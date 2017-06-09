Why Does Microsoft Still Offer a 32-bit OS? (backblaze.com) 98
Brian Wilson, a founder of cloud storage service BackBlaze, writes in a blog post: Moving over to a 64-bit OS allows your laptop to run BOTH the old compatible 32-bit processes and also the new 64-bit processes. In other words, there is zero downside (and there are gigantic upsides). Because there is zero downside, the first time it could, Apple shipped with 64-bit OS support. Apple did not give customers the option of "turning off all 64-bit programs." Apple first shipped 64-bit support in OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard in 2009. This was so successful that Apple shipped all future Operating Systems configured to support both 64-bit and 32-bit processes. All of them. But let's contrast the Apple approach with that of Microsoft. Microsoft offers a 64-bit OS in Windows 10 that runs all 64-bit and all 32-bit programs. This is a valid choice of an Operating System. The problem is Microsoft ALSO gives customers the option to install 32-bit Windows 10 which will not run 64-bit programs. That's crazy. Another advantage of the 64-bit version of Windows is security. There are a variety of security features such as ASLR (Address Space Layout Randomization) that work best in 64-bits. The 32-bit version is inherently less secure. By choosing 32-bit Windows 10 a customer is literally choosing a lower performance, LOWER SECURITY, Operating System that is artificially hobbled to not run all software. My problem is this: Backblaze, like any good technology vendor, wants to be easy to use and friendly. In this case, that means we need to quietly, invisibly, continue to support BOTH the 32-bit and the 64-bit versions of every Microsoft OS they release. And we'll probably need to do this for at least 5 years AFTER Microsoft officially retires the 32-bit only version of their operating system.
Some software just won't run in a 64 bit environment, regardless of WoW64 and thunking. Most of the software that is the most rigidly tied to a 32 bit environment is the kind of software that is also the most mission critical. The kind of software that operates radar ARPAs, hospital respirators, navigation systems, and MRIs. Apple, as pretty as it is, just doesn't have the presence in the industrial side of things that Microsoft does - in fact they don't have any industrial presence to speak of. As a de
this cost me a weekend once (Score:3)
my gaming machine threw a rod or something, I had to re-install, but bla bla bla the only license I could find in my big bin o' parts was for 32 bit windows 7, but they offered free win10 upgrade so what the hell I tried.
Anyway long story short, even though I had 64 bit selected it ended up installing 32 bit windows 10.
I ended up using my stupid 32 bit windows 10 to download 64 bit windows 10 installation media after extracting my CD-key from the registry I had to wipe the computer for like the 5th time in a row, and re-install 64 bit from scratch via a thumb drive.
It probably would have activated automatically without extracting the CD key. Once you install and successfully activate Windows 10 on a computer, Microsoft records the hardware configuration in their giant database in the cloud and if you every do a fresh reinstall, it will recognize your computer and activate it without the need for the key. I went through the trouble of extracting the CD key on a little mini laptop that didn't have enough storage space to upgrade to the newest version of Window 10 (the laptop originally shipped with Win 8) and upon reinstalling, it automagically activated itself without me having to enter in the key.
The key itself is probably already in BIOS/UEFI with SLIC.
my gaming machine threw a rod or something, I had to re-install, but bla bla bla the only license I could find in my big bin o' parts was for 32 bit windows 7, but they offered free win10 upgrade so what the hell I tried.
As an aside, 32-bit Windows keys will work just fine on 64-bit Windows.
hardware compatability (Score:5, Insightful)
Some computers still run on 32 bit processors. In many businesses you have the need to update software for security reasons but are unable to update hardware.
THIS! Add to that the fact that some business only run 32bit legacy software and running a 64bit OS would do nothing but add overhead.
Microsoft supports legacy computers and software much better than Apple does.
Heck, I got a request today for a Windows XP ISO to rebuild a PC that runs machine control software.. (And no, it not connected to a network.)
Let me get this right . . . (Score:2)
And because doing so would make sense?
Are those really good reasons to make such a change? Did anyone ask marketing for their input?
I don't think the argument is written very clearly, but I think the central argument is more like, "64bit Windows can still run 32bit apps. 64bit Windows is objectively better. I don't like having to support 32bit Windows. Why is Microsoft still offering 32bit Windows?" I think the main reason he brings up Apple is to say, "Apple has done this for years. Why can't Microsoft?"
