they're client side, then why not just improve regular SMB handling for everyone?
I haven't had an issue with NTFS that wasn't related to hardware issues. NTFS isn't the greatest, but I have no issues with out. I've encountered the ol' scandisk errors on it when shit is shutdown forcefully due to power loss or thermal protection, but those were always recoverable events. I've only had unrecoverable events on failing hardware.
With AMD's Threadripper you can get 16 cores and 32 threads in a single socket. With Epyc, you can get 32/64. And Epyc supports multiple sockets. If you need more than that you wait for Intel's upcoming 18/36 CPU for $2000, or get a big, slow Xeon (or two). I wouldn't consider such beasts "workstations". They'd be servers, in a rack with proper cooling, power filtering/redundancy/backup, ECC memory, physical security, etc., and the workstation would be someone remoting in to it. I don't know what the limit on RAM is for existing Windows 10 SKUs, but I doubt it's a practical limit for anyone who shouldn't be running shit on an actual server.
Now, if they had removed the telemetry entirely and let me truly turn off shit like Cortana, the Windows Store, the forced updates, etc., AND respect that decision and (and not default it back to on after each update I do choose to install), then I'd care.
Now with built-in corporate espionage, phase 2! (Score:3)
Yay, new features! ... Wait a minute... (Score:1)
Or put another way:
1. Runs as fast as possible.
2. Fast and fault-tolerant file system.
3. Handles files as fast as possible.
4. Supports the hardware you already have.
Isn't that what all operating systems should do out of the box? What's with this stupid tiered pricing thing for non-feature features? Keep your SLA pricing where it belongs.
Re: (Score:2)
Malware for sale or rent (Score:2)
Given the fact windows is a spying and advertising platform who would pay extra to use it for "work" only to be hosed by forced data exfiltration and forced updates
/w shoddy QA regardless of it's other capabilities?
I mean.. when they can't even manage... to force the right version of windows out the door.. when they resort to outright lies and trickery to get their way.. when their operating systems come pre-installed with a remote access trojan and stated policy granting them the right to exfiltrate your