Why Does Microsoft Still Offer a 32-bit OS? (backblaze.com) 38

Posted by msmash from the interesting-questions dept.
Brian Wilson, a founder of cloud storage service BackBlaze, writes in a blog post: Moving over to a 64-bit OS allows your laptop to run BOTH the old compatible 32-bit processes and also the new 64-bit processes. In other words, there is zero downside (and there are gigantic upsides). Because there is zero downside, the first time it could, Apple shipped with 64-bit OS support. Apple did not give customers the option of "turning off all 64-bit programs." Apple first shipped 64-bit support in OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard in 2009. This was so successful that Apple shipped all future Operating Systems configured to support both 64-bit and 32-bit processes. All of them. But let's contrast the Apple approach with that of Microsoft. Microsoft offers a 64-bit OS in Windows 10 that runs all 64-bit and all 32-bit programs. This is a valid choice of an Operating System. The problem is Microsoft ALSO gives customers the option to install 32-bit Windows 10 which will not run 64-bit programs. That's crazy. Another advantage of the 64-bit version of Windows is security. There are a variety of security features such as ASLR (Address Space Layout Randomization) that work best in 64-bits. The 32-bit version is inherently less secure. By choosing 32-bit Windows 10 a customer is literally choosing a lower performance, LOWER SECURITY, Operating System that is artificially hobbled to not run all software. My problem is this: Backblaze, like any good technology vendor, wants to be easy to use and friendly. In this case, that means we need to quietly, invisibly, continue to support BOTH the 32-bit and the 64-bit versions of every Microsoft OS they release. And we'll probably need to do this for at least 5 years AFTER Microsoft officially retires the 32-bit only version of their operating system.

  • this cost me a weekend once (Score:3)

    by netsavior ( 627338 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @04:45PM (#54587507)
    I don't know why they offer a 32 bit still, but it sure is annoying
    my gaming machine threw a rod or something, I had to re-install, but bla bla bla the only license I could find in my big bin o' parts was for 32 bit windows 7, but they offered free win10 upgrade so what the hell I tried.

    Anyway long story short, even though I had 64 bit selected it ended up installing 32 bit windows 10.

    I ended up using my stupid 32 bit windows 10 to download 64 bit windows 10 installation media after extracting my CD-key from the registry I had to wipe the computer for like the 5th time in a row, and re-install 64 bit from scratch via a thumb drive.

    • It probably would have activated automatically without extracting the CD key. Once you install and successfully activate Windows 10 on a computer, Microsoft records the hardware configuration in their giant database in the cloud and if you every do a fresh reinstall, it will recognize your computer and activate it without the need for the key. I went through the trouble of extracting the CD key on a little mini laptop that didn't have enough storage space to upgrade to the newest version of Window 10 (the l

  • hardware compatability (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, 2017 @04:45PM (#54587509)

    Some computers still run on 32 bit processors. In many businesses you have the need to update software for security reasons but are unable to update hardware.

  • I installed it on my 10 year old Pentium M for my garage music. Worked great.
  • So you're saying that Microsoft should make Windows OS X be 64-bit only because Apple did so?

    And because doing so would make sense?

    Are those really good reasons to make such a change? Did anyone ask marketing for their input?

    • I don't think the argument is written very clearly, but I think the central argument is more like, "64bit Windows can still run 32bit apps. 64bit Windows is objectively better. I don't like having to support 32bit Windows. Why is Microsoft still offering 32bit Windows?" I think the main reason he brings up Apple is to say, "Apple has done this for years. Why can't Microsoft?"

      And he has a point. The main reason that I can think of is that Microsoft must still be committed to supporting old hardware.

  • and Apple doesn't.

    Now you can run old custom 32 bit programs in a newer 64 bit OS and mostly it will run fine, but why replace "100% guaranteed to run" with "most likely will run"? Especially with old funky device drivers that were fine-tuned for the old setup?

    • It's also about being able to run legacy 16 bit programs. The 32 bit versions of Windows NT have a 16 bit subsystem, while the 64 bit versions have a 32 bit subsystem, but no 16 bit subsystem.

  • Because 64-bit WinOS doesn't support 16-bit apps (Score:5, Informative)

    by acoustix ( 123925 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @04:48PM (#54587543)

    64-bit versions of Windows do not support 16-bit components, 16-bit processes, or 16-bit applications [microsoft.com]

    That's why. There is still a TON of legacy apps out there in use that won't function properly. I don't have that problem. But it exists. And that's only one of the reasons. I'm sure there are other reasons.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by PCM2 ( 4486 )

      Also, don't device drivers for 64-bit Windows need to be signed? I.e. they need to be current device drivers in active development, which won't be the case for a lot of legacy hardware.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ZiakII ( 829432 )
        You can still install the drivers. You just need to set the permission level using this:

        bcdedit /set nointegritychecks ON

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by harrkev ( 623093 )

      So, can anybody tell me why a 64-bit OS can't support 16-bit software? Is this some sort of laziness or artificial limitation imposed by Microsoft, or perhaps something caused by the 64-bit mode in the CPU itself?

  • SCADA and other legacy industrial applications that still require the use of RS232

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Osgeld ( 1900440 )

      damn I have been running 7 thermal chambers over RS232 for like 6 years now on windows 7 64 pro, and I never knew they were not working...

  • Microsoft doesn't offer 32- and 64-bit Windows in the same installer like Apple?

    Or Microsoft haven't abandoned 32-bit processors as Apple have done in 2014?

    Or Microsoft isn't Apple?

  • Duh! (Score:3)

    by YuppieScum ( 1096 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @04:52PM (#54587575) Journal

    It's not rocket science - many people still use PCs that have 32-bit processors.

    • I wondered if I was missing something more subtle. Looks like another case of "CEO fears he'll cease to exist if he doesn't make a noise" syndrome.

  • Some software packages (stupidly) check to see if a WIndows OS is 32 bit or 64 bit before running or installing and if it's not 32 bit, they don't start. How do I know this? I know a person who runs their business on an outdated software package with exactly that limitation, which is why upgrading their office network was a hell of a challenge to ensure we got 32 bit versions of Win 7 Pro when we bought the equipment.

    Why don't they get a new version? Because the company that makes the software is out of

  • 32-bit Windows can still run 16-bit programs natively.

    64-bit Windows cannot run anything 16-bit at all without using something like DosBox.

    OK. I admit that this is not generally important to most people, but it is one (maybe the only) advantage of 32-bit Windows.

  • It's incorrect to say there's no downside to a 64-bit OS. The binaries are larger, inherently, because the operands are twice the width. This is significant for RAM-constrained systems, which is one of the reasons (for example) that netbooks with small RAM always shipped with 32-bit OSes even though Microsoft was already elbow-deep in 64 bit code in that era. Even MS-Office editions had recommended RAM minima for the 32 vs 64 bit editions that were different (and they also stated something to the effect of

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mr307 ( 49185 )

      I keep wondering if people in general are thinking (wrongly) that 64bit is faster than 32bit as well.

      Off the top of my head SIMD style instructions/programming makes many programs on newer CPUs run faster when the bus isn't full of 64bit instructions and data.

  • Does one have to wipe the system and reinstall everything? or can you over-install the 64 bit OS and leave everything else intact?

  • Apple's 64-bit OS transition started in 2004, not 2009.

