Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Operating Systems Security

No Known Ransomware Works Against Windows 10 S, Says Microsoft (betanews.com) 44

Posted by msmash from the comforting-news dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: According to Microsoft, "no Windows 10 customers were known to be compromised by the recent WannaCry (WannaCrypt) global cyberattack." That's great news for anyone running the latest version of the OS, and the software giant says it is working to ensure Windows 10 remains safe from other future attacks. However, if you want to guarantee your safety from ransomware, then Microsoft points out there's an even more secure option to consider -- Windows 10 S. The new, hardened Windows 10 variant only runs apps from the Windows Store, which means it can't run programs from outside Microsoft's ecosystem, and that includes malware. Which is why, as Microsoft says, "No known ransomware works against Windows 10 S."

No Known Ransomware Works Against Windows 10 S, Says Microsoft More | Reply

No Known Ransomware Works Against Windows 10 S, Says Microsoft

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Per buck you get more computing action with the small computer. -- R.W. Hamming

Close