Facebook Is Planning To Move WhatsApp Off IBM's Public Cloud (cnbc.com) 5
Jordan Novet, reporting for CNBC: Facebook's WhatsApp messaging service, which is used by 1.2 billion people across the globe, is planning to move off of IBM's cloud and into Facebook's own data centers, according to a person familiar with the matter. The WhatsApp move, which could begin later this year, would result in IBM losing one of its top five public cloud customers, the source said. IBM's public cloud business lags behind Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is on top with 33 percent of the market in April, as well as Microsoft's Azure cloud, according to Synergy Research.
Man, IBM doesn't seem able to catch a break. (Score:2)
IBM's stock price has been in freefall since Jan 2017 and looks like it will reach 2015-2016 lows.
Re: (Score:2)
good riddance (Score:2)
https://www.spamhaus.org/sbl/l... [spamhaus.org]
https://www.mailcleaner.net/bl... [mailcleaner.net]
Re: (Score:2)
Only the most popular IM application in history, with over 1 billion users.