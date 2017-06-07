Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Networking Social Networks Software The Internet

Airbnb Announces Its Plan To House 100,000 People In Need (backchannel.com) 29

Posted by BeauHD from the lend-a-helping-hand dept.
New submitter mirandakatz writes: Airbnb has just unveiled its Open Homes Platform, a home-sharing site for hosts motivated by goodwill instead of profits -- and for guests motivated by need rather than wanderlust. Specifically, Airbnb is going to begin by connecting refugees with hosts in Canada, France, Greece, and the United States. Ultimately, refugees will be just one group that the site aims to help: Site visitors can also nominate other groups of people for temporary placements, and the platform will expand to include them eventually. At Backchannel, Jessi Hempel dives into the home-sharing platform's latest effort, and places it in the context of the company's broader business strategy.

Airbnb Announces Its Plan To House 100,000 People In Need More | Reply

Airbnb Announces Its Plan To House 100,000 People In Need

Comments Filter:
  • until it's not

  • I dunno (Score:4, Insightful)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @09:38PM (#54573681)
    At first I thought this was a gracious gesture by a corporation, until I realized that AirBnB isn't really offering anything at all. How many properties will they be offering on their own? How many people have an extra property to volunteer to someone who may not even feel the need to use a bathroom?

  • Not going to happen (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You want junkies and welfare people living in your house? I didn't think so.

  • AirBnB presents... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Host your own terrorist program

  • Refugees? (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We have unemployed, homeless people right here that need housing...

    • When there is an earthquake or a hurricane, everybody wants to help the people who've been made temporarily homeless by the disaster.

      But if we're talking about chronically homeless people, people with mental problems, health problems, criminal convictions, and/or substance abuse problems. People are much less willing to put them up in their guest rooms. It shouldn't be that way, but it is.

      And even among refugees, charities do not treat them all the same. The families and the highly educated usually get pref

  • I RFTA and thought that this was a nice program allowing people to pay it forwards and then I read the comments.

    Wow. Not much love or sympathy in this group.

  • I Nominate The Homeless (Score:3, Informative)

    by EzInKy ( 115248 ) on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @10:11PM (#54573859)

    Far too many people can be found wandering around cities at night without places to go, and that leaves them at the mercy of dope dealers and others who are looking to profit from their misery.

  • there are many people that are in desperate need of help, the problem is identifying the legitimate ones. I would actually trust refugees more than most of the local homeless but even then after seeing what happened to friends I would not want to try the lottery even on refugees. friends helped out a family living in a car by providing them rent at a way way below market rates so they could have a roof over their heads. 6 weeks later the house looked like a garbage dump inside and out and it took another 3

  • ... there was a town called Need.

    I'm willing to help. I'll buy a homeless person a bus ticket there.

  • "Are you a terrorist?"
    "Yes! Awe, you caught me!!!"
    "Get outta here, you joker."
    "Allahu ackbar!"
    "Yeah, yeah..."

    Sounds nuts? Not as nutty as this fantasy land bullshit. There is a fucking reason we have borders. Because not everyone likes the same thing as everyone else. Isn't that what made it so appealing to all these celebs that said they'd pack up and move if Trump got elected in the first place? Wait, did any of them leave? Fuck no they didn't. Fantasy land bullshitters.

Slashdot Top Deals

Top Ten Things Overheard At The ANSI C Draft Committee Meetings: (9) Dammit, little-endian systems *are* more consistent!

Close