And he has a point. The main reason that I can think of is that Microsoft must still be committed to supporting old hardware.
64 bit ms office doesn't work as well as 32 bit. This has been known since at least 2 office versions ago. Also Office plugins don't work because they plugin directly to Office memory space, not something like sockets or other common protocol.
I work in the process control industry, and many reporting modules for SCADA Historian software are only available for 32-bit Office (Wonderware is the first one that springs to mind).
So unfortunately, 32-bit Office will probably stick around for a while longer (at least until software vendors rewrite their modules to be compatible with 64-bit Office).
Because Microsoft has legacy business customers (Score:5, Insightful)
and Apple doesn't.
Now you can run old custom 32 bit programs in a newer 64 bit OS and mostly it will run fine, but why replace "100% guaranteed to run" with "most likely will run"? Especially with old funky device drivers that were fine-tuned for the old setup?
Re:Because Microsoft has legacy business customers (Score:5, Informative)
It's also about being able to run legacy 16 bit programs. The 32 bit versions of Windows NT have a 16 bit subsystem, while the 64 bit versions have a 32 bit subsystem, but no 16 bit subsystem.
When AMD developed x64, instead of creating yet another mode that the processor can be in, they "hijacked" the 16-bit mode. So an x64 CPU can simultaneously juggle (*) 16-bit and 32-bit, or 64-bit and 32-bit, but it cannot juggle 64-bit and 16-bit simultaneously.
Also, its not going to ever change. The design specifically precludes mixing 64-bit and 16-bit because both sets of instructions use the same prefix byte to coerce the following instruction to/from t
This is false, and amd64 CPUs can execute 16bit instructions just fine
Nobody said differently. it just can't mix thunk between them at the same time, and other restrictions on using them simultaneously.
Words have meaning, you pretend expert cunt. Learn to read before you reply.
Because 64-bit WinOS doesn't support 16-bit apps (Score:5, Insightful)
64-bit versions of Windows do not support 16-bit components, 16-bit processes, or 16-bit applications [microsoft.com]
That's why. There is still a TON of legacy apps out there in use that won't function properly. I don't have that problem. But it exists. And that's only one of the reasons. I'm sure there are other reasons.
Also, don't device drivers for 64-bit Windows need to be signed? I.e. they need to be current device drivers in active development, which won't be the case for a lot of legacy hardware.
bcdedit
Re: Because 64-bit WinOS doesn't support 16-bit ap (Score:2)
So you need a system wide change to elevate the permissions temporarily? Does it work when you turn it back on? Why does Windows not have sudo?
Re: (Score:2)
So you need a system wide change to elevate the permissions temporarily? Does it work when you turn it back on? Why does Windows not have sudo?
It does, sorta: UAC. Either way it does not apply in this case. This change isn't a privilege elevation, it turns off a security feature that requires drivers to be signed. It's designed on purpose to be non-trivial to do to discourage using it.
So, can anybody tell me why a 64-bit OS can't support 16-bit software? Is this some sort of laziness or artificial limitation imposed by Microsoft, or perhaps something caused by the 64-bit mode in the CPU itself?
Re: Because 64-bit WinOS doesn't support 16-bit ap (Score:2)
The CPU still starts up in 8088 8 bit mode. The problem is that MS largely doesn't care about its legacy API. They don't reimplement them or improve them (when was the last time they improved or even touched the COM interfaces or old Win16 macros?), they just build more on top and when it breaks they say: just use the old version.
To use 16 bit real-mode compatibility mode, the CPU must be running in legacy mode (x64 support disabled).
The windows 16 bit API would occasionally require real mode coding, even though the bulk of operations were done in 16 bit protected mode. As a result, this cannot be executed natively on a x64 CPU which has been booted into long mode, and would require code emulation whi
Since you seem to have some clue about this.....
It seems to me that every x86-64 CPU also has virtualization. Do you think that it might be possible to use virtualization "under the hood" to get 16-bits to run without having to install a 2nd OS? In other words: use virtualization without the user knowing or caring that virtualization is even being used.
