GPU and Motherboard OEMs Readying Components Optimized For Cryptocurrency Mining (hothardware.com) 17
MojoKid writes: With the popularity of upstart cryptocurrencies like Ethereum on the rise and the value of well-established currencies like Bitcoin steadily increasing, there is new-found interest in cryptocurrency mining. As such, there is another run on AMD and NVIDIA GPUs, which is driving up prices. In an effort to prevent the same kind of GPU shortages that happened in the past, reports have surfaced claiming that AMD and NVIDIA are both readying stripped-down graphics cards, specifically targeting cryptocurrency miners. At Computex, ASRock also announced a new motherboard targeted at cryptocurrency miners, the ASRock H110 Pro BTC+. The ASRock H110 Pro BTC+ is packing 13 PCI Express slots -- twelve x1 slots and one x16 slot -- to accommodate as many graphics cards. ASRock didn't specify pricing or when the H110 Pro BTC+ will be available, however. And the reports that AMD and NVIDIA graphics card for mining will be made available sometime at the end of the June are as yet unconfirmed.
Ethereum (Score:2)
Or is this something like scrypt (before that goes to asic too)
Scrypt *has gone* ASIC too.
(Except, due to it being a key derivation function, not hash, even with its very conservative parameters, isn't as easy as sha256 to accelerate.
ASIC Scrypt isn't many order of magnitude faster than GPU Scrypt - unlike sha256. But its much more power efficient)
Ethereum is the *current hot stuff* for GPU. And is even more tuned against ASIC than Litecoin's Scrypt.
Primecoin is another exemple which is currently mainly mined on GPU (which actual scientific use in the results).
Re: (Score:2)
But above all, these motherboards and "light" GPU are also extremely useful for scientific computing, (specially for task which are more GPU than memory-bound, where the PCIe x1 isn't limiting).
(Which I think was the primary target market before the marketing department decided to run for it with buzzwords).
Yep. A year or two back my company was contacted by one of the GPU manufacturers to see if we wanted to perhaps demo one of their no-output GPUs. They were giving away a couple for research purposes, and we weren't doing anything worth them giving us hardware.
Re: (Score:3)
Don't bother with disingenuous statements about dollars being used for criminal activity.
Oh please, I would much rather a world ruled by cryptocurrencies than the current banking system, talk about organized crime!
Re: (Score:2)
Banning them won't do anything. Do you understand how cryptocurrencies work?
You realize they are currently being used to free humanity from government capital controls and asset thievery?
They are a unmixed 'good thing', unless you're an authoritarian.
Is non custom hardware still viable for mining? (Score:3)
Of course back when I was playing with it I purchased a couple of hundred dollars worth of graphics cards, mined about the same amount value in bitcoins, sold them and came out about $50 ahead - I was pretty proud of my self back then. Probably should have saved those 50 BTC...
Re: (Score:3)
I just played with one of the mining profit calculators (https://99bitcoins.com/bitcoin-mining-calculator/), and if you steal the hardware and only have to pay for the electric, then you could make a couple bucks a week, assuming bitcoin prices don't collapse down to something like $1000/BTC.
In other words: Not really, and even WITH custom hardware I'm guessing that you can't easily make a buck if you pay for your own electricity.
Re: (Score:2)
