Facebook Is Planning To Move WhatsApp Off IBM's Public Cloud

Jordan Novet, reporting for CNBC: Facebook's WhatsApp messaging service, which is used by 1.2 billion people across the globe, is planning to move off of IBM's cloud and into Facebook's own data centers, according to a person familiar with the matter. The WhatsApp move, which could begin later this year, would result in IBM losing one of its top five public cloud customers, the source said. IBM's public cloud business lags behind Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is on top with 33 percent of the market in April, as well as Microsoft's Azure cloud, according to Synergy Research.
IBM's stock price has been in freefall since Jan 2017 and looks like it will reach 2015-2016 lows.
Frankly, as one that does not work for IBM, I am not in a position to know why they felt the need to recall their staff, but I would be very surprised if it's attributable to any single reason. Also, IBM historically has been one of the most conservative and least ageist technology services companies. Admittedly they might have changed since I last paid close attention, but I would be surprised if they'd changed solely as a means to shed older workers.
What is WhatApp?
Only the most popular IM application in history, with over 1 billion users.
Don't feed the trolls. Especially not the lazy ones.
But he's so fluffy!
Whatever. I don't use it. I've heard people used it because it claimed to be anonymous with encryption. Good luck with that if it goes through Facebook's servers.
I've had it with whatever is the latest IM fad. I've switched IM clients more often that I would care to remember.
FWIW, WA is insanely popular outside the US. I've lived both in South American and Western Europe and it seemed like everyone with a phone was using it.
I don't care if you don't like it. It's not an obscure product. That was the point, remember?
