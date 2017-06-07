Facebook Unveils New Tools To Help Elected Officials Reach Constituents (techcrunch.com) 7
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Facebook this year has launched a number of features that make it easier for people to reach their government representatives on its social network, including "Town Hall," and related integrations with News Feed, as well as ways to share reps' contact info in your own posts. Today, the company is expanding on these initiatives with those designed for elected officials themselves. The new tools will help officials connect with their constituents, as well as better understand which issues their constituents care about most. Specifically, the social network is rolling out three new features: constituent badges, constituent insights, and district targeting. Constituent badges are a new, opt-in feature that allow Facebook users to identify themselves as a person living in the district the elected official represents. A second feature called Constituent Insights is designed to help elected officials learn which local news stories and content is popular in their district, so they can share their thoughts on those matters. The third new feature -- District Targeting -- is arguably the most notable. This effectively gives elected officials the means of gathering feedback from their constituents through Facebook directly, using either posts or polls that are targeted only towards those who actually live in their particular district. That means the official can post to Facebook to ask for feedback from constituents about an issue, and these posts will only be viewable by those who live in their district.
Is this legal?? (Score:2)
What about those people that don't have Facebook...and want to interact with their congress critter.
I don't mind this maybe being an additional venue...However I see the congress critters seeing this and thinking everyone is on FB and this will be their sole mode of contact online.....
It doesn't seem right for such an important thing, people/govt workers almost requiring an account with a private company.....I could see this easily becoming the defacto standard, which it sho
Oh... Goody. (Score:1)
And I am definitely not even remotely worried about Facebook getting more control over politics. Nope. Not even a little bit. This seems wonderful!
I guess constituents that don't use Facebook will miss out. Poor us. I regularly contact my representatives on issues and am surprised by how poorly some of them handle things like e-mail. Most of them aren't yet ready for the digital age (despite it having arrived decades ago).
I
How about... (Score:2)
And please, no, and no again, to the Bookface, where you're now forced to join in order to get anything useful from it. We don't need a government which forces citizens to join a private club
It's always nice... (Score:2)
...to let constituents choose the medium where they're most comfortable when being ignored.