More Than 20 Employees Fired at Uber in Sexual Harassment Investigation (cnbc.com) 14
More than 20 employees have been fired from Uber as part of an ongoing sexual harassment investigation, according to Bloomberg. From a report: In an explosive blog post earlier this year, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler alleged the company failed to act on sexual harassment and gender discrimination complaints. CEO Travis Kalanick called for an urgent investigation into the claims, led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. That investigation, with Holder at the helm, has given its own recommendations to Uber's board, according to Bloomberg. But Uber's 12,000 employees have been given an assessment of a separate investigation, led by an attorney in at Perkins Coie LLP, according to Bloomberg, who cite an anonymous source. Perkins Coie examined 215 claims, Bloomberg said.
hope the CEO is one of them (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And apparently for men with poor impulse control.
Rare hatred for a company (Score:2)
Rarely have I hated a company as much as I hate Uber....
Ignoring and violating local regulations
Violating labor laws
"Greyball" tracking
Interference in local politics
Toxic culture
What did I miss?
So about 10% validated (Score:2)
That's about right in my experience. 90% whiners, 10% actual issues.
They should have disciplined the whiners too.
Why do you say 10%? (Score:2)
If that is the case why are you assuming that the 215 claims were against 215 different employees?
The article doesn't seem to say, and i certainly don't know it for a fact myself, but i would suspect that many of the people who committed harassment serious enough to get fired probably harassed more than one person, and thus were the focus of more than one claim.
Re: (Score:2)
sadly underrated, and I'm lacking mod points -- boo =/