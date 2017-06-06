Kaspersky Files Antitrust Complaint Against Microsoft Over Disabling Its Antivirus Software (bloomberg.com) 28
Russian security software maker Kaspersky Lab has filed antitrust complaints against Microsoft with the European Commission and the German federal cartel office, it said in a statement on Tuesday. From a report: Kaspersky sent a formal complaint to European Union and German antitrust regulators, saying "hurdles" created by Microsoft limit consumer choice and drive up the cost of security software. "With the release of Windows 10, Microsoft started to create obstacles to competing manufacturers of security solutions, and introduce different ways of pushing users to forgo third-party software in favor of its own Windows Defender," Moscow-based Kaspersky said in a statement. In a statement, Eugene Kaspersky said, "We see clearly -- and are ready to prove -- that Microsoft uses its dominant position in the computer operating system (OS) market to fiercely promote its own -- inferior -- security software (Windows Defender) at the expense of users' previously self-chosen security solution. Such promotion is conducted using questionable methods, and we want to bring these methods to the attention of the anti-competition authorities."
Too bad Apple hardware sucks two.
Churchill to Lady: Madame you are ugly. And in the morning I will be sober, but you will still be ugly.
Regardless of whatever hardware is running, Windows is still a security mess compared to OS X.
To its credit Microsoft, years ago, got very serious about security. And I applaud them for it.
Google has also been very proactive with Android security.
Linux. Well? Somewhat. Not as much as I'd like. But we generally don't see large scale problems in the wild. Of course, one day we will.
You forgot to add Microsoft in the mix.
Anti-Virus software in order to work, needs to be rather invasive to the system it is running on. So the OS Maker doesn't want to have anyone making an "Anti-Virus" program to be installed with that level of rights. As we have a mountain of scams coming from the disguise of anti-virus and security software.
Now Kaspersky could be making a solid and safe product... However their country of origin has been a bad player in the world community, so there is also general fe
I'm not expecting any different outcome in the long run.
Oh, Microsoft, is there anything you can't fuck up? Is there any line you won't cross in pursuit of profits and customer lock-in? Is there not a single engineer, programmer, or executive in your organization with an intact pair of balls who will pause, and think, "Wait, we shouldn't do this..."?
No? Okay, just checking.
Not quite the right analogy. The car company does not fix the locks. They make their own accessory like the 3rd party accessories to fix the locks. Then they sell that accessory.
Microsoft does not sell Windows Defender as a separate product, it comes with Windows at no cost.
Kaspersky sucks (Score:2)
Microsoft sucks, too...and they're deserving of the hate they get, but Kaspersky may suck worse. I lost all respect for them as an "antivirus" application when one of my clients couldn't use Git because of it. Kaspersky identified Git (using SourceTree as a client) as malware, and kind of fucked up her file system, requiring her to do a system restore. After that, the client pretty much refused to use SourceTree, because she was convinced that it was a virus. Fuck Kaspersky...go Microsoft.
Seriously, I work in the IT industry, many of us ban all traffic from Russia and several Asian states by default. This means that Kapersky has the unfortunate side effect even though being cheaper unable to automatically update because it's on russian soil thus for us IT folks we've started to Migrate to other software that does auto update without fail and has local servers. If Kapersky would setup sub update servers on each state and tie their software to the country, with the correct DNS ties in the s
