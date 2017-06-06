Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Technology

More Than 20 Employees Fired at Uber in Sexual Harassment Investigation (cnbc.com) 14

Posted by msmash from the fixing-things dept.
More than 20 employees have been fired from Uber as part of an ongoing sexual harassment investigation, according to Bloomberg. From a report: In an explosive blog post earlier this year, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler alleged the company failed to act on sexual harassment and gender discrimination complaints. CEO Travis Kalanick called for an urgent investigation into the claims, led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. That investigation, with Holder at the helm, has given its own recommendations to Uber's board, according to Bloomberg. But Uber's 12,000 employees have been given an assessment of a separate investigation, led by an attorney in at Perkins Coie LLP, according to Bloomberg, who cite an anonymous source. Perkins Coie examined 215 claims, Bloomberg said.

More Than 20 Employees Fired at Uber in Sexual Harassment Investigation More | Reply

More Than 20 Employees Fired at Uber in Sexual Harassment Investigation

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

10 to the 6th power Bicycles = 2 megacycles

Close