Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AMD Graphics Bitcoin Communications Power The Almighty Buck The Internet

GPU and Motherboard OEMs Readying Components Optimized For Cryptocurrency Mining (hothardware.com) 2

Posted by BeauHD from the on-demand dept.
MojoKid writes: With the popularity of upstart cryptocurrencies like Ethereum on the rise and the value of well-established currencies like Bitcoin steadily increasing, there is new-found interest in cryptocurrency mining. As such, there is another run on AMD and NVIDIA GPUs, which is driving up prices. In an effort to prevent the same kind of GPU shortages that happened in the past, reports have surfaced claiming that AMD and NVIDIA are both readying stripped-down graphics cards, specifically targeting cryptocurrency miners. At Computex, ASRock also announced a new motherboard targeted at cryptocurrency miners, the ASRock H110 Pro BTC+. The ASRock H110 Pro BTC+ is packing 13 PCI Express slots -- twelve x1 slots and one x16 slot -- to accommodate as many graphics cards. ASRock didn't specify pricing or when the H110 Pro BTC+ will be available, however. And the reports that AMD and NVIDIA graphics card for mining will be made available sometime at the end of the June are as yet unconfirmed.

GPU and Motherboard OEMs Readying Components Optimized For Cryptocurrency Mining More | Reply

GPU and Motherboard OEMs Readying Components Optimized For Cryptocurrency Mining

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Biology is the only science in which multiplication means the same thing as division.

Close