Facebook Unveils New Tools To Help Elected Officials Reach Constituents (techcrunch.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Facebook this year has launched a number of features that make it easier for people to reach their government representatives on its social network, including "Town Hall," and related integrations with News Feed, as well as ways to share reps' contact info in your own posts. Today, the company is expanding on these initiatives with those designed for elected officials themselves. The new tools will help officials connect with their constituents, as well as better understand which issues their constituents care about most. Specifically, the social network is rolling out three new features: constituent badges, constituent insights, and district targeting. Constituent badges are a new, opt-in feature that allow Facebook users to identify themselves as a person living in the district the elected official represents. A second feature called Constituent Insights is designed to help elected officials learn which local news stories and content is popular in their district, so they can share their thoughts on those matters. The third new feature -- District Targeting -- is arguably the most notable. This effectively gives elected officials the means of gathering feedback from their constituents through Facebook directly, using either posts or polls that are targeted only towards those who actually live in their particular district. That means the official can post to Facebook to ask for feedback from constituents about an issue, and these posts will only be viewable by those who live in their district.
Is this legal?? (Score:2)
What about those people that don't have Facebook...and want to interact with their congress critter.
I don't mind this maybe being an additional venue...However I see the congress critters seeing this and thinking everyone is on FB and this will be their sole mode of contact online.....
It doesn't seem right for such an important thing, people/govt workers almost requiring an account with a private company.....I could see this easily becoming the defacto standard, which it sho
Re: (Score:2)
You start off by asking if this is legal, and I fear that question is probably a distraction. It's probably currently legal, and no worse for representing constituents than the lobbying that has gone on for decades. However, I think the more important question is, is this a good idea?
I would 100% agree that a more open platform is called for. In fact, it seems to me that we should be using technology to make government more open and transparent. Perhaps, even if it is currently legal, it shouldn't be.
Re: (Score:2)
Ri-i-ight... all that's ailing the American political scene is fixable with a web site and the right software.
I think what we need is for politicians to get off their butts and travel home to their districts and have real meetings with real people---instead of using their recesses to go on junkets paid for by the billionaires funding their re-election campaigns. Why don't they go home? Because they're afraid that their constituents are going to subject them to some well-deserved anger for the piss-poor jo
Oh... Goody. (Score:1)
And I am definitely not even remotely worried about Facebook getting more control over politics. Nope. Not even a little bit. This seems wonderful!
I guess constituents that don't use Facebook will miss out. Poor us. I regularly contact my representatives on issues and am surprised by how poorly some of them handle things like e-mail. Most of them aren't yet ready for the digital age (despite it having arrived decades ago).
I
How about... (Score:2)
And please, no, and no again, to the Bookface, where you're now forced to join in order to get anything useful from it. We don't need a government which forces citizens to join a private club
It's always nice... (Score:2)
...to let constituents choose the medium where they're most comfortable when being ignored.
Canned responses (Score:2)
Oh GOODIE! Another way to get generic canned responses that don't even remotely relate to the questions asked at hand... Just what I always wanted!
Message to elected officials: (Score:1)
Don't call us. We'll call you!
Let's see here... (Score:2)
Another reason. . . (Score:2)
not to be on Facebook. If their web site and mailings don't keep you informed, what makes you think anything will change on Facebook?
Besides, it's not as if they listen to plebes. Gotta give them cash before they deign to acknowledge your presence.