The CPU shares the same flags and switches between both 16-bit and 64-bit mode. For instance there is an instruction prefix that indicates if the next instruction should use the current mode's word size or the word size of "the other mode."
The difference between...
add eax, ebx (32-bit)
and both add rax, rbx (64-bit) and add ax, bx (16-bit)
At some point, you have to start asking whether the 16-bit app support exists because of the legacy apps or whether the lack of 32-bit versions of those apps is because the 16-bit app support exists.
To put some hard numbers on this, Windows 95 brought 32-bit support to the platform in 1995. So all the 16-bit software out there is 22 years old. Continuing to maintain an entire operating system platform to support
The "solution" of course is to buy new industrial equipment to replace the old that you are controlling with that 16-bit computer. So it''ll only cost a few hundred grand at best to move off of that 16-bit CNC setup. Not a big deal at all, right? Then they can run windows 10 too... thats an awesome operating system for industrial equipment. Honest.
I think you found the answer. Where I work there are still applications will run on 32-bit and not 64-bit, although technically that's speaking of Windows 7 as OS. Not sure the software in question would run windows 10, 32 or 64-bit.
I did buy some windows tablets and a small Raspberry Pi-sized device that run Windows in the last couple years (something about sub-$100 windows devices, I don't know, novelty I guess). The Raspberry Pi-sized device identifies the Atom as a "64-bit CPU" but for whatever reason
Industrial (Score:2)
SCADA and other legacy industrial applications that still require the use of RS232
Modern computers tend to not have a serial port on the back (unless they are servers) but there is often a header on the motherboard you can connect one to.
The ECS Elitegroup KAM1-I [amzn.to] motherboard has four serial ports: two in back and two headers. I built a Linux box around this motherboard for under $200 to serve as a terminal server to my Cisco certification rack. I'm running Red Hat Linux 64-bit on it.
Re:Industrial (Score:5, Funny)
damn I have been running 7 thermal chambers over RS232 for like 6 years now on windows 7 64 pro, and I never knew they were not working...
What's the beef?! (Score:2)
Microsoft doesn't offer 32- and 64-bit Windows in the same installer like Apple?
Or Microsoft haven't abandoned 32-bit processors as Apple have done in 2014?
Or Microsoft isn't Apple?
Duh! (Score:5, Informative)
It's not rocket science - many people still use PCs that have 32-bit processors.
I wondered if I was missing something more subtle. Looks like another case of "CEO fears he'll cease to exist if he doesn't make a noise" syndrome.
Be attentive, please. The OP was talking about hardware.
In answer to your question - probably quite a few. There are still 16-bit only applications out there. Surely, there are still 8-bit only applications out there.
Software doesn't actually necessarily just disappear. It continues to exist, so long as someone maintains a copy.
Rare but some need a 32 bit OS (Score:3)
Some software packages (stupidly) check to see if a WIndows OS is 32 bit or 64 bit before running or installing and if it's not 32 bit, they don't start. How do I know this? I know a person who runs their business on an outdated software package with exactly that limitation, which is why upgrading their office network was a hell of a challenge to ensure we got 32 bit versions of Win 7 Pro when we bought the equipment.
Why don't they get a new version? Because the company that makes the software is out of business
Why don't they use something else? Because they LIKE this package and for what it does, it works well.
16-bit may be the reason. (Score:2)
32-bit Windows can still run 16-bit programs natively.
64-bit Windows cannot run anything 16-bit at all without using something like DosBox.
OK. I admit that this is not generally important to most people, but it is one (maybe the only) advantage of 32-bit Windows.
I can't tell if most Slashdotters are teenagers, or live in a single office room and never venture outside. Because there are TONS OF BUSINESSES that still use legacy software A DECADE out of "support." The people that wrote the software have left the company. There's no documentation. And the software _still_ _works_.
Whenever you replace software, you have to understand it (a huge task), you have to re-implement it (a huge task), you have to transition it from old-to-new without corrupting data or interrup
If they've got to Google the AS/400, then maybe Slashdot isn't really the best place for them to visit/comment?
Re: (Score:2)
No - some are the people that write software that is so shit it gets chucked after 6 months. They find it hard to imagine software that is still useful after a year.
