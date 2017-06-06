Kaspersky Files Antitrust Complaint Against Microsoft Over Disabling Its Antivirus Software

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Russian security software maker Kaspersky Lab has filed antitrust complaints against Microsoft with the European Commission and the German federal cartel office, it said in a statement on Tuesday. From a report: Kaspersky sent a formal complaint to European Union and German antitrust regulators, saying "hurdles" created by Microsoft limit consumer choice and drive up the cost of security software. "With the release of Windows 10, Microsoft started to create obstacles to competing manufacturers of security solutions, and introduce different ways of pushing users to forgo third-party software in favor of its own Windows Defender," Moscow-based Kaspersky said in a statement. In a statement, Eugene Kaspersky said, "We see clearly -- and are ready to prove -- that Microsoft uses its dominant position in the computer operating system (OS) market to fiercely promote its own -- inferior -- security software (Windows Defender) at the expense of users' previously self-chosen security solution. Such promotion is conducted using questionable methods, and we want to bring these methods to the attention of the anti-competition authorities."

  • Microsoft has created a monopoly by almost literally forcing (decades ago) OEMs to pre-infect their hardware with Windows OS. If Microsoft can have a monopoly on systems infected with malware, then why can't it have a monopoly on the cure? It must be one of the rules of acquisition. Sell them the problem, and then sell them the cure for it. Why should others be able to profit selling the solution to a problem Microsoft created? If the solution is "too" effective, then malware may disappear -- which wou
    • The geek never learns this lesson: The OEM system install is essential for mass market sales --- and being "forced" to purchase an OEM license for Windows 95 wasn't a problem for HP or pragmatists like Michael Dell.

  • I'm not expecting any different outcome in the long run.

  • Oh, Microsoft, is there anything you can't fuck up? Is there any line you won't cross in pursuit of profits and customer lock-in? Is there not a single engineer, programmer, or executive in your organization with an intact pair of balls who will pause, and think, "Wait, we shouldn't do this..."?

    No? Okay, just checking.

  • Say It Ain't So... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @11:01AM (#54559973) Homepage
    Microsoft has been an upstanding corporate citizen since settling the US antitrust case and increasing its lobbying budget from zero dollars to millions of dollars each year.

  • Car analogy (Score:3)

    by hcs_$reboot ( 1536101 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @11:20AM (#54560151)
    That company makes cars easily stolen because the lock is weak. Thus a number of 3rd party shops sell locks that improve the car security. Then the car maker decides to fix the locks and the 3rd party accessory is not necessary anymore - who is to blame? Seriously, these anti-viruses have always been Windows parasites that only flourished thanks to Microsoft unable to implement a decent security solution earlier.
    • Not quite the right analogy. The car company does not fix the locks. They make their own accessory like the 3rd party accessories to fix the locks. Then they sell that accessory. Then they try to stop the 3rd party shops from selling 3rd party accessories that fix the locks. Maybe at some point the car manufacturer includes the accessory with the car, but still does not actually fix the locks.

      • Not quite the right analogy. The car company does not fix the locks. They make their own accessory like the 3rd party accessories to fix the locks. Then they sell that accessory.

        Microsoft does not sell Windows Defender as a separate product, it comes with Windows at no cost.

  • Microsoft sucks, too...and they're deserving of the hate they get, but Kaspersky may suck worse. I lost all respect for them as an "antivirus" application when one of my clients couldn't use Git because of it. Kaspersky identified Git (using SourceTree as a client) as malware, and kind of fucked up her file system, requiring her to do a system restore. After that, the client pretty much refused to use SourceTree, because she was convinced that it was a virus. Fuck Kaspersky...go Microsoft.

  • The fact their server is in Russia is why (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Seriously, I work in the IT industry, many of us ban all traffic from Russia and several Asian states by default. This means that Kapersky has the unfortunate side effect even though being cheaper unable to automatically update because it's on russian soil thus for us IT folks we've started to Migrate to other software that does auto update without fail and has local servers. If Kapersky would setup sub update servers on each state and tie their software to the country, with the correct DNS ties in the s

  • ... given that Windows Defender is a re-branding of Reliable AntiVirus, whose architect (Costin Raiu) Kaspersky hired from GeCAD before GeCAD sold RAV to Microsoft?

