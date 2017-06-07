Americans From Both Political Parties Overwhelmingly Support Net Neutrality, Poll Shows (mozilla.org) 94
Mozilla conducted a survey in which it found that a majority of Americans do not trust the government to protect Internet access. From an article, shared by a reader: A recent public opinion poll carried out by Mozilla and Ipsos revealed overwhelming support across party lines for net neutrality, with over three quarters of Americans (76%) supporting net neutrality. Eighty-one percent of Democrats and 73% of Republicans are in favor of it. Another key finding: Most Americans do not trust the U.S. government to protect access to the Internet. Seventy percent of Americans place no or little trust in the Trump administration or Congress (78%) to do so. Mozilla and Ipsos carried out the poll in late May, on the heels of the FCC's vote to begin dismantling Obama-era net neutrality rules. We polled approximately 1,000 American adults across the U.S., a sample that included 354 Democrats, 344 Republicans, and 224 Independents.
Easy Solution (Score:2)
You only need one regulation.
If you advertise X speed service, they you must provide that service, 24/7, regardless of service.
Period.
No "up to", no, "Peak Times", etc. If you are going to cap data, it must be obvious. And...no take backs during the term of the contract.
If you can't, don't advertise it. If that puts you at a disadvantage, upgrade your infrastructure.
In short, don't be a fucking asshole and sell what you can't provide.
People don't know what they are talking about (Score:5, Insightful)
Most Americans do not trust the U.S. government to protect access to the Internet. Seventy percent of Americans place no or little trust in the Trump administration or Congress (78%) to do so.
And yet that is exactly what they are asking for with Net Neutrality...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There are no protections per se, since they never went into effect.
Re: (Score:2)
What protections?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Takes the government out of the position of defining exactly what is QoS (hence legal prioritization). Can't trust 'em.
There are no net neutrality rules that require all packets to be treated the same, because making QoS illegal breaks the net.
Re: (Score:2)
It certainly is an issue, maybe not the only issue.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Most Americans do not trust the U.S. government to protect access to the Internet. Seventy percent of Americans place no or little trust in the Trump administration or Congress (78%) to do so.
And yet that is exactly what they are asking for with Net Neutrality...
How is this blatant troll comment rated insightful? Oh right, macedonians...
Re: (Score:2)
And yet that is exactly what they are asking for with Net Neutrality...
Trusting the government to manage something in a limiting way and trusting a government to introduce regulation preventing the limiting of something are polar opposites.
People know fine what they are talking about. Unfortunately many people here on Slashdot just look up the term government regulation in the dictionary and apply it black and white, all or nothing, in every scenario.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Citation needed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because unfortunately there is more than one issue on the table. I'm a Republican, and I support net neutrality (and I also believe in global warming). I'm trying to convince my representatives of its merits,however, realistically even if they end up scraping it I still will vote Republican, because there are other issues that I care about more that they DO line up with me ideologically on.
That's the reasonable thing. Rarely in life are you presented with perfect choices. You're presented limited imperfe
Re: (Score:3)
Trump's lackies are going to do what they or their boss wants.
If the lackeys know that their constituents do not agree with what they are doing, they might not be inclined to do it. After all, we, the people, are responsible for their re-election. That's why you need to write your congressperson and senator and ask them to oppose the repealing of net neutrality.
Re: (Score:3)
Of course the head of the FCC isn't elected and doesn't have constituents and will do pretty much whatever he and trump want. If he is out at the end of 4 years he can go back to a cushy job in the industry or maybe move on to lobbying.
Re: (Score:1)
You mean "move back to lobbying", right?
The reason? (Score:1)
The fake news mainstream media (which is overwhelmingly leftist) refuses to report on the drawbacks of net neutrality. Of course people will support net neutrality when you continuously feed them propaganda in favor of it.
Re: (Score:2)
what drawbacks for net neutrality? the only drawback is that of the ISP trying to double dip. If you want to sell me a service then I get the service, you should not be trying to limit that service beyond the scope of the agreement.
Re: (Score:2)
This. I pay Netflix and I pay my ISP for a given data rate. If the ISP slows down Netflix because Netflix isn't giving them a cut, something the ISP does not specify in my contract, they are comitting fraud.
The future will turn into lies about the need to do this when all the ISPs will have done is attach to your Netflix fee in perpeturity, regardless of how big the tubes get in the future.
Re: (Score:2)
Dude you don't even understand the history of the discussion.
ISP's want to charge Netflix for rackspace. Netflix doesn't want to pay, claims 'net neutrality' means they get free racks everywhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Is this a typo?
Re: (Score:2)
No, you pay your ISP for up to a given data rate.
Re: (Score:2)
...you should not be trying to limit that service beyond the scope of the agreement.
"I am altering the agreement. Pray that I don't alter it any further."
-- ISP
Re: (Score:2)
Put the government in charge of what is and isn't QoS...what could go wrong?
Re: (Score:1)
The only people that oppose Net Neutrailty are... (Score:3)
What about the only stat that matters? (Score:3)
These numbers are of little importance. What do people with lots of unoccupied land around them think about net neutrality? That's the most important statistic in American democracy.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The only statistic that matters is what do the people who throw briefcases full of bribes^H^H^H^H^H^Hcampaing contributions at Congress think?
