Airbnb Announces Its Plan To House 100,000 People In Need (backchannel.com) 22
New submitter mirandakatz writes: Airbnb has just unveiled its Open Homes Platform, a home-sharing site for hosts motivated by goodwill instead of profits -- and for guests motivated by need rather than wanderlust. Specifically, Airbnb is going to begin by connecting refugees with hosts in Canada, France, Greece, and the United States. Ultimately, refugees will be just one group that the site aims to help: Site visitors can also nominate other groups of people for temporary placements, and the platform will expand to include them eventually. At Backchannel, Jessi Hempel dives into the home-sharing platform's latest effort, and places it in the context of the company's broader business strategy.
temporary (Score:2)
I dunno (Score:3)
refugees so I can be an accessory to ISIS with Air (Score:2)
refugees so I can be an accessory to ISIS with AirBnB pointing to there EULA sticking be with the legal bill.
Refugees? (Score:1)
We have unemployed, homeless people right here that need housing...
Comments not very Christian (Score:2)
I RFTA and thought that this was a nice program allowing people to pay it forwards and then I read the comments.
Wow. Not much love or sympathy in this group.
Re: (Score:2)
Comments not very Christian
Christian? ACs barely even pass for human.
I Nominate The Homeless (Score:1)
Far too many people can be found wandering around cities at night without places to go, and that leaves them at the mercy of dope dealers and others who are looking to profit from their misery.
who will they find to take that risk? (Score:2)