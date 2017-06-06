Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


More Than 20 Employees Fired at Uber in Sexual Harassment Investigation

Posted by msmash from the fixing-things dept.
More than 20 employees have been fired from Uber as part of an ongoing sexual harassment investigation, according to Bloomberg. From a report: In an explosive blog post earlier this year, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler alleged the company failed to act on sexual harassment and gender discrimination complaints. CEO Travis Kalanick called for an urgent investigation into the claims, led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. That investigation, with Holder at the helm, has given its own recommendations to Uber's board, according to Bloomberg. But Uber's 12,000 employees have been given an assessment of a separate investigation, led by an attorney in at Perkins Coie LLP, according to Bloomberg, who cite an anonymous source. Perkins Coie examined 215 claims, Bloomberg said.

  • Rarely have I hated a company as much as I hate Uber....

    Ignoring and violating local regulations
    Violating labor laws
    "Greyball" tracking
    Interference in local politics
    Toxic culture

    What did I miss?

  • That's about right in my experience. 90% whiners, 10% actual issues.

    They should have disciplined the whiners too.

    • How did you arrive at those numbers? Was it just based on the statements of "more than 20 employees" and "examined 215 claims"?

      If that is the case why are you assuming that the 215 claims were against 215 different employees?

      The article doesn't seem to say, and i certainly don't know it for a fact myself, but i would suspect that many of the people who committed harassment serious enough to get fired probably harassed more than one person, and thus were the focus of more than one claim.

    • They should have disciplined the whiners too.

      . . . and here I thought that they handled of the complaints of sexual harassment by firing the 20 folks who filed complaints.

      . . . does TFA make it clear that those fired were accused, and not accusers? I RTFA, and it didn't seem "perfectly clear" (in the Nixon sense of the phrase), that is what happened.

    • Lots of people don't want to ruin their career by suing their employer. Maybe you number is inverted?
    • I think it's wildly naive to suspect the people fired weren't mainly "whiners" rather than the source of the problem.

      There may have been one or two dudes fired who did harass. Fired of course for not realizing they weren't high up enough to get away with it like their bosses.

  • Official press release from Kalanick (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @02:59PM (#54562037)
    We at Uber have all been very disturbed by these allegations that our corporate culture has created an environment in which women feel unsafe and harassed. After a very thorough investigation, and in order to make sure situations like this never happen again, we have taken the step to fire all those involved in reporting this harassment. We want our employees to feel safe knowing we have a zero tolerance policy regarding reports of sexual harassment.

  • I love Uber (not a troll) (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm not trolling, and I'm not disregarding the important issue of sexual harassment (which is horrible) and the behavior of Uber's CEO.

    However, the almost universal disparaging of Uber here (and elsewhere) when they are mentioned -- even in this case, when Uber took some proactive measure to reduce a problem prevalent in many Silicon Valley ventures -- compels me to state the obvious: that Uber has saved thousands of lives (from reducing drunk driving), and has saved countless hours (from transportation ine

  • In a company full of dudebros there was a problem with how they treated women? nooooooooo, do tell!

  • Now maybe they can get to the business of stopping the abuses of the drivers? (playing games with payments, hiding exactly how much they take out of the fare, telling passengers one price and telling the drivers something else, driving fares down for no good reason, etc, etc)

