No Known Ransomware Works Against Windows 10 S, Says Microsoft (betanews.com) 44
An anonymous reader shares a report: According to Microsoft, "no Windows 10 customers were known to be compromised by the recent WannaCry (WannaCrypt) global cyberattack." That's great news for anyone running the latest version of the OS, and the software giant says it is working to ensure Windows 10 remains safe from other future attacks. However, if you want to guarantee your safety from ransomware, then Microsoft points out there's an even more secure option to consider -- Windows 10 S. The new, hardened Windows 10 variant only runs apps from the Windows Store, which means it can't run programs from outside Microsoft's ecosystem, and that includes malware. Which is why, as Microsoft says, "No known ransomware works against Windows 10 S."
Oh yeah (Score:3)
Jailbroken and rooted phones say otherwise.
None? (Score:5, Insightful)
I believe the correct response to this is "Challenge Accepted".
Re: (Score:2)
Also.... (Score:4, Insightful)
Also, no known useful software works on Windows 10 S either. Quite the tradeoff.
Before you scoff at this as random trolling, think about what the odds are that Adobe, Autocad, and any real software packages are going to take a 30% haircut required by the MS store to run on this turkey. Sure MS programs will be there but Steam worn't be, nor will much else useful other than a sub-section of Windows Phone apps.
But no malware as of today will run. They said the same thing about Windows 8.x upon release. And Windows 7, and.....
To quote... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Surely you mean the Windows (S)hit Store?
Yeah but nobody wants to USE Windows 10 S! (Score:2)
Because the amount of software that works on Windows 10 S bites syphilitic camel wang.
Whatever (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
well.. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe we'll get lucky and the malware writers find a bunch of "Install Anything" exploits on Windows S.
Ba dum tish (Score:3)
No ransomware works on Windows 10S
...because nobody uses it.
Key Word (Score:2)
Known is the key word here. It's not the problems you know about, it's the ones you don't that get you.
So, let me get this straight... (Score:2)
If the S version is supposedly better, why offer a $50 "upgrade" to the less secure non-S version? You can't have it both ways. Either you own your walled garden or you accept your open platform. You can't offer an upgrade to a version you're claiming is superior.
Moreover, they're basically arguing that their software is more secure because it's hobbled by design. A rock is similarly secure against WannaCry, but that doesn't mean it's actually useful for everyday computing tasks.
Yeah right... (Score:2)
the other shoe drops (Score:2)
No Known Software Works In Windows 10 S (Score:2)
No known malware cleaner works either (Score:2)
I tried to convert back to Windows 7, but none of the tools would do that for me.
Just kidding. I never changed to Windows 10 in the first place
No ransomware for... (Score:1)
10S, a push to education, doomed to fail?? (Score:2)
Windows 10 S is clearly a push into the education market: but google has has had Chrome For Education for several years now: and the big advantage of Chrome Management Console (CMC) is it being active directory in the cloud done right. CMC makes it super easy to lock down, manage and update education targeted computers (it's also great for digital signage)
/.ers have a comparison of the two systems.
I haven't used Azure AD, so it would be interesting if any
Apple had an awesome opportunity here after they cre
Re: (Score:2)
I regularly use exactly two programs for which I still need Windows. (I don't consider Apple a contender because of hardware lock-in and boutique pricing.) Neither of them are Office -- there are already reasonable alternatives for that. The moment Lightroom and Photoshop are available on Chrome or Mint, Microsoft has seen the last of me. (There are things called "lightroom" and "photoshop" on Android, but they're still mostly toys.) Apple saw the last of me some years ago, when I finally retired the G
in other news (Score:2)
Apple says
no mac is infected by wannacry
"no known ransomware"... (Score:2)
"No known ransomware works against Windows 10 S."
Until the moment ransomware gets snuck into the Windows Store. Which, if it hasn't happened already, will probably be next Thursday.