Net Neutrality (Score:3, Insightful)
Of course no one wants Net Neutrality violated.
Republicans don't want the anti-business and anti-capitalism of blocking people from freely trading.
Democrats want equality of opportunity to all people.
Net Neutrality fits the rulebook for both parties.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not a strawman.
Re: (Score:2)
In the US over the last 30 years, sure. Historically speaking, not even close.
Re: (Score:1)
Which history are you referring to?
Re: (Score:2)
Who cares, most politicians don't (Score:1)
For close to two decades this site has been peppering us with stories of elected officials across the political spectrum trying to regulate the internet.
They just use a constant cycle of attrition against us to get what they want.
The people overwhelmingly decry bill_x?
Wait a few months, call it something else, and go again until the people stop protesting. Let's not actually listen to the will of the people or industry or anything.
Just keep grinding until we have all the control we want.
Re: (Score:2)
My guess is they left the phrase "net neutrality" off of the survey, and instead asked people if they were in favor or opposed to the various tenets of NN. Without the label that's painted with misinformation, of course everyone would be in favor of it.
If they sent out another survey that asked if people were in favor or opposed to net neutrality, I wouldn't be surprised to see the results would be different on the more right-leaning side of the political spectrum.
Re: (Score:2)
Socialism is against everyone's interest. Therefore 100% of Democrats are voting against their interests.
Re: (Score:2)
Considering the average elected Demcritter loves him some Wall St. cock gobbling, I think your numbers are a little off.
These Americans seem confused (Score:2)
They don't trust the government to protect internet access, but they want the government to do it anyway. SMH
Re:These Americans seem confused (Score:4, Informative)
They don't trust the government to protect internet access, but they want the government to do it anyway. SMH
They want them to do it, but don't expect that they will. What part of this is difficult to comprehend?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They don't trust the government to protect internet access, but they want the government to do it anyway.
Correct. We want government to function properly. Republicans want government to malfunction horribly. Republicans control the government. Therefore, we believe that a shitheel FCC commissioner who uses phrases like "honor their wishes" when talking about the comments of a fucking astroturfing botnet can only be trusted to do what Comcast tells him to do, despite our wishes.
We thought Tom Wheeler was going to be an industry shill, because that was his job for many years before he became FCC Chair. He s
polls... (Score:1)
A recent public opinion poll
Are these the same polls that predicted Hillary would win by a landslide?
The media polls are bullshit (Score:1)
The real polls show people voting against net neutrality by constantly reelecting the same old politicians over and over again. So I'll believe people support net neutrality when they vote for people that will fully implement it, and vote them out if/when they fail.
Re: (Score:2)
There are tons of things Americans support (Score:2)
Citations:
http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
Net Neutrality != Title II (Score:1)
You can have net neutrality without title II, which leads to government tyranny. Just look at england. They want to censor the entire series of tubes bc they can't handle an incompatible culture attacking from within. Like gun restrictions, all those rules would do is impact every day law abiding citizens instead of addressing the actual problem.
Keeping title ii will lead to increased intrusion from the government in something they have little understanding how and why it works, only that they want to tax a
Re: (Score:2)
Having you pay per gigabyte for what you download would not violate net-neutrality.
Blocking the porn site that the provider doesn't want you to go to, and only allowing you to go to the one they own shares in, would.
ISPs "felt" just fine when they were raking in large sums of money before they figured out how to violate net-neutrality, why do you suddenly think it would kill them to have to follow those same rules now?
Net neutrality isn't that tough a concept to grasp, and yet comments like yours seem to pu
That's cute and all (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
And the survey says? (Score:2, Flamebait)
I wonder what percent of the people actually understand what net neutrality is? Pretty low I guess.
Net Neutrality (Score:1)
Manipulate/Manage packets in order to market Special Services/Spy/Track/Record. ISP should lose their common carrier status.
If an ISP just passes the traffic, without inspection, they should have common carrier status.
Just my 2 cents.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure why you're confused. You've managed to post the actual definition of net-neutrality correctly, so why wouldn't you be for it just because it's called by it's actual name?
You agree 100% with net neutrality per your quote, but you disagree with the name???
Re: (Score:1)
Thus who could be against it!
And Yes I am for true Net Neutrality
Next up (Score:2)
Poll shows an overwhelming majority of Americans from both parties have no idea what net neutrality is.
Not a democracy (Score:2)
Look it up. U.S. is a republic.
Thank goodness for that too . . .
The "majority" of 1,000 opinions. (Score:2)
"We polled approximately 1,000 American adults across the U.S., a sample that included 354 Democrats, 344 Republicans, and 224 Independents."
Apparently polling 1,000 citizens out of a population of 330 million now tells us how the majority of Americans feel.
I guess the sample size makes sense, since the other 99.9999% of the population doesn't have a fucking clue what Net Neutrality is, nor do they give a shit.
At least now we can add titles worthy of being called fake news to the infamous tool we use to manipulate the masses. Why even bother polling? Just cut straight to the bullshit next time.
Re: (Score:2)