Probably also children
This is generally, and specifically, incorrect (Score:5, Informative)
That's the general answer. There is also a very specific answer in the case of Windows: 64-bit editions of Windows cannot run Win16 apps. There are still (FML) significant chunks of Win16 code out there, which everyone can agree is a pain in the ass but it's still a reality for some verticals. There may be some other compatibility considerations, too - right now I'm too drunk to check, but DOS emulation is different between the 32 and 64 bit editions.
I keep wondering if people in general are thinking (wrongly) that 64bit is faster than 32bit as well.
Off the top of my head SIMD style instructions/programming makes many programs on newer CPUs run faster when the bus isn't full of 64bit instructions and data.
All of that is true, but given that 64 bit x86 compatible processors have been out for over a decade (about 14 years) and that most 32-bit installs of Win10 can't properly use 4 GB of RAM when the smallest RAM stick sizes that are economical are at least 4GB, there's not much use in Microsoft supporting them. Very few systems that could have upgraded from Win7 32-bit to Win10 32-bit aren't capable of also running Win10 64-bit. Anything pre-Win7 would have required a full wipe and install to Win10... which
Because it is inconvenient for us to support an older OS, fuck everyone who has older hardware! Our use case is the ONLY use case!
How to upgrade to 64 bit? (Score:2)
Does one have to wipe the system and reinstall everything? or can you over-install the 64 bit OS and leave everything else intact?
Date correction (Score:2)
Because 16 bit (Score:2)
Believe it or not, there are businesses/people out there that still rely on 16 bit apps! They WILL run under Win32, but not Win64
Windows only thunks back one level
Reality (Score:2)
Because in reality business, government and other large customers have an enormous sunk cost in legacy applications that don't run on 64 bit windows. While 16 bit applications won't run at all, a very large number of 32 bit applications also won't run properly on 64 bit windows.
These applications run everything from factory machines to payroll and you can't simply replace them with a visit to Amazon. Replacing them can easily cause a chain reaction of expenses (hardware, software, machines, programming time
Software licensing and legacy (Score:2)
Some software doesn't run on 64 bit, a bit of a problem with the Windows legacy is that all forms of API, both public and private have to be continue to be supported, just like Itanium and SPARC, PPC or Alpha for certain Linux and Unix distro.
Another issue is licensing, especially Database and data processing from big companies like IBM, Oracle but a lot of niche closed source software has the same problem, 64 bit versions simply cost more because back in the day, that's how you got access to more than 4GB
Windows: We still have 32bit! Office: Hold my beer (Score:1)
You can see Microsoft's own 32 vs 64 guide for Office here:
https://support.office.com/en-us/article/Choose-between-the-64-bit-or-32-bit-version-of-Office-2dee7807-8f95-4d0c-b5fe-6c6f49b8d261
The 2013 version of that guide still recommends 32-bit for most people, and I believe until recently the 2016 version did the same.
Pick one. (Score:3)
First we bitch at Apple because they stopped supporting 32-bit machines after 10.8. Now we bitch at Microsoft because they *still* support 32-bit machines.
Please make up your mind, people.
Because hardware makers quite often gimp shit (Score:2)
Like Toshiba, offering 64-bit systems but hardlocking them to 2GB RAM in bios.
The same reason anyone sells anything (Score:2)
Why does Microsoft still sell 32 bit versions of Windows? Because there is a demand for it. Some customers have a need for a 32 bit version of the OS, for either legacy hardware or software (or both). I don't work at Microsoft, but I would guess that the demand for a 32 bit version of the software is greater than the cost of producing and maintaining it. Therefore, they sell it.
As the market for a 32 bit version of their OS dwindles, it will probably be retired when they don't make money by selling it.
compatibility and support (Score:2)
Siemens.
ARM emulation only will support x86 (Score:1)
Why is Debian not offering a 32-bit OS? (Score:2)
Why is Debian not offering a 32-bit OS?

What strikes me as weird is why many Linux distros today aren't offering a 32-bit OS. The next Debian release won't have a 32-bit version, for example. They should know that a good chunk of their users are computer hobbyists who run it on older, repurposed hardware. And not as old as you might think, Intel was shipping 32-bit Atoms through 2010 at least. I have one I'm using to this day as a low-power fileserver.