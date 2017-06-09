The Hidden Ways That Architecture Affects How You Feel (bbc.com) 37
"We shape our buildings and afterwards our buildings shape us," mused Winston Churchill in 1943 while considering the repair of the bomb-ravaged House of Commons. From a report: More than 70 years on, he would doubtless be pleased to learn that neuroscientists and psychologists have found plenty of evidence to back him up. We now know, for example, that buildings and cities can affect our mood and well-being, and that specialised cells in the hippocampal region of our brains are attuned to the geometry and arrangement of the spaces we inhabit. Yet urban architects have often paid scant attention to the potential cognitive effects of their creations on a city's inhabitants. The imperative to design something unique and individual tends to override considerations of how it might shape the behaviours of those who will live with it. That could be about to change. "There are some really good [evidence-based] guidelines out there" on how to design user-friendly buildings, says Ruth Dalton, who studies both architecture and cognitive science at Northumbria University in Newcastle. "A lot of architects choose to ignore them. Why is that?"
specialised cells in the hippocampal region of our brains are attuned to the geometry and arrangement of the spaces we inhabit
It's stunning that someone could write an article like this and not be aware of Christopher Alexander's work on the subject. Highly recommend his book A Pattern Language.
Yes! "A Pattern Language" is the classic and best reference on architecture. I'm not an architect but have used this for advice on building, remodels, additions for years.
Beauty is good. Function is good. (Score:3)
If you're going to live in a city, find one with beautiful, functional buildings that respect human scale, that has sidewalks and bike lanes and parks and a nice chunk of water with public access.
This probably means you'll have to live in a city run by Democrats, but you'll adjust.
This probably means you'll have to live in a city run by Democrats, but you'll adjust.
Here is an complete list of states where the biggest city is not run by Democrats:
1. Oklahoma
a city run by Democrats
But you can't get a building permit.
This probably means you'll have to live in a city run by Democrats
You mean like Detroit?
Quips aside, pretty much every big(ish) city in US is run by Democrats these days... you have to go to rural areas to find non-Dems.
But please be aware that some of the nicest and most iconic features in our major cities were built decades or centuries ago when the cities weren't completely saturated with Democrat voters.
Of course many of the most beautiful structures in the world were made eons ago when Democrats or even liberalism didn't exist. Hagia Sophia anyone?
Imagine [strongtowns.org] your favorite street in town didn't exist. Could it be built today if the construction had to follow your local rules?
In the USA, we are no longer allowed to build nice things like we used to. I love some of the old streets in Europe but we can't build them here due to required street widths, setbacks, floor area ratios, parking requirements, height limits, and so on. We've legislated beauty away, unless your vision of beauty involves a lot of asphalt and empty space.
Same reason software architects ignore principles: cost or time interferes with perfection. Why is this even a question?
>> says Ruth Dalton, who studies both architecture and cognitive science at Northumbria University
Ah...now I see. Not much real world experience here, I guess.
There are many forms of modern architecture. I tend to like things from the Art Deco period and find some late Victorian Gothic very brutal just like 1960's urban/functional boxes. The latter are largely being torn down now but plenty still exist.
The beauty of many buildings is 'in the eye of the beholder'.
There are some excellent architechs around today but... some are awful.
To add to my previous post, a building is more than just the Architecture.
The furnishing/fixtures and fitting can make or break a building.
Rennie Mackintosh understood this perfectly.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I'm still going to use Dho-Nha geometry as an inspiration for interior decoration.
Not sure if we needed studies to figure this out, but:
One of Ellard's most consistent findings is that people are strongly affected by building facades. If the facade is complex and interesting, it affects people in a positive way; negatively if it is simple and monotonous. For example, when he walked a group of subjects past the long, smoked-glass frontage of a Whole Foods store in Lower Manhattan, their arousal and mood states took a dive
I could've told them this, for free. Here in southern Calif, there are strip malls built in the (prosperous) 90's in faux Mediterranean style, with complex gables, fake man-made (but realistic-looking) stonework on the facade, red clay barrel tiles on the roof, curvy wrought-iron railings. I love going to these, makes me feel good to be there.
As opposed to the strip malls built in the lame 70's... usually with a plain monotonous stucco exterior, all square everything, flat roofs coated with a grey tar-like substance, straight unadorned industrial-looking railings. I believe they call this "modern" style. I dislike going to these places.
Unfortunately, complex interesting-looking buildings cost more to make than the "modern" style buildings.
Unfortunately, complex interesting-looking buildings cost more to make than the "modern" style buildings.
That is only in some cases.
In other cases, money is just squandered to make and maintain a fancy ego-building, with absolutely no regards to the people who will actually have to go through it. The San Francisco International Airport is one such example.
The imperative to design something unique and individual tends to override [other] considerations. That could be about to change.
No it won't.
My wife and I once debated spending some money on some furniture versus some exterior work on the front of our house. My argument was for the furniture -- sure, the exterior work would make the house much more attractive. But I only see that side when I go in and out the front of the house. I have to sit on the furniture in the house every day.
So why spend the money and make myself miserable with my old furniture just so the neighbors have a fancy facade to look at?
I wonder how often that idea comes up.
So why spend the money and make myself miserable with my old furniture just so the neighbors have a fancy facade to look at?
I wonder how often that idea comes up. I've seen amazing buildings on the outside and been totally nonplussed with the interiors. I've been in some buildings that were fugly as hell on the outside, but awesome on the inside.
Ignoring that there really are people who care too much what their neighbors think of them, Isn't the idea normally to increase the value of the house through the exterior renovations? The furniture is going to give you more comfort, but it wont make your home worth more when you sell it.
While I imagine you've long since resolved the discussion with your spouse, a compromise could have been interior renovations on the house instead of new furniture. Something you both would enjoy as the inhabitants of the h
> "There are some really good [evidence-based] guidelines out there" on how to design user-friendly buildings, says Ruth Dalton, who studies both architecture and cognitive science at Northumbria University in Newcastle. "A lot of architects choose to ignore them. Why is that?"
For the same reason anything gets fragmented and unusable. Differentiation. The often vain attempt of a designer (or company) to make something different for the sole purpose of making it easily identifiable as belonging to said
I liked the way that Evelyn Waugh took the piss out of the Bauhaus : "The perfect building is a factory - because it is not designed for people" [or similar words AFAIR].
The common ground between a physiologist, psychologist, and feng shui expert would be sunlight
Each to his own. I hate the fucking sun; it always seems to be in my eyes when I am trying to work. I'd be happy with cloud cover the whole time.
