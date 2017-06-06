More Than 20 Employees Fired at Uber in Sexual Harassment Investigation (cnbc.com) 37
More than 20 employees have been fired from Uber as part of an ongoing sexual harassment investigation, according to Bloomberg. From a report: In an explosive blog post earlier this year, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler alleged the company failed to act on sexual harassment and gender discrimination complaints. CEO Travis Kalanick called for an urgent investigation into the claims, led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. That investigation, with Holder at the helm, has given its own recommendations to Uber's board, according to Bloomberg. But Uber's 12,000 employees have been given an assessment of a separate investigation, led by an attorney in at Perkins Coie LLP, according to Bloomberg, who cite an anonymous source. Perkins Coie examined 215 claims, Bloomberg said.
And apparently for men with poor impulse control.
Rare hatred for a company (Score:1)
Rarely have I hated a company as much as I hate Uber....
Ignoring and violating local regulations
Violating labor laws
"Greyball" tracking
Interference in local politics
Toxic culture
What did I miss?
The brainwashing required to accept all of these things as facts without evidence?
There is plenty of evidence of all of them.
hmm rape wasnt even in the list there, projecting much?
Alleged racial discrimination [howstuffworks.com] against customers, though to be fair, traditional taxi services have the same problem.
So about 10% validated (Score:1)
That's about right in my experience. 90% whiners, 10% actual issues.
They should have disciplined the whiners too.
Why do you say 10%? (Score:2)
If that is the case why are you assuming that the 215 claims were against 215 different employees?
The article doesn't seem to say, and i certainly don't know it for a fact myself, but i would suspect that many of the people who committed harassment serious enough to get fired probably harassed more than one person, and thus were the focus of more than one claim.
They should have disciplined the whiners too.
. . . and here I thought that they handled of the complaints of sexual harassment by firing the 20 folks who filed complaints.
. . . does TFA make it clear that those fired were accused, and not accusers? I RTFA, and it didn't seem "perfectly clear" (in the Nixon sense of the phrase), that is what happened.
There may have been one or two dudes fired who did harass. Fired of course for not realizing they weren't high up enough to get away with it like their bosses.
Official press release from Kalanick (Score:5, Funny)
sadly underrated, and I'm lacking mod points -- boo =/
I love Uber (not a troll) (Score:1)
I'm not trolling, and I'm not disregarding the important issue of sexual harassment (which is horrible) and the behavior of Uber's CEO.
However, the almost universal disparaging of Uber here (and elsewhere) when they are mentioned -- even in this case, when Uber took some proactive measure to reduce a problem prevalent in many Silicon Valley ventures -- compels me to state the obvious: that Uber has saved thousands of lives (from reducing drunk driving), and has saved countless hours (from transportation ine
whoa let me get this straight (Score:1)
In a company full of dudebros there was a problem with how they treated women? nooooooooo, do tell!
Still f**king over the drivers (Score:2)
Now maybe they can get to the business of stopping the abuses of the drivers? (playing games with payments, hiding exactly how much they take out of the fare, telling passengers one price and telling the drivers something else, driving fares down for no good reason, etc, etc)