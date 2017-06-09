More Than 40 Percent of Companies Now Offer a 'Summer Friday' Perk (washingtonpost.com) 29
An anonymous reader shares a report: Leaving early on a Friday afternoon in June? There's a growing chance your boss has endorsed it. The percentage of companies that offer some kind of "summer Friday" arrangement -- in which companies officially permit workers, almost entirely office ones, to leave early on Friday afternoons in the summer -- is on the rise. According to a new survey of Fortune 1000 companies by CEB, the Arlington, Va.-based research and consulting firm, 42 percent of companies now officially sanction starting the weekend early (press release), a doubling of the percentage who offered the benefit in 2015, when 21 percent of companies said they did so. That big jump, says Brian Kropp, who heads the firm's human resources practice, is because the benefit is such a no-brainer for companies to offer. As flexible work arrangements have grown and the average office worker is just a text or phone call away, many people already duck out early on Friday afternoons, especially before long holiday weekends. Making it official gives the company a way to plug their generosity without spending much at all.
I remember when we lost ours (Score:2)
Way back in the day I worked at a place like this. Put in 4 hrs extra during the week and kick off at noon on Friday during the summer. It was amazing. Then the parent company 500 miles away decided that it could possibly run afoul of labor laws or something, and made us stop.
That's a great way to crush morale. A better way? Have nobody in your corporate offices on Friday afternoons in the summer while we're being forced to work.
At a previous building I noticed very quickly that the parking lot on friday had many many more free spaces when I'd arrive than normal (I'd show up 10-ish). In summers it felt practically deserted at times, even if there was an urgent deadline. Got so bad they stopped serving lunch on Friday. Ship's been tighted up a bit since then.
and now, the rest of the story (Score:2)
Productive people will work, and appreciate a company that gives them some work/life balance. OTOH, you have another segment of the population who does not produce nearly as much. I'm sure you know who they are, because all of us A-type people learn very quickly who slacks and who produces (we have to have connections to get things done ourselves).
Those second type of people are what blow things for the rest of us. Not just through getting caught abusing policies, by killing our moral to the point where
Put in 4 hrs extra during the week and kick off at noon on Friday during the summer... Then the parent company 500 miles away decided that it could possibly run afoul of labor laws or something
It doesn't just "possibly" run afoul. The arrangement you describe is explicity ILLEGAL in many states, including California [ca.gov].
It doesn't matter if you like the arrangement and agree to give up your rights, it is still illegal.
...at 4:15 PM on Friday. And it's a beautiful day outside.
"Without spending much at all..." (Score:2)
... I'll say these companies can pat themselves on the back without spending much at all, especially when "being able to leave early on Friday" comes with the proviso that you must have completed a full eight-hour day of work before you leave. As long as those are the terms, shit, why not extend the policy to the rest of the week, too? Then, once everybody is working until their fingers bleed, you can gradually start dialing the policy back again, so you're getting 16 hours worth of
