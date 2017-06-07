Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Americans From Both Political Parties Overwhelmingly Support Net Neutrality, Poll Shows

Posted by msmash
Mozilla conducted a survey in which it found that a majority of Americans do not trust the government to protect Internet access. From an article, shared by a reader: A recent public opinion poll carried out by Mozilla and Ipsos revealed overwhelming support across party lines for net neutrality, with over three quarters of Americans (76%) supporting net neutrality. Eighty-one percent of Democrats and 73% of Republicans are in favor of it. Another key finding: Most Americans do not trust the U.S. government to protect access to the Internet. Seventy percent of Americans place no or little trust in the Trump administration or Congress (78%) to do so. Mozilla and Ipsos carried out the poll in late May, on the heels of the FCC's vote to begin dismantling Obama-era net neutrality rules. We polled approximately 1,000 American adults across the U.S., a sample that included 354 Democrats, 344 Republicans, and 224 Independents.

  • People don't know what they are talking about (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @03:23PM (#54570585)

    Most Americans do not trust the U.S. government to protect access to the Internet. Seventy percent of Americans place no or little trust in the Trump administration or Congress (78%) to do so.

    And yet that is exactly what they are asking for with Net Neutrality...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Xenx ( 2211586 )
      And the fact that the government is removing said protections just shows that most Americans are right not to trust them.
    • How does dismantling NN protect access to the internet?

      • Takes the government out of the position of defining exactly what is QoS (hence legal prioritization). Can't trust 'em.

        There are no net neutrality rules that require all packets to be treated the same, because making QoS illegal breaks the net.

  • ...people who own stock in Comcast, AOL Time Warner and/or AT&T.

  • These numbers are of little importance. What do people with lots of unoccupied land around them think about net neutrality? That's the most important statistic in American democracy.

    • America isn't a democracy. The only statistic that matters is what do people who actually make the laws think?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sconeu ( 64226 )

        The only statistic that matters is what do the people who throw briefcases full of bribes^H^H^H^H^H^Hcampaing contributions at Congress think?

  • Net Neutrality (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @03:29PM (#54570665)

    Of course no one wants Net Neutrality violated.

    Republicans don't want the anti-business and anti-capitalism of blocking people from freely trading.

    Democrats want equality of opportunity to all people.

    Net Neutrality fits the rulebook for both parties.

  • Who cares, most politicians don't (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    For close to two decades this site has been peppering us with stories of elected officials across the political spectrum trying to regulate the internet.
    They just use a constant cycle of attrition against us to get what they want.

    The people overwhelmingly decry bill_x?
    Wait a few months, call it something else, and go again until the people stop protesting. Let's not actually listen to the will of the people or industry or anything.

    Just keep grinding until we have all the control we want.

  • They don't trust the government to protect internet access, but they want the government to do it anyway. SMH

    • Re:These Americans seem confused (Score:4, Informative)

      by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @03:38PM (#54570759) Homepage Journal

      They don't trust the government to protect internet access, but they want the government to do it anyway. SMH

      They want them to do it, but don't expect that they will. What part of this is difficult to comprehend?

    • Probably because government is the only entity that can protect internet service. It seems to me that they - rightly - don't trust the current government to do so.

    • They don't trust the government to protect internet access, but they want the government to do it anyway.

      Correct. We want government to function properly. Republicans want government to malfunction horribly. Republicans control the government. Therefore, we believe that a shitheel FCC commissioner who uses phrases like "honor their wishes" when talking about the comments of a fucking astroturfing botnet can only be trusted to do what Comcast tells him to do, despite our wishes.

      We thought Tom Wheeler was going to be an industry shill, because that was his job for many years before he became FCC Chair. He s

  • polls... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A recent public opinion poll

    Are these the same polls that predicted Hillary would win by a landslide?

  • The real polls show people voting against net neutrality by constantly reelecting the same old politicians over and over again. So I'll believe people support net neutrality when they vote for people that will fully implement it, and vote them out if/when they fail.

    • This would be a good argument if NN were in the top 20 issues of most voters in the US. Once again, slashdot =/= everyone else.
  • Most Americans support estate taxes on millionaires, most Americans do not support mass illegal immigration, and if the option "none of the above" was allowed it would have won the last election. Unfortunately most Americans are not as well connected as moneyed interests who buy (AKA fund) elections. If we had a functioning democracy, instead of the oligarchy that we currently have, I'm sure things would be both much different and better.

    Citations:

    http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]

  • You can have net neutrality without title II, which leads to government tyranny. Just look at england. They want to censor the entire series of tubes bc they can't handle an incompatible culture attacking from within. Like gun restrictions, all those rules would do is impact every day law abiding citizens instead of addressing the actual problem.

    Keeping title ii will lead to increased intrusion from the government in something they have little understanding how and why it works, only that they want to tax a

  • but seeing as how we're not really a democracy [bbc.com] I don't see how it matters. Wake me up when we've switched to a parliamentary system with no voter registration process and an executive elected by popular vote.

  • I wonder what percent of the people actually understand what net neutrality is? Pretty low I guess.

  • Using a term like Net Neutrality is a trap, Who could be against that. But the important part is what the definition is!!
    Manipulate/Manage packets in order to market Special Services/Spy/Track/Record. ISP should lose their common carrier status.
    If an ISP just passes the traffic, without inspection, they should have common carrier status.
    Just my 2 cents.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      I'm not sure why you're confused. You've managed to post the actual definition of net-neutrality correctly, so why wouldn't you be for it just because it's called by it's actual name?

      You agree 100% with net neutrality per your quote, but you disagree with the name???

  • Poll shows an overwhelming majority of Americans from both parties have no idea what net neutrality is.

  • Look it up. U.S. is a republic.

    Thank goodness for that too